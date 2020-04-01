You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait props up coronavirus-hit economy amid low oil prices

Kuwait props up coronavirus-hit economy amid low oil prices

Kuwait, which as of March 31 had registered 289 coronavirus cases, was the first Gulf state to halt passenger flights and impose a partial curfew to stem the spread of the highly infectious respiratory illness. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2jwh2

Updated 01 April 2020
Reuters

Kuwait props up coronavirus-hit economy amid low oil prices

  • Kuwait was first Gulf state to halt passenger flights and impose a partial curfew to stem the spread of coronavirus
  • Kuwait has drawn down on its state fund, the General Reserve Fund, to cover its deficit
Updated 01 April 2020
Reuters

KUWAIT: Kuwait announced measures early on Wednesday aimed at shoring up its economy against the coronavirus pandemic, including soft long-term loans from local banks, and the central bank asked banks to ease loan repayments for companies affected.
Kuwait, which as of March 31 had registered 289 coronavirus cases, was the first Gulf state to halt passenger flights and impose a partial curfew to stem the spread of the highly infectious respiratory illness.
The sectors most impacted by the pandemic include aviation, hospitality and real estate, a government source told Reuters.
The stimulus package approved by the cabinet aims to provide liquidity for small- and medium-sized enterprises to meet their obligations, a government spokesman said.
That includes directing government agencies to pay obligations to the private sector as soon as possible.
The central bank separately has asked lenders to postpone loan repayments for three months for companies hit by the crisis, the governor, Mohammad Al-Hashel, said in a television interview posted by the central bank on Twitter.
Kuwait is also dealing with the impact of lower oil prices on its finances that is expected to lead to a higher government fiscal deficit this year.
The government source said that, in light of the oil price fall, passing a debt law allowing Kuwait to borrow more has become a “government priority.”
Kuwait has drawn down on its state fund, the General Reserve Fund, to cover its deficit. The source said the government withdrew 43.8 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($139.70 billion) in the five years until the 2018-2019 fiscal year, and 3.7 billion dinars in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
This means the fund has around 14 billion dinars ($44.65 billion) left, the source said.
Moody’s this week placed Kuwait’s Aa2 rating on review for a downgrade, citing a “significant” decline in government revenues.
The government spokesman said maintaining Kuwait’s credit rating was one of the goals of the new economic measures.

Topics: China Coronavirus Kuwait

Related

Middle-East
Coronavirus precaution: 611 expatriates return to their home countries from Kuwait
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s KPC to cut spending on ‘unprecedented’ oil price slide

Emirates Skycargo deploys capacity to supply food, medicines in UAE

Updated 01 April 2020
Arab News

Emirates Skycargo deploys capacity to supply food, medicines in UAE

  • The UAE imports 90 percent of its food
  • The cargo organization said it transported between mid-January and mid-March more than 225,000 tons of cargo
Updated 01 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates Skycargo said on Wednesday that it deploys capacity to supply and replenish food and medicines in the UAE, as rulers role out strategies to sustain the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters news agency reported.

The national cargo organization said it transported between mid-January and mid-March more than 225,000 tons of cargo in total out of which 55,000 tons were food items including fruits, vegetables, meat and seafood, and more than 13,000 tons were pharmaceutical. 

Since the UAE imports 90 percent of its food, food security is a top priority. The annual food security costs of the country is $3.53 billion annually.

Earlier this week the UAE announced a strategic food security law that ensures adequate and uninterrupted food supplies through wholesalers and retailers across the UAE at all times, Khaleej Times reported. 

The law seeks to regulate the strategic stock of food commodities in the country in the event of crises, emergencies and disasters and offers incentives and facilities to registered providers and merchants.

Topics: coronavirus Emirates Airline

Related

Business & Economy
Emirates suspends flights to more cities over coronavirus fears, closing routes to 111 destinations

Latest updates

Iran warns US after Patriot deployment to Iraq
Philippines reports 227 new coronavirus cases, eight more deaths
Spain reports more than 100,000 coronavirus cases, new daily death toll record
Iran coronavirus deaths pass 3,000: health ministry
Rihanna talks life and wanting kids after high-profile breakup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.