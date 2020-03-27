King Salman holds call with Xi Jinping about efforts to tackle coronavirus

Northern Borders governor orders strict implementation of virus preventive measures

ARAR, Saudi Arabia: Northern Borders Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan chaired a video conference meeting with the region’s undersecretaries and mayors to review measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The meeting highlighted the importance of cooperation between municipalities, branches of the Saudi Ministry of Health, and the police in ensuring implementation of action plans and the raising of health awareness.

The need for ongoing checks on the availability of goods and the stability of prices in markets and shops, in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce branch, was also discussed.

Prince Faisal reviewed the steps taken by government bodies in provinces, measures used to implement decisions, private efforts, preventive action, hygiene and sterilization procedures, and the application of health standards.

He ordered the establishment of a team – headed by the region’s mayor and including representatives of health, municipal, commerce, public education, environment, human resources and security branches – to monitor, process, analyze and problem-solve on COVID-19 issues.

The prince warned that individuals, companies or organizations found to be violating preventive measures would be held to account.

“The health and safety of all the citizens and residents are the primary objective of the government’s efforts, particularly in light of the tremendous challenge facing the world. The leadership will not spare any effort to ensure the security, safety and health of the Kingdom’s people,” he added.