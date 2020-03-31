You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai, Abu Dhabi governments ease burden of private businesses hit by coronavirus

Dubai, Abu Dhabi governments ease burden of private businesses hit by coronavirus

The Dubai International Financial Centre is implementing a series of fiscal easing initiatives over the next three months starting April 1 to help all businesses operating in the financial free zone. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bmnu9

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai, Abu Dhabi governments ease burden of private businesses hit by coronavirus

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in implementing a series of fiscal easing initiatives over the next three months starting April 1 to help all businesses operating in the financial free zone.

Under the conditional scheme, existing DIFC-registered businesses can take advantage of a 10 percent discount of renewal fees for their licenses, while new registrants will have their annual licensing fees waived during the next three months.

The DIFC will also allow deferred payments for all properties owned by DIFC Investments for a period up to six months, while property transfer fees would be discounted from between five percent to four percent for any related transaction during the three-month period.

“The transfer must be registered with the DIFC Registrar of Real Properties within 30 days following the expiry of the three-month period,” the DIFC said.

The free zone will likewise facilitate the free movement of labor in and out of DIFC between other free zones, provided employers have the necessary secondment arrangements in place and employees are recorded with registry services so they can access buildings and offices within the DIFC.

“The well-being of our community is of utmost importance. We are working continually to ensure all health and safety measures are implemented swiftly and effectively as directed by the relevant government authorities,” Arif Amiri, the DIFC Authority Chief Executive Officer, said.

Over in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) on Tuesday issued a circular waiving Dh246 million in penalties levied on private companies, boosting the stimulus package announced by the government earlier this month.

The waiver of penalties for economic licensing violations would benefit 72,242 private companies including SMEs in commercial and industrial sectors, the ADDED said.

The waived violations include fines for delay in license renewal amounting Dh240.98 million and violations related to practicing economic activities valued at Dh5.66 million.

Together with the stimulus package, the latest initiative would boost the “resilience of the commercial and industrial sectors” and enable the “private sector to adjust swiftly to global economic challenges,” the ADDED said.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Dubai UAE

Related

Business & Economy
Emirates airline to receive capital infusion: Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi banks unveil financial initiatives for consumers, SMEs

Emirates airline to receive capital infusion: Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan

Updated 31 March 2020
Arab News

Emirates airline to receive capital infusion: Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan

Updated 31 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum on Tuesday said that the Dubai government will infuse new equity into Emirates to help the airline company overcome the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today, we renew our commitment to support a success story that started in the mid-1980s to reach its goal of sitting on the throne of global aviation. The Government of Dubai is committed to fully supporting Emirates at this critical time & will inject equity into the company,” the Dubai crown prince said on Twitter.

“Emirates, our national carrier, positioned Dubai as an global travel hub and has great strategic value as one of the main pillars of Dubai's economy, as well as the wider economy of the UAE. We will announce further details about the equity injection and more measures soon.”


Emirates suspended all passenger services March 25 as the UAE government imposed travel restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus.

Topics: aviation Dubai China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Emirates suspends flights to more cities over coronavirus fears, closing routes to 111 destinations
Business & Economy
Emirates suspends Nigerian and some Europe, US flights

Latest updates

Dubai, Abu Dhabi governments ease burden of private businesses hit by coronavirus
Tech giants such as Google, Facebook seek to defer Indian digital tax
Dubai puts iconic neighborhood, Al Ras, in lockdown amid coronavirus fears
Dubai Culture Authority, Art Dubai Group launch #DubaiIDEATHON to combat pandemic’s impact on arts sector
Wimbledon will be canceled, believes Jamie Murray

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.