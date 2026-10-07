BURAIDAH: Saudi Arabia’s dates are finding a new place in the country’s growing food industry, with innovators exploring products that add value to one of the Kingdom’s key agricultural products.

Among the latest experiments is date ice cream, which combines dates with modern food production techniques to create a product with a distinctly Saudi character.

The process begins with selecting dates suitable for processing. The fruit is then sorted, cleaned and pitted before being turned into a smooth paste that forms part of the ice cream mixture.

The date paste is combined with an ice cream base according to a formula designed to balance taste, texture and sweetness. The mixture then goes through processing, cooling and freezing stages before being packaged and stored under suitable conditions.

The finished product could be served at cafes, restaurants and hotels, as well as sold through retail outlets. It could also be developed in premium packaging aimed at the hospitality, gifting and tourism sectors.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Mohammed Al-Salhi, who conducted the experiment, said date-based ice cream could create opportunities for small- and medium-sized enterprises and innovative food businesses seeking to develop products that reflect Saudi identity.

The product could be offered in different sizes and packaging formats to cater to various consumer groups, while also being introduced at festivals and events focused on dates and agricultural products.

The experiment reflects broader efforts to move beyond selling dates as a raw agricultural commodity by creating new food products that can reach different markets and consumer segments.