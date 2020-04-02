US prosecutors charge Briton with smuggling phony coronavirus cure

You are here

Medical personnel man a drive-thru coronvirus testing site at Cooper’s Poynt Waterfront Park in Camden, New Jersey. (The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Updated 02 April 2020
AP

  • Prosecutors alleged that Richard Ludlow, who is not a doctor, had been selling people in California and Utah via mail
AP

LOS ANGELES: A British man accused of smuggling a phony coronavirus cure into the United States was charged Wednesday with a federal crime, prosecutors said.
Frank Richard Ludlow, 59, of West Sussex was charged in Los Angeles federal court with introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce and could face up to three years in federal prison if convicted, according to the US attorney’s office.
He was arrested last week on drug charges in the United Kingdom and remains in custody there, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.
Prosecutors alleged that Ludlow, who isn’t a doctor, had been selling people in California and Utah via mail a concoction called “Trinity Remedy” that he touted as a “miracle cure” for various ailments, according to a court affidavit.
“This cure’ – later rebranded as ‘Trinity Mind, Body & Soul’ – allegedly contained vitamin C, an enzyme mix, potassium thiocyanate, and hydrogen peroxide. Consumers were instructed to add 18 ounces of water, say a prayer, drink half of the solution, take a probiotic along with bee pollen, and then ingest the remainder of the solution,” the US attorney’s office statement said.
Authorities say Ludlow sold between 300 and 400 of the treatment kits but in February or March of this year, as the coronavirus pandemic worsened, he began selling the kits under a new name: “Trinity COVID-19 SARS Antipathogenic Treatment.”
The treatments haven’t been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for any medical use.
“Every major health authority has warned that there is no specific antiviral treatment for COVID-19 and no vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection,” according to the US attorney’s office.
“Hucksters who hawk ‘treatments’ for this deadly disease put consumers’ lives at risk by peddling unapproved drugs,” US Attorney Nick Hanna said.

Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000 after another record daily toll

Reuters

  • Country’s total death toll caused by the disease was 10,003 while coronavirus cases rose to 110,238
Reuters

MADRID: Spain’s death toll from coronavirus surpassed the 10,000 threshold after a record 950 people died overnight, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.
The country’s total death toll caused by the disease was 10,003 while the number of cases registered rose to 110,238 from 102,136 on Wednesday, the ministry said.

