Lebanon's creditors divided over draft financial restructuring plan

Lebanon’s economic crisis has not been helped by a countrywide lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus disease. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Lebanon’s international and local creditors are at odds over a draft plan on tackling the country’s crippling financial crisis.

Some international holders of Lebanon’s more than $30 billion Eurobonds are broadly supportive of the proposal, which estimates Lebanon will need external financing of $10 billion-$15 billion over the next five years, and say it can act as a blueprint to seek International Monetary Fund (IMF) financial support.

But a letter from investment bank Houlihan Lokey — adviser to the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) — to investment bank Lazard, the Lebanese government’s adviser, expressed concerns about the plan, its impact on the banking system and its proposal to impose a financial burden on depositors.

“Lebanese commercial banks are the single largest constituency of Eurobonds’ holders, which should be used to the advantage of the government and country as a whole to come up with a credible restructuring plan that ensures that the heavy debt burden is addressed while protecting the health of the banking sector and, more importantly, depositor monies,” said the letter, seen by Reuters.

The plan, which is still being discussed by the Cabinet, was drawn up in the wake of Lebanon defaulting on its hefty foreign currency debt last month. A coronavirus lockdown has compounded economic problems which include a weakening currency and capital controls that have denied savers access to dollar savings.

At a media briefing on the government’s economic plan on Thursday, Finance Ministry advisers described it as subject to revision as the government holds talks with various stakeholders.

Figures such as the $83.2 billion in banking sector losses could change amid negotiations with bondholders that will determine the discount taken by foreign and local holders of debt.

Adviser Alain Biffani said the plan did not mean the government would necessarily resort to an IMF program, but targets on things like the deficit and exchange rate provided a strong starting point and were largely in line with the fund’s requirements.

One of the more contentious parts of the proposal is a reference to “a transitory exceptional contribution from large depositors.”

HIGHLIGHT

Lebanon’s bonds have tumbled to around 15-19 cents on the dollar in recent weeks.

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri this week said people’s bank deposits were “sacred” and must not be touched.

“Before asking the public to directly assume responsibility for any portion of this problem, a complete and independent audit of historical government expenditures and finances must be prepared and made public,” the letter from Houlihan Lokey said, adding ABL agreed external funding from the IMF will be necessary.

Steffen Reichold, portfolio manager at Stone Harbor Investment Partners, described the plan as a “serious blueprint.”

“With a plan like this you could get the IMF onboard,” he said. “Putting the debt on a sustainable path, restructuring all key institutions, wiping out all the capital of the banks, introducing a flexible exchange rate, reforming the electricity company – this is all the stuff that would be on the IMF’s likely list of requirements.”

Lebanon’s bonds have tumbled to around 15-19 cents on the dollar in recent weeks, with global market turmoil further dimming recovery value prospects for its creditors.

“We had been taking a view that a 25-30 cents recovery would be good ballpark for the Eurobonds but taking this document at face value and assuming they’re serious about implementing the reform program outlined, the recovery value will be better than that,” said Nick Eisinger, principal, fixed income emerging markets at Vanguard, which has a small underweight on Lebanon.

Based on calculations from the plan, Reichold said it appeared the government was looking at a roughly 75 percent haircut on the principal on Eurobonds and domestic debt, which is broadly in the range of what he had expected.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon

G20 energy ministers favor measures to rebalance global oil markets

Updated 11 April 2020
Frank Kane

G20 energy ministers favor measures to rebalance global oil markets

  • OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia eye 10 million barrels a day cut in output 
  • Canada, US and Brazil expected to implement additional, substantial output reductions
Updated 11 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Energy ministers from the G20 nations last night agreed to measures to rebalance global oil markets ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a marathon session of virtual talks, their communique made no direct mention of oil cuts. 

Earlier, their discussions focused on  a plan developed by the OPEC+ alliance, and led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to cut oil output by an unprecedented 10 million barrels a day. 

Non-OPEC+ countries such as Canada, the US and Brazil were expected to implement additional, substantial output reductions of their own.

The agreement — which includes the three biggest producers: Saudi Arabia, the US and Russia — represented the biggest-ever attempt to coordinate global oil production.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince  Abdulaziz bin Salman chairing a virtual extraordinary meeting of G20 Oil ministers in Riyadh on April 10, 2020. (SPA)

Progress was held up by Mexico, which was reluctant to reduce its output by 23 percent, as had been by other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The nation’s concerns were addressed through the intervention of US President Donald Trump. 

He became personally involved in the negotiations after last week saying he expected cuts of about 15 million barrels a day to tackle the glut of oil on global markets.

Some experts estimate demand has slumped by 30 percent since nations began locking down to tackle the pandemic. If production had continued at previous rates, storage facilities would have been overwhelmed within weeks, leaving producers facing the risky option of “shutting in” wells, which means halting production.

“National health systems have been strained and economic-growth prospects have been impaired,” Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi energy minister, told the G20 meeting. “Global financial markets are in turmoil, as are global energy markets, with negative effects on both their stability and security.

“The uncertainty in energy markets has spilled over into many other sectors, including manufacturing and transport, and has slowed the pace of investment in future energy supplies, both hydrocarbons and renewables.”

He underlined the seriousness of the challenge facing the industry: “In this time of crisis, reliable, affordable and accessible energy is critical to powering our essential services, including health care, to ensure we can quickly advance recovery efforts, on both national and global scales.”

Whether the G20 and OPEC+ agreements are effective will become apparent when global oil markets reopen next week.

“Gulf producers will be hoping that the deal is at least enough to put a floor under oil prices but we’ll have to wait until Monday when the markets start trading again,” said Paul Young, head of energy products at Dubai Mercantile Exchange.

Crude prices have fallen by about 50 percent in the past month, partly due to the economic effects of the pandemic and partly as a result of aggressive production by producers, including Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia holds the presidency of the G20 group this year.

 

Topics: G20 2020 G20 Summit Coronavirus Oil supply

