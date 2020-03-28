You are here

Palestinian groups cancel mass Gaza rallies over coronavirus concerns

This picture taken on March 28, 2020 shows a view of the empty Rashid main street in Gaza City during lockdown amidst measures to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 28 March 2020
Reuters

  • The rallies were called for March 30 to mark the second anniversary of the so-called “Great March of Return”
GAZA: Palestinian groups in Gaza canceled mass rallies planned for next week along the border with Israel amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the densely-populated territory, organizers said on Saturday.
The rallies were called for March 30 to mark the second anniversary of the so-called “Great March of Return” which had prompted weekly protests by Palestinians seeking to regain access to land, now in Israel, from which their ancestors were forced to flee during the country’s creation in 1948.
“We call upon our people not to go to the Return encampments on March 30 and to stay home in order to maintain the safety of our people in the face of this lethal pandemic,” said Khaled Al-Batsh, a senior member of the Islamic Jihad militant group.
Instead, Batsh called upon Gazans to mark the day by raising Palestinian flags on their rooftops and burning Israeli ones.
According to Gaza medical officials, 215 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers firing from the other side of the border during the protests, with another 8,000 suffering gunshot wounds. In the past few months, the weekly protests have been smaller.
One Israeli soldier was killed by a Palestinian sniper during the demonstrations. Israel said the protests were often used as cover for militants trying to breach the border and that many protesters had hurled rocks and explosives at its troops.
In 2019 UN Human Rights Council investigators said Israeli forces may have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, with children and paramedics among the fatalities.
So far, nine out of the 97 coronavirus cases confirmed in the Palestinian territories have been confirmed in the Gaza Strip.
Gaza’s hospitals, which were overwhelmed during the protests by gunshot wounds and amputations, are now gearing up for the challenge of containing the coronavirus in the coastal enclave of two million Palestinians, many living in refugee camps.

Lebanon faces virus peak within days, doctors warn

Lebanese forces pull down tents as they clear away a protest camp in Beirut on Saturday as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Reuters)
Updated 29 March 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon faces virus peak within days, doctors warn

  • Number of confirmed cases jumps to 412 as troops step up overnight curfew
Updated 29 March 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tally jumped to 412 on Saturday, prompting one medical expert to warn the country faces its peak infection rate next week.

After the number of victims rose by 21 on the previous day, authorities revealed that eight people have now died from the illness following the death of an 80-year-old patient with underlying health problems at Rafik Hariri University Hospital.
In its daily report, the Ministry of Health said that 398 suspected coronavirus cases have been transferred to the hospital and 995 cases remain in quarantine.
Doctors’ Syndicate chief Sharaf Abu Sharaf told Arab News that he expects Lebanon to reach its peak infection rate next week, warning that “until now, the increasing number of cases has been within our health capabilities, and our hospitals can accommodate them.”
He said that those quarantined at the hospital had shown positive test results, but “most of the cases are mild.”  
Abu Sharaf also revealed that doctors have started using the anti-malarial drug chloroquine at university hospitals in Lebanon after studies in China, Europe and the US showed that it helps boost immunity and produce a negative test result.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry has promised to provide 50,000 boxes of the drug, he said.
Abu Sharaf said: “Lebanon started using this drug after we learned from the experiences of other countries fighting the virus, including China and France, while the US has approved it.
“This drug is given alongside other antibiotics and (helps to) return a positive result.”

Doctors have started using the anti-malarial drug chloroquine at university hospitals.

Sharaf Abu Sharaf, Doctors’ Syndicate chief

The head of the Doctors’ Syndicate warned that the drug, which is mainly used to treat malaria, AIDS and other illnesses, could harm the liver, heart and arteries, and should not be prescribed without sufficient reason.
He urged people to commit to home quarantine, and follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health, World Health Organization and the Doctors’ Syndicate.
“Home quarantine is the first cure and helps us avoid the tragedies that other countries have experienced,” he said.  
Lebanese troops and security services imposed a curfew between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. and warned people against joining gatherings “regardless of their reason.”
Late on Friday, security forces removed or destroyed protesters’ tents in the squares of central Beirut, sparking criticism from activists on social media.  
Activists accused the authorities of trying to “douse the protests” and vowed to resume their movement after the “coronavirus nightmare” is over.
Syrian refugees in Lebanon received text message from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees requesting that they “stay in their homes” and assuring them that it will “cover the treatment of any Syrian who is infected.”
Industry Minister Imad Hoballah said that factories making medicines, food and basic materials can work at full capacity from Monday to help meet the demand for essential consumer goods.
The Doctors’ Syndicate also criticized the spraying of pesticides by municipalities and health authorities in different regions, warning that it could contaminate vegetables and consumer goods.
Dr. Ismail Sukkarieh told Arab News that random spraying of pesticides, including chlorine-based treatments, “exposes the eyes and lungs to harm.”
Spraying might do more harm than good because of the added threat of coronavirus, he said.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

