You are here

  • Home
  • Virtual G20 meet leads to new virus plan

Virtual G20 meet leads to new virus plan

1 / 3
The G20 ministers and central bank governors tasked relevant working groups to deliver on the roadmap by their next virtual meeting on April 15. (SPA)
2 / 3
The G20 ministers and central bank governors tasked relevant working groups to deliver on the roadmap by their next virtual meeting on April 15. (SPA)
3 / 3
The G20 ministers and central bank governors tasked relevant working groups to deliver on the roadmap by their next virtual meeting on April 15. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cxv8d

Updated 01 April 2020
Arab News

Virtual G20 meet leads to new virus plan

  • The World Bank has said it is ready to deploy as much as $160 billion over the next 15 months to support its member countries to respond to the pandemic
Updated 01 April 2020
Arab News

LONDON: G20 finance ministers and central bank governors met virtually on Tuesday to coordinate their efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They agreed on a roadmap to implement commitments made at an earlier leader’s summit last week under the Saudi G20 presidency.
These included delivering a joint G20 Action Plan which will outline the individual and collective actions that the world’s most powerful economies  have taken and will be taking to respond to the pandemic. It will also address the risk of debt vulnerabilities in low-income countries, allowing them to focus their efforts on fighting the virus.
“The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors also discussed the role of the IMF, the World Bank Group and other International Financial Institutions to deploy all available resources and explore additional measures needed to support emerging markets and developing economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including by supporting financial stability and alleviating liquidity constraints,” the G20 said.
The World Bank has said it is ready to deploy as much as $160 billion over the next 15 months to support its member countries to respond to the pandemic.
The G20 ministers and central bank governors tasked relevant working groups to deliver on the roadmap by their next virtual meeting on April 15.

Topics: G20 G20 Riyadh China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Saudi energy think tank urges global cooperation

Kuwait props up coronavirus-hit economy amid low oil prices

Updated 01 April 2020
Reuters

Kuwait props up coronavirus-hit economy amid low oil prices

  • Kuwait was first Gulf state to halt passenger flights and impose a partial curfew to stem the spread of coronavirus
  • Kuwait has drawn down on its state fund, the General Reserve Fund, to cover its deficit
Updated 01 April 2020
Reuters

KUWAIT: Kuwait announced measures early on Wednesday aimed at shoring up its economy against the coronavirus pandemic, including soft long-term loans from local banks, and the central bank asked banks to ease loan repayments for companies affected.
Kuwait, which as of March 31 had registered 289 coronavirus cases, was the first Gulf state to halt passenger flights and impose a partial curfew to stem the spread of the highly infectious respiratory illness.
The sectors most impacted by the pandemic include aviation, hospitality and real estate, a government source told Reuters.
The stimulus package approved by the cabinet aims to provide liquidity for small- and medium-sized enterprises to meet their obligations, a government spokesman said.
That includes directing government agencies to pay obligations to the private sector as soon as possible.
The central bank separately has asked lenders to postpone loan repayments for three months for companies hit by the crisis, the governor, Mohammad Al-Hashel, said in a television interview posted by the central bank on Twitter.
Kuwait is also dealing with the impact of lower oil prices on its finances that is expected to lead to a higher government fiscal deficit this year.
The government source said that, in light of the oil price fall, passing a debt law allowing Kuwait to borrow more has become a “government priority.”
Kuwait has drawn down on its state fund, the General Reserve Fund, to cover its deficit. The source said the government withdrew 43.8 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($139.70 billion) in the five years until the 2018-2019 fiscal year, and 3.7 billion dinars in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
This means the fund has around 14 billion dinars ($44.65 billion) left, the source said.
Moody’s this week placed Kuwait’s Aa2 rating on review for a downgrade, citing a “significant” decline in government revenues.
The government spokesman said maintaining Kuwait’s credit rating was one of the goals of the new economic measures.

Topics: China Coronavirus Kuwait

Related

Middle-East
Coronavirus precaution: 611 expatriates return to their home countries from Kuwait
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s KPC to cut spending on ‘unprecedented’ oil price slide

Latest updates

Lindsay Lohan says ‘I’m back!’ teasing new single amid pandemic
China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases
Germany reports 5,453 additional coronavirus cases, 149 more deaths
Pape Diouf, who led Marseille to Ligue 1 title, dies from coronavirus
Indonesia strengthens financial crisis protocol amid coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.