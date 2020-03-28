UAE allows FlyDubai to transport Britons to UK

LONDON: Dozens of British nationals left the Emirates on a FlyDubai flight on Saturday, the UK embassy in the UAE said.

“32 Brits left the UAE on FlyDubai this am,” the embassy said in a tweet. “The airports are closed but some airlines are being granted permission for departures. Do not head to the airport without a flight booked. We are working with the UAE Government and airlines to progress all options to get you home,” the tweet added.

32 Brits left the UAE on @flydubai this am. The airports are closed but some airlines are being granted permission for departures. Do not head to the airport without a flight booked. We are working with the UAE Government and airlines to progress all options to get you home. — UKinUAE (@ukinuae) March 28, 2020

The flight will land in Croatia’s capital Zagreb, which will allow the British citizens to board a transit flight direct to London.

On Friday, the embassy tweeted an “urgent message” to British nationals that the FlyDubai flight to Zagreb was open for bookings.

#URGENT message to British Nationals: Fly Dubai flight FZ1749 to Zagreb *tomorrow* is now open for bookings. There is a connecting flight from Zagreb to London Heathrow on flight OU490 later tomorrow afternoon. There is currently availability on both flights. — UKinUAE (@ukinuae) March 27, 2020

According to the UK government website’s page on UK citizens stranded in the UAE, citizens were urged to contact airlines or tour operators regarding any possible return flights.

“The British Embassy is in constant contact with the local authorities, airlines and other diplomatic missions to explore all possible avenues,” it read.

The British Ambassador to the UAE Patrick Moody tweeted a statement echoing the website.

“Many of you are awaiting refunds following the cancelation of flights. My team are speaking to airlines to emphasise how urgent this is.”

Many of you are awaiting refunds following the cancellation of flights. My team are speaking to airlines to emphasise how urgent this is. If you are in the UAE longer than expected & experiencing issues as a result. Call us on 02 610 1100 24/7 or click https://t.co/b7OUriUxDJ — Patrick Moody (@PatrickMoodyFCO) March 28, 2020

Dubai Airports and Abu Dhabi Airport suspended all passenger flights last Thursday for two weeks, with the exception of evacuation flights, as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The latest statements from the UAE’s main airports came after the government announced early on Monday that all passenger and transit flights to and from the country would be suspended after 48 hours.