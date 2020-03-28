You are here

  Saudi forces intercept ballistic missiles over Riyadh and Jazan; 2 civilians injured by falling debris

Saudi forces intercept ballistic missiles over Riyadh and Jazan; 2 civilians injured by falling debris

Coalition confirms a missile was intercepted. (AN photo)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces shot down ballistic missiles over Riyadh and the southern city of Jazan late on Saturday.

Col. Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led Arab coalition helping Yemen's legitimate government, said the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed at 11:23 p.m. on Saturday two ballistic missiles over Riyadh.

At least one missile has also been intercepted over the southern city of Jazan, according to Al Arabiya sources.

Al-Maliki said the missiles were fired by the "Houthi terrorist militia" from Sanaa and Saada in Yemen towards civilian objects and civilians in the Kingdom.

Lt. Col. Mohammed Al Hammadi, media spokesperson for the Civil Defense in the Riyadh region, said two civilians from separate neighborhoods in the capital were injured by falling debris from the intercepted missiles as they exploded in mid-air.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi terrorists have previously targeted Riyadh and other Saudi cities with missiles, rockets and drones.

Three explosions were heard in the curfew-locked capital before midnight amid efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic, residents said on social media.

It was the first major assault on Saudi Arabia since the Houthis offered last September to halt attacks on the Kingdom after devastating twin strikes on Saudi oil installations.

(Developing)

Saudi university hospitals equipped for virus frontline

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Defence Ministry on March 23, 2020 shows medical vehicles parked in the parking lot of the King Fahd Medical City in the capital Riyadh to be used as a field hospital as part of measures for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 29 March 2020
Ruba Obaid

Saudi university hospitals equipped for virus frontline

  • Saudi health ministry has performed 51,000 advanced laboratory tests so far
Updated 29 March 2020
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Education is contributing to the Health Ministry’s efforts to combat the coronavirus with six university hospitals equipped to be on the frontline.

As the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,203, university hospitals prepared more than 3,000 beds ready for any emergency and 20 universities provided more than 77 of their buildings to be used for medical quarantine.
“Since the 1st of February, the Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh has directed all universities to update their emergency plans and provide their hospitals with necessary equipment,” Tariq Al-Ahmari, Saudi Arabia’s spokesperson for higher education, told a press conference on Saturday.
Al-Ahmadi also highlighted the success of the virtual education experience at Saudi universities since education went completely virtual on March 8 as a precautionary measure to protect students and staff.
The Health Ministry has confirmed 99 new coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,203 with 37 recovered and four deaths.  The death of the latest victim, a Saudi male citizen in Riyadh who had been suffering from chronic health issues prior to contracting the disease, took the toll to four.
The ministry has performed 51,000 advanced laboratory tests so far. “This makes Saudi Arabia one of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of making the highest number of tests per population ratio,” said Health Ministry spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.
“Currently, the numbers are in a fluctuating state, globally,” Al-Aly said. “The curve may go toward a steady decline and this pandemic passes quietly, or a rapid and dangerous rise. It is our responsibility as a society to control the curve.”

