You are here

  • Home
  • G20 energy ministers favor measures to rebalance global oil markets

G20 energy ministers favor measures to rebalance global oil markets

1 / 2
A handout photo released by the Saudi Energy Ministry on April 10, 2020 shows Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman (3rd-L) chairing a virtual extraordinary meeting of G20 Oil ministers, in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)
2 / 2
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman (rightmost on screen)chairing a virtual extraordinary meeting of G20 Oil ministers in Riyadh on April 10, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2vkqr

Updated 15 sec ago
Frank Kane

G20 energy ministers favor measures to rebalance global oil markets

  • OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia eye 10 million barrels a day cut in output 
  • Canada, US and Brazil expected to implement additional, substantial output reductions
Updated 15 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Energy ministers from the G20 nations last night agreed to measures to rebalance global oil markets ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a marathon session of virtual talks, their communique made no direct mention of oil cuts. 

Earlier, their discussions focused on  a plan developed by the OPEC+ alliance, and led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to cut oil output by an unprecedented 10 million barrels a day. 

Non-OPEC+ countries such as Canada, the US and Brazil were expected to implement additional, substantial output reductions of their own.

The agreement — which includes the three biggest producers: Saudi Arabia, the US and Russia — represented the biggest-ever attempt to coordinate global oil production.




Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince  Abdulaziz bin Salman chairing a virtual extraordinary meeting of G20 Oil ministers in Riyadh on April 10, 2020. (SPA)

Progress was held up by Mexico, which was reluctant to reduce its output by 23 percent, as had been by other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The nation’s concerns were addressed through the intervention of US President Donald Trump. 

He became personally involved in the negotiations after last week saying he expected cuts of about 15 million barrels a day to tackle the glut of oil on global markets.

Some experts estimate demand has slumped by 30 percent since nations began locking down to tackle the pandemic. If production had continued at previous rates, storage facilities would have been overwhelmed within weeks, leaving producers facing the risky option of “shutting in” wells, which means halting production.

“National health systems have been strained and economic-growth prospects have been impaired,” Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi energy minister, told the G20 meeting. “Global financial markets are in turmoil, as are global energy markets, with negative effects on both their stability and security.

“The uncertainty in energy markets has spilled over into many other sectors, including manufacturing and transport, and has slowed the pace of investment in future energy supplies, both hydrocarbons and renewables.”

He underlined the seriousness of the challenge facing the industry: “In this time of crisis, reliable, affordable and accessible energy is critical to powering our essential services, including health care, to ensure we can quickly advance recovery efforts, on both national and global scales.”

Whether the G20 and OPEC+ agreements are effective will become apparent when global oil markets reopen next week.

“Gulf producers will be hoping that the deal is at least enough to put a floor under oil prices but we’ll have to wait until Monday when the markets start trading again,” said Paul Young, head of energy products at Dubai Mercantile Exchange.

Crude prices have fallen by about 50 percent in the past month, partly due to the economic effects of the pandemic and partly as a result of aggressive production by producers, including Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia holds the presidency of the G20 group this year.

 

Topics: G20 2020 G20 Summit Coronavirus Oil supply

Related

Update
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia hosts virtual G20 energy ministers meeting
Special
Business & Economy
Skeptical oil markets to deliver verdict on ‘historic’ oil deal
Business & Economy
Despite OPEC+ drama, oil markets uncertain on ‘historic’ deal

Skeptical oil markets to deliver verdict on ‘historic’ oil deal

Updated 15 min 22 sec ago
Frank Kane

Skeptical oil markets to deliver verdict on ‘historic’ oil deal

  • Questions remain over whether massive cuts will be enough to compensate for the total collapse in global demand
Updated 15 min 22 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Oil-producing countries represented by energy ministers at the “virtual” G20 Summit under Saudi Arabia’s presidency were getting close to the headline figure of 15 million barrels of cuts flagged up by US President Donald Trump last week, but now they face a challenge to sell it to skeptical oil markets.

