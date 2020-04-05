You are here

  • Home
  • WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: All eyes on OPEC+ virtual talks

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: All eyes on OPEC+ virtual talks

As crude prices plunge, Iraq's oil sector is facing a triple threat that has slashed revenues, risks denting production and may spell trouble for future exports. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nghhy

Updated 05 April 2020
Faisal Faeq

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: All eyes on OPEC+ virtual talks

  • With the coronavirus pandemic cutting oil consumption across the world, the boom in demand for storing oil has been key in absorbing excess barrels from the market in recent weeks
Updated 05 April 2020
Faisal Faeq

Oil prices jump by more than a quarter on expectations that OPEC+ will hold a virtual meeting to reinstate efforts to support the collapsing market.

Brent crude price rose to $34.11 per barrel and WTI increased to $28.34 per barrel.

Only a week earlier, a $2 trillion stimulus package from the US government was not enough to stabilize the market which had dropped to levels not seen since the early 2000s.

The slump follows global isolation measures that have decimated oil demand all over the world. That is because almost two thirds of the world’s daily oil consumption goes as fuel for transportation.

Global oil demand is about 100 million barrels of oil per day. Some forecasters predict as much as a quarter of that has disappeared in the past few weeks. 

It means that global energy demand is in free fall and consumption may decline by as much as 25 to 30 million barrels a day.

That will force many producers of high cost barrels worldwide to slash output.

The loss of so many barrels represents a structural shift in oil market dynamics and the supply- and-demand balance. 

This is reflected by the sudden drop in the miles traveled by cars and buses and the closure of borders, paralyzing travel both within and between countries.

Global refiners have slashed their crude oil runs while the coronavirus outbreak has sent refinery margins crashing as transport fuel demand evaporates.

With the coronavirus pandemic cutting oil consumption across the world, the boom in demand for storing oil has been key in absorbing excess barrels from the market in recent weeks.

Topics: energy global oil supply

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Virtual oil summit planned amid ongoing market volatility

Deal on oil cuts ‘close’ as Saudi Arabia enlists G20

Updated 07 April 2020
Frank Kane

Deal on oil cuts ‘close’ as Saudi Arabia enlists G20

  • ‘Virtual’ energy summit on Friday in new effort to stabilize market
Updated 07 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia plans to use its presidency of the powerful G20 group of nations in efforts to restore balance to global oil markets.

The Kingdom is organizing a special meeting of G20 energy ministers — including the other two biggest producers, the US and Russia — to discuss cuts to output.

The “virtual” summit is scheduled for Friday, the day after an OPEC+ meeting of oil producers. Crucially, the US, which is not an OPEC member, will be involved in the G20 summit, energy secretary Dan Brouillette said.

The initiative emerged after a weekend phone call between Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi energy minister, and Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency. The involvement of the G20 is part of the group’s remit, Birol told Arab News on Monday.

“The job description of the G20 is to provide and maintain financial stability, so it is in line with their aims,” he said.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

“The oil industry is going through one of the worst times in its history, and this could have major implications for the global economy, financial markets and employment. Saudi Arabia has been a stabilizing factor in the markets for many years.”

Saudi Arabia and Russia were “very, very close” to a deal to cut oil output, said Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a close confidant of President Vladimir Putin. An agreement would “bring so much important stability to the market,” he said.

Nevertheless, significant challenges remain. So far, talks between OPEC+ members have focused on a cut of about 10 million barrels per day. This would not be enough to outweigh global market oversupply estimated at more than 20 million barrels, amid a demand slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

There are also concerns about whether US producers would be permitted to take part in cuts. American antitrust law prohibits cartel practices, which would rule out a concerted move by its many oil companies.

Some energy experts have suggested that action by the Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates the energy business in the biggest US oil state, could help limit overall US output.

On the markets, amid the continuing uncertainty, Brent crude was trading about 5 percent down, at just over $32.

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia Russia OPEC G20

Related

Business & Economy
Oil prices fall sharply as OPEC+ meeting delayed, stocks jump on virus slowdown
Update
Saudi Arabia
It was Russia, not Saudi Arabia, that pulled out of OPEC+ deal: Saudi ministers

Latest updates

Cardinal Pell welcomes court’s dismissal of abuse conviction
Premier League in spotlight as debate swirls around virus action
German clubs resume training amid tight virus restrictions
Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84
What We Are Reading Today: Peace and Penance in Late Medieval Italy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.