Olympics delay deals setback to Samsung's Japanese plans

The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the coronavirus, has sent shockwaves throughout the sporting world, but also the business world. (AFP)
Updated 28 March 2020
Reuters

  • The delay may mean the South Korean tech giant has lost a crucial window of opportunity
SEOUL: For Samsung Electronics, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was going to be its springboard to a long-held goal — significant inroads into Japan’s lucrative smartphone market, where Apple Inc. dominates.

But after the Games were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the long-time sponsor’s marketing plans — centered on its new S20 smartphone — have gone awry.

The delay may mean the South Korean tech giant has lost a crucial window of opportunity. It had been expected to tout its 5G capability in its Olympics ads, aiming to attract a population excited to watch the Games with cutting-edge technology before Apple had a 5G product on the market.

“Samsung was keen to use the Olympics opportunity in Japan. In that sense, it’s a bad situation,” a person familiar with Samsung’s operations told Reuters.

“A lot of the momentum for smartphone demand in the lead-up to the Olympics will also be gone.”

Former Samsung officials and analysts said it would likely go back to the drawing board to promote a new flagship phone due next year.

When asked about the impact of the Olympics postponement on its strategy for the Japan market, Samsung declined to comment, saying only it would continue to provide innovative technology for Japanese customers regardless of when the Games commence.

Samsung may be the world’s No. 1 smartphone maker by volume but it has just a fraction of the Japanese market.

In contrast, Apple which first began selling the iPhone in Japan in 2008, gained share thanks to an aggressive advertising and pricing campaign from SoftBank — at the time its sole distributor. Japan has since become a loyal premium market and key profit center for the US firm.

Apple currently commands 53 percent of the Japanese market, Sharp Corp. has 12 percent and Sony Corp. has 7 percent, according to Counterpoint Research. Samsung, which has lost ground since 2013, has 4 percent.

Indicative of Samsung’s struggles was its 2015 decision to drop its name from smartphones sold in Japan and just go with Galaxy branding — the only market where it does so. It’s a move some analysts attribute to historical tensions that often flare up between South Korea and its neighbor.

“I believe they did so due to the growing number of Japanese consumers who take political factors into account in their purchases,” said Shengtao Jin, a research analyst at Canalys.

In its run at Apple’s stronghold, Samsung had laid the groundwork for a concerted campaign.

In March last year, it opened the world’s biggest Galaxy store in Harajuku, Tokyo’s popular shopping district for youth fashion and pop culture. Boasting eight floors, the glitzy building has an exterior decorated with more than 1,000 smartphones. Samsung’s mobile and network division chief Koh Dong-jin, officials from the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 organizers attended the opening ceremony to mark 500 days until the Games.

Then in May, Samsung’s heir and de facto head, Jay. Y Lee traveled to Japan, meeting with executives from mobile carriers NTT DoCoMo Inc. and KDDI Corp. to discuss 5G cooperation.

DoCoMo and SoftBank Corp, the domestic telecom arm of SoftBank Group, are currently rolling out 5G services. But the delay of the Games means 5G is not expected to gain momentum until Apple launches a 5G-capable iPhone, analysts said.

That phone is expected to arrive by end-2020, though some media reports have said it may be delayed by the pandemic.

“Samsung could have taken an early lead in 5G but the Games postponement is a setback,” said Jeong Ok-hyun, a former LG mobile executive and a professor at Sogang University in Seoul.

“The virus could also lead to delays in the development of the 5G market, which will be a relief to Apple.”

For the time being, it remains to be seen if Samsung will proceed with plans to sell a special Olympics edition S2v0 phwone with 5G capability. The phone to be sold by DoCoMo was due to be launched in June and Samsung began taking pre-orders this month.

 

Saudi Arabia raises more than SR15bn in bond sale

Aisha Fareed

  • Gulf oil exporters are increasingly turning to debt sales to help fund spending in a low oil price environment
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has sold more than SR15 billion in Islamic bonds, as the Kingdom seeks to develop its local debt market.

The Kingdom’s Finance Ministry said on Friday that it had closed the book to investors on its March 2020 riyal-denominated sukuk program.

The total amount raised by the sukuk sale was SR15.568 billion, divided into three tranches that mature in five, 10 and 30 years.

Gulf oil exporters are increasingly turning to debt sales to help fund spending in a low oil price environment while at the same time developing their own capital markets as part of ongoing diversification reforms.

“The closure of the issuance of government bonds exceeding 15 billion riyals shows many positive elements,” said Abdullah Ahmad Al-Maghlouth, a member of the Saudi Economic Society. 

“Such as confirming the robustness of the Kingdom’s credit rating and the strength of the Saudi economy; that the Kingdom’s debt-to-GDP ratio is still far lower than many other G20 countries; the Finance Ministry’s ability to deal with the requirements of asset and liability management; as well as the Kingdom’s strong foreign-exchange reserves in dollars, among others.”

The Kingdom’s strong credit rating means it can borrow more cheaply than many other Mideast economies despite a weaker oil price.

Economic analyst Fahd Al-Thunayan said: “The Ministry of Finance, represented by the National Debt Management Center, continued its efforts in developing local debt markets and providing the required balance in financing public-budget expenditures, through the optimal mixture of the use of reserves and borrowing within the upper limits, like a percentage of the GDP, where the local issuances reached 65 percent of the total debt in the year 2019.”

