King Salman holds call with Xi Jinping about efforts to tackle coronavirus

Saudi Arabia's King Salman discussed on Friday efforts to fight coronavirus with China's President Xi Jinping during a telephone call.
Updated 27 March 2020
  • The king said that it was important to learn from China’s experience of combating the coronavirus pandemic
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discussed on Friday efforts to fight coronavirus with China's President Xi Jinping during a telephone call.

The king congratulated the president on his country's efforts to fight the virus and said that it was important to learn from China’s experience of combating the pandemic.  

Xi expressed his appreciation of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to help his country fight coronavirus and thanked King Salman for hosting the extraordinary G20 summit that took place on Thursday. 

Saudi Arabia currently holds the presidency of the G20.

Northern Borders governor orders strict implementation of virus preventive measures

ARAR, Saudi Arabia: Northern Borders Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan chaired a video conference meeting with the region’s undersecretaries and mayors to review measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The meeting highlighted the importance of cooperation between municipalities, branches of the Saudi Ministry of Health, and the police in ensuring implementation of action plans and the raising of health awareness.

The need for ongoing checks on the availability of goods and the stability of prices in markets and shops, in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce branch, was also discussed.

Prince Faisal reviewed the steps taken by government bodies in provinces, measures used to implement decisions, private efforts, preventive action, hygiene and sterilization procedures, and the application of health standards.

He ordered the establishment of a team – headed by the region’s mayor and including representatives of health, municipal, commerce, public education, environment, human resources and security branches – to monitor, process, analyze and problem-solve on COVID-19 issues.

The prince warned that individuals, companies or organizations found to be violating preventive measures would be held to account.

“The health and safety of all the citizens and residents are the primary objective of the government’s efforts, particularly in light of the tremendous challenge facing the world. The leadership will not spare any effort to ensure the security, safety and health of the Kingdom’s people,” he added.

