RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed attended the state funeral of Norway’s King Harald V in Oslo on Wednesday, on behalf of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The prince, who is also a member of the Kingdom’s Council of Ministers, conveyed the Saudi leadership’s condolences to Norway’s new monarch, King Haakon VIII, over the death of his father, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Turki joined a congregation that included royals, heads of state and other dignitaries from around the world for the funeral service at Oslo Cathedral.

Among the foreign dignitaries were Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania, the UK’s Prince William, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the monarchs of Sweden, Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands.

King Harald died on Aug. 28 at the age of 89 after 35 years on the Norwegian throne.

Tens of thousands of mourners lined the streets of Oslo as his coffin traveled in procession from the Royal Palace to the cathedral.

Following the funeral service he was laid to rest in the crypt of the Palace Chapel at Akershus Fortress, bringing to an end a 13-day period of national mourning.