The 15 million figure was made up of 10 million from the revived OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, with the balance coming from the big economies of the G20 such as the US, Canada and Brazil, which are also oil exporters.

But in the face of a collapse in global demand for oil because of the coronavirus pandemic, some experts are already questioning whether even that unprecedented amount would be enough to get the oil price up again.

Big global oil markets were closed on Friday, but late Thursday trading showed Brent crude down 4.79 percent at $32.03, even after the broad outlines of the OPEC+ deal had emerged.

Chris Midgely, head of analysis for S&P Global Platts, said: “The current proposed 10 million barrels per day may be too little too late as it will have limited impact on April production, and only if sustained from May for the balance of the year might we avoid hitting tank tops.”

Other oil experts were even more forthright. Anas Al-Hajji, managing partner of Energy Outlook Advisers in Texas, said: “Trump has made a big mistake blaming Saudi Arabia and Russia. He will be shocked when oil prices remain low even if we have a 10-million-barrel cut.”

FASTFACT

Crude oil has lost about half of its value since the start of the year.

But the OPEC+ cuts were an impressive show of unity by the alliance. Ten full members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to each cut 23 percent from their total oil production, taking out more than 6 million barrels of oil per day from global supply.

The same number of non-OPEC countries also agreed 23 percent cuts, removing nearly 4 million barrels.

The two biggest cutters on each side of the OPEC+ alliance were Saudi Arabia and Russia, both of which offered to cut just over 2.5 million barrels from an assumed production level of 11 million barrels per day — a theoretical amount decided upon to enable a compromise. The Kingdom pumped more than 12 million barrels earlier this month.

The 10-million reduction will apply for May and June, followed by 8-million-barrel cuts until the end of the year, and 6 million barrels until the spring of 2022.

It was an unprecedented commitment by the oil producers. To put it in context, the early March OPEC+ meeting fell apart — sparking the price war — because of disagreement over proposed extra cuts of 1.5 million barrels. Now a reduction many times that has been waved through almost unanimously.

The OPEC+ meeting hosted from Vienna turned into a late night of high drama, punctuated by “virtual” farce as delegates maneuvered to get to the final historic deal.

The heavy lifting of the meeting — the need for rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Russia if any headway was to be made in tackling the huge global oversupply of crude — was accomplished fairly efficiently.

The behind-closed-doors meeting of delegates had not even begun when Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, declared a “historic moment” in the history of oil. “We, working closely together with the US, can bring stability back to global energy markets,” he told Arab News.

For a while it looked as though the deal would be blocked by Mexico, which was refusing to commit to 400,000 barrels of cuts, in a move that could have scuppered the whole agreement.

But after a reported phone call between Trump and Mexican President Lopez Obrador, some kind of deal with Mexico looked certain.

That was the second time that Trump had got involved in the OPEC+ negotiations. He also spoke to King Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a call that “stressed the importance of cooperation between oil-producing nations to maintain the stability of energy markets and support growth in the global economy,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It remains to be seen if this positive sentiment can be reflected in a recovery in the oil price once markets open again after the weekend. 

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo underlined the size of the challenge facing global energy markets from the pandemic. “The fundamentals of supply and demand in oil are horrifying,” he said at the OPEC+ meeting.

With crude down more than 50 percent this year, and no certainty when global economies will begin to get back to pre-coronavirus levels, it may take a long time for the hard work done by OPEC+ and the G20 to show through.

Topics: OPEC+ Oil supply G20 Summit

Related

Business & Economy
Despite OPEC+ drama, oil markets uncertain on ‘historic’ deal

Latest updates

G20 energy ministers favor measures to rebalance global oil markets
Palestinian restaurant feeding London’s ‘frontline soldiers’ battling virus
Skeptical oil markets to deliver verdict on ‘historic’ oil deal
COVID-19 food safety task force polices home delivery services in Saudi city
Coronavirus-hit airlines in push for divisive route subsidies

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.