Hima Well is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the Kingdom. It is located between Najran and Wadi Al-Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. The site is over 7,000 years old.
There are many historically significant archeological sites in the area, some featuring elements from the Neolithic period. Hima Well includes a number of stone structures, burial mounds and wells. The site is located 140 km north of the city of Najran in a mountainous area belonging to Najran province.
ThePlace: Hima Well in Saudi Arabia’s Najran region is filled with archeological delights
