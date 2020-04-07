You are here

  • Home
  • Tabreed buys 80% of Emaar’s Dubai cooling business

Tabreed buys 80% of Emaar’s Dubai cooling business

The deal comes during a two-week lockdown in Dubai that began on Saturday to contain the spread of the coronavirus.. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nh2jz

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Tabreed buys 80% of Emaar’s Dubai cooling business

  • Emaar said it had decided to sell the cooling business because it was not related to its core operations in property development
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai-listed National Central Cooling co (Tabreed) has bought an 80 percent stake in Emaar Properties’ Downtown Dubai district cooling business for AED2.48 billion ($675 million), the companies said.

Emaar will keep a 20 percent share in the business through a long-term partnership with Tabreed, they said in a joint statement.

Emaar said it had decided to sell the cooling business because it was not related to its core operations in property development.

The deal involves four plants near the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper. District cooling firms deliver chilled water via insulated pipes to cool offices, industrial and residential buildings.

The downtown district cooling business, through a long-term concession, will provide up to 235,000 refrigerated tons of cooling to the area which includes the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall shopping center.

“It’s the biggest integrated district cooling scheme in the world in the biggest district cooling market in the world, which is Dubai, so we really went after the crown jewel of the crown jewel of district cooling acquisitions,” Khaled Abdullah Al-Qubaisi, Tabreed chairman, said in an interview.

He said the deal had attracted a lot of interest from international companies and infrastructure funds. “A lot of people were vying for this asset, because of how important it is.” 

The deal comes during a two-week lockdown in Dubai that began on Saturday to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Hotels have shut operations due to a collapse in demand, while a de facto overnight curfew has been put in place to disinfect public areas by spraying streets, parks and public transport facilities.

“When we were looking at this deal we really took extremely conservative assumptions about growth,” Al-Qubaisi said. 

“Even if you look at a six-month interruption, it doesn’t affect us a lot. All those public areas that are shut down right now are still consuming cooling and need to be cooled.”

Tabreed also sees growth coming from Saudi Arabia, where it operates through its subsidiary Saudi Tabreed, as the country builds new cities near the Red Sea, Qubaisi said.

“Saudi Arabia is probably going to be the largest district cooling market in the world in a number of years and the penetration of district cooling there is extremely low, below 10 percent,” the chairman said. 

“There’s new cities being built in the Red Sea, Neom (a mega business zone), that’s a lot of business potential for us.”

In May last year sources had said that Emaar Properties had hired advisers, including Standard Chartered, to handle the sale of its district cooling business.

Tabreed, whose biggest shareholders are Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company and France’s Engie SA, said it had new bank facilities to finance the transaction.

Topics: Emaar

Related

Business & Economy
Dubai’s Emaar chief takes 100% pay cut amid COVID-19 crisis lockdown
Corporate News
Emaar gears up for NYE20 fireworks display

Rolls-Royce scraps targets, dividend on pandemic hit

Updated 06 April 2020
Reuters

Rolls-Royce scraps targets, dividend on pandemic hit

  • Chief: The company’s focus was on strengthening its financial resilience
  • Rolls-Royce relies on aerospace for just over half of its annual revenues
Updated 06 April 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Rolls-Royce is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rolls, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the coronavirus crisis struck was trying to emerge from a multi-year turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987.
The company’s engines power Airbus and Boeing’s widebody jets but more than 60% of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium.
Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over the last six weeks, the headwind from coronavirus was about £300m, Rolls-Royce said, on flying hours which were 50% lower in March and expected to deteriorate further in April.
Chief executive Warren East said the company’s focus was on strengthening its financial resilience, and as such it would be looking at cutting its cash expenditure, including reducing salary costs across its global workforce by at least 10% this year.
Rolls-Royce also said on Monday it had secured an additional £1.5bn ($1.8bn) revolving credit facility, bringing its overall liquidity to £6.7bn, to give it headroom during a potential prolonged downturn.
Withdrawing its previously announced guidance for 2020, and noting the ongoing uncertain outlook, Rolls-Royce said its board was no longer recommending its final dividend in respect of 2019, saving £137m.
The company said actions to reduce costs, including on non-critical capital expenditure projects and salary cuts and deferrals for senior managers, would have a cash flow benefit of at least £750m this year.
Rolls-Royce also warned it was anticipating a reduction in engine delivery and maintenance and overhaul volumes, affecting its revenues in the longer term. The group’s power systems business, which supplies industrial customers, is expected to weaken this year, the company said.
Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris said that Rolls’s update should give investors confidence in the company’s ability to cope with the downturn.
“There is plenty of liquidity. There are no worrying developments,” he said.
Shares in Rolls were up 13% at 284 pence in early trading. The stock has lost 55% over the last month.
Rolls-Royce relies on aerospace for just over half of its annual revenues, which were around £15bn  in 2019, deriving the rest from its defense and power systems businesses.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Etihad to test new airport medical monitoring technology amid coronavirus crisis
Business & Economy
BMW in dash for cash as German car sales plummet amid coronavirus chaos

Latest updates

Tabreed buys 80% of Emaar’s Dubai cooling business
Amid lockdowns in Saudi Arabia, families hunkering down to battle ‘cabin fever’
Pressure grows for Al Jazeera to register as foreign agent in US
Chicagoland Arab American journalist buried after succumbing to COVID-19
Saudi Shoura Council speaker chairs session meeting remotely

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.