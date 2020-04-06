You are here

Russia’s coronavirus cases jump by almost 1,000 in 24 hours

Coronavirus cases in Russia have been recorded widely but Moscow, above, which has been on lockdown, remains the hotspot of the outbreak with 591 new cases. (AP)
  • Forty-seven people have died across the country
MOSCOW: Russia’s coronavirus case tally has risen to 6,343 in the past 24 hours, a record daily increase of 954, the country’s crisis response center said on Monday.
Cases have been recorded widely, but Moscow remains the hotspot of the outbreak with 591 new cases, the center said. Forty-seven people have died across the country, it said.

Thailand reports 51 new coronavirus cases, three more deaths

  • Thailand has confirmed 2,220 cases and 26 fatalities since the outbreak emerged in the country in January
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 51 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths on Monday, according to a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
Thirteen of the new cases were medical personnel who attended to infected patients or had activities with them, said the spokesman, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.
More than half of the new cases were in Bangkok, he said.
Thailand has confirmed 2,220 cases and 26 fatalities since the outbreak emerged in the country in January.

