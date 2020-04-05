You are here

Oil row rumbles on as crisis talks are postponed

An oil tanker is seen at the port of Ras al-Khair, about 185 km north of Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia. (AFP / GIUSEPPE CACACE)
Frank Kane

  • The “virtual” meeting is between 11 OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia and 10 other oil producers led by Russia
DUBAI: A crucial meeting of  OPEC+ producers on Monday aimed at cutting output and stabilizing the global oil market has been postponed.

“Monday is too early,” a Saudi oil official told Arab News. “OPEC needed more time to work out facts and figures.”

The “virtual” meeting, which may now take place later this week, is between 11 OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia and 10 other oil producers led by Russia.

It follows an “urgent” call by Saudi Arabia last week, and an intense round of telephone diplomacy between Riyadh, Moscow and Washington.

One key issue is to determine the level at which any proposed oil production cuts would begin. Saudi Arabia has ramped up output to record levels in recent weeks.

After a meeting on Friday between President Vladimir Putin and Russian oil executives, Saudi Arabia was accused of having reneged on the previous OPEC+ agreement, and starting the price war that has destabilized global oil markets.

The accusation prompted a hard-hitting response from the Kingdom, with both Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman describing the Russian comments as “utterly devoid of truth.”

Behind the spat, there are serious challenges if OPEC+ is to make any progress toward the cuts of up to 15 million barrels per day “expected” by US President Donald Trump.

Despite their differences, both Saudi Arabia and Russia would be unlikely to take on the full burden of cuts without matching reductions by the US. That prospect receded after a meeting between oil industry executives in the White House at which Trump said he would leave the US oil industry to “the free market.”

Free market economics will be on show in the Kingdom on Sunday when Saudi Aramco discloses the price it will charge customers for oil in May. Last month it offered deep discounts to market prices. Demand has fallen substantially since then — down 30 percent according to some oil economists — so further discounts can be expected.

Topics: oil prices OPEC+ energy Saudi Arabia Russia

Video app Zoom rockets to fame amid pandemic

A Spanish student takes online classes at home using Zoom. The app has become the ‘go-to’ service for education, exercise classes and even church services. (Reuters)
Video app Zoom rockets to fame amid pandemic

  • Market value hits $35bn as tech tool surges in popularity during lockdown
SAN FRANCISCO: What does British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have in common with virtual happy hour celebrants and thousands of students around the world?

All use the Zoom videoconferencing application to get together while staying apart during the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
But amid its newfound fame, the Silicon Valley-based company has come under scrutiny over how it handles privacy and security, including allowing uninvited guests to barge in on sessions.
Created by engineer Eric Yuan in 2011 and listed on the Nasdaq a year ago, Zoom has seen its market value skyrocket to $35 billion.
Yuan has spoken of a passion for communication technologies that dates back to the 1990s when, as a university student in mainland China, he longed for a way to see his girlfriend without needing to travel hours by train.
Zoom hit the market as a tool for people working apart to collaborate on business, competing with offerings from the likes of Microsoft, Facebook, Google and others.
As people around the world stay home due to coronavirus risk, Zoom has become a go-to service for remote education, exercise classes, poker games, church services and happy hour celebrations.
Couples have been married in “zoomed” ceremonies. Birthdays have been celebrated. Funerals have been virtually attended.
“It’s really easy to use, and free; that’s nice,” said US school teacher Justin Minkel, who instructs students remotely using Zoom. “Just click a link.”
Home chaos such as dogs barking or outbursts from siblings can be disruptive, but Minkel cures that by “muting” students’ microphones until he needs to hear them.
According to Yuan, the number of people taking part in Zoom meetings daily eclipsed 200 million in March, up from just 10 million at the end of last year.
Video calls have surged on all messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Google Hangouts, but Zoom has become a star. It lets as many as 100 people simultaneously attend a video-conference, allowing 40 minutes free and then charging for premium accounts that provide more time and features for $15 monthly.
Zoom lifted the 40-minute limit on free accounts for teachers in an array of countries.

FASTFACT

2011 Zoom was created by Eric Yuan in 2011 and listed on the Nasdaq a year ago.

Digital learning coach Stephanie DeMichele credits the surge in Zoom use to fear of being disconnected from schools, friends, families and others in our everyday lives.
“And here comes Zoom saying ‘It’s free, available, and you won’t feel isolated,’” said DeMichele. “So people grabbed onto it.”
A “Zoombombing” phenomenon has sparked warnings about lax security, however. Virtual intruders have interrupted religious ceremonies, classes, and other gatherings.
US media has reported that Zoom shares some data with third parties and questioned how well virtual meeting data is defended.
Prosecutors from several US states are investigating the firm’s privacy and security practices. The FBI has warned of Zoom sessions being hijacked.
Yuan vowed this week to step up data security, and apologized.
“We recognize that we have fallen short of the community’s — and our own — privacy and security expectations,” Yuan said in a message posted online.
“For that, I am deeply sorry.”
Zoom was designed primarily for use by large businesses with their own tech teams to provide support and protection, according to Yuan.
“We did not design the product with the foresight that, in a matter of weeks, every person in the world would suddenly be working, studying, and socializing from home,” he said.

Topics: ZOOM

