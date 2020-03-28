You are here

UAE allows FlyDubai to transport Britons to UK

Dubai Airports and Abu Dhabi Airport suspended all passenger flights last Thursday for two weeks, with the exception of evacuation flights. (File/AFP)
LONDON: Dozens of British nationals left the Emirates on a FlyDubai flight on Saturday, the UK embassy in the UAE said.
“32 Brits left the UAE on FlyDubai this am,” the embassy said in a tweet. “The airports are closed but some airlines are being granted permission for departures. Do not head to the airport without a flight booked. We are working with the UAE Government and airlines to progress all options to get you home,” the tweet added.

The flight will land in Croatia’s capital Zagreb, which will allow the British citizens to board a transit flight direct to London.
On Friday, the embassy tweeted an “urgent message” to British nationals that the FlyDubai flight to Zagreb was open for bookings.

According to the UK government website’s page on UK citizens stranded in the UAE, citizens were urged to contact airlines or tour operators regarding any possible return flights. 
“The British Embassy is in constant contact with the local authorities, airlines and other diplomatic missions to explore all possible avenues,” it read.
The British Ambassador to the UAE Patrick Moody tweeted a statement echoing the website.
“Many of you are awaiting refunds following the cancelation of flights. My team are speaking to airlines to emphasise how urgent this is.”

Dubai Airports and Abu Dhabi Airport suspended all passenger flights last Thursday for two weeks, with the exception of evacuation flights, as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The latest statements from the UAE’s main airports came after the government announced early on Monday that all passenger and transit flights to and from the country would be suspended after 48 hours.

GAZA: Palestinian groups in Gaza canceled mass rallies planned for next week along the border with Israel amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the densely-populated territory, organizers said on Saturday.
The rallies were called for March 30 to mark the second anniversary of the so-called “Great March of Return” which had prompted weekly protests by Palestinians seeking to regain access to land, now in Israel, from which their ancestors were forced to flee during the country’s creation in 1948.
“We call upon our people not to go to the Return encampments on March 30 and to stay home in order to maintain the safety of our people in the face of this lethal pandemic,” said Khaled Al-Batsh, a senior member of the Islamic Jihad militant group.
Instead, Batsh called upon Gazans to mark the day by raising Palestinian flags on their rooftops and burning Israeli ones.
According to Gaza medical officials, 215 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers firing from the other side of the border during the protests, with another 8,000 suffering gunshot wounds. In the past few months, the weekly protests have been smaller.
One Israeli soldier was killed by a Palestinian sniper during the demonstrations. Israel said the protests were often used as cover for militants trying to breach the border and that many protesters had hurled rocks and explosives at its troops.
In 2019 UN Human Rights Council investigators said Israeli forces may have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, with children and paramedics among the fatalities.
So far, nine out of the 97 coronavirus cases confirmed in the Palestinian territories have been confirmed in the Gaza Strip.
Gaza’s hospitals, which were overwhelmed during the protests by gunshot wounds and amputations, are now gearing up for the challenge of containing the coronavirus in the coastal enclave of two million Palestinians, many living in refugee camps.

