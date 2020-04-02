SINGAPORE: Singapore suffered its fourth coronavirus-related death on Thursday, a day after the city-state reported a record number of new cases that took the island-state’s total infections to 1000.
The health ministry said the latest death was a 68-year-old Indonesian who had a history of diabetes and hypertension. Singapore’s other deaths have also been elderly persons with underlying conditions.
Singapore suffers fourth coronavirus-related death
- Latest death was a 68-year-old Indonesian who had a history of diabetes and hypertension
