Singapore suffers fourth coronavirus-related death

A sign promoting good hygiene habits as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus is displayed in Chinatown in Singapore on April 1, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 02 April 2020
Reuters

  • Latest death was a 68-year-old Indonesian who had a history of diabetes and hypertension
SINGAPORE: Singapore suffered its fourth coronavirus-related death on Thursday, a day after the city-state reported a record number of new cases that took the island-state’s total infections to 1000.
The health ministry said the latest death was a 68-year-old Indonesian who had a history of diabetes and hypertension. Singapore’s other deaths have also been elderly persons with underlying conditions.

  • Country’s total death toll caused by the disease was 10,003 while coronavirus cases rose to 110,238
MADRID: Spain’s death toll from coronavirus surpassed the 10,000 threshold after a record 950 people died overnight, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.
The country’s total death toll caused by the disease was 10,003 while the number of cases registered rose to 110,238 from 102,136 on Wednesday, the ministry said.

