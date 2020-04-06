Russia’s coronavirus cases jump by almost 1,000 in 24 hours

MOSCOW: Russia’s coronavirus case tally has risen to 6,343 in the past 24 hours, a record daily increase of 954, the country’s crisis response center said on Monday.
Cases have been recorded widely, but Moscow remains the hotspot of the outbreak with 591 new cases, the center said. Forty-seven people have died across the country, it said.
