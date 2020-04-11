You are here

  • Kabul rejects request to extradite Daesh leader

Kabul rejects request to extradite Daesh leader

Afghan soldiers spray disinfectants to prevent the spread of the virus. (Reuters)
Sayed Salahuddin



  • Kabul argues this man has committed crimes, killed Afghans, and since there is no extradition treaty between us, we will punish him under local laws, while Pakistan insists he has to be submitted to Islamabad
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Kabul on Friday rejected Islamabad’s request to hand over a senior Daesh leader of Pakistani origin who was recently arrested.
Aslam Farooqi was captured in an operation by intelligence forces along with 19 other key affiliates of the group.
Islamabad summoned Kabul’s envoy to Pakistan, Atif Mashal, following a demand for Farooqi’s extradition.
“Aslam Farooqi is among the leaders of Daesh who has carried out many crimes in Afghanistan,” the Afghan Foreign Ministry said.
“Since there is no extradition treaty between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Aslam Farooqi will be dealt with based on Afghanistan’s laws. Afghanistan makes no difference between terrorists, and they will be brought to justice as the country is committed to anti-terrorism.”
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has argued that Farooqi should, however, be handed over for further investigation.
“The handover of Farooqi is a controversial issue between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” analyst Taj Mohammed told Arab News.
“Kabul argues this man has committed crimes, killed Afghans, and since there is no extradition treaty between us, we will punish him under local laws, while Pakistan insists he has to be submitted to Islamabad. Let us hope this issue does not add to the load and historically uneasy relations between them and impact recent efforts for normalizing ties.”
Farooqi’s arrest was described as a “massive victory” and a “treasure of intelligence” by Afghanistan’s first Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who said national spy agencies would have to use special tactics to “make him talk.”
According to Taliban sources, Farooqi turned himself in to seek shelter from a Taliban siege of Daesh in Afghanistan’s northeastern Kunar province.
“Government forces have given him shelter, and now they take credit and are claiming his arrest,” Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Arab News.
“The mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate had besieged Farooqi in the Mazar Darra area of Kunar, and he established contact with the Kabul administration’s forces and surrendered to the government in the wake of his contact,” Mujahid said, adding that Farooqi and other Daesh operatives were taken to a guesthouse by government forces through an understanding with them.
Afghan officials have in the past few years reported killing or arresting Daesh leaders in Afghanistan in joint raids with US-led troops.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other officials have even claimed to wipe out the Daesh network in the east of the country, which is the bastion of the group near the Durand Line, a lawless and porous region that forms the border between the two countries.
But Daesh has claimed responsibility for two massive and deadly attacks in Kabul in the past two months and, more recently, for a rocket strike on the Bagram airfield – a significant US military base to the north of Kabul.
Farooqi’s arrest came nearly two weeks after the group claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul, which killed at least 25 worshippers, the first attack of its kind against non-Muslims by the group, which has targeted Shiites in many of its past attacks.

Topics: Daesh

AFP

Bangladesh executes killer of founding leader

  • In a video message, the country’s home minister this week called Majed’s arrest “the best gift of Mujib centenary year”
  • The road to getting justice for the 1975 assassination was long, and the killing continues to poison Bangladesh’s murky political scene to this day
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh has executed a military captain less than a week after he was arrested after nearly 25 years on the run over the assassination of the country’s founding leader, a minister said Sunday.
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was killed along with most of his family in a military coup on August 15, 1975, nearly four years after he led Bangladesh to independence from Pakistan.
In 1998 Abdul Majed was sentenced in absentia to death along with a dozen other army officers over the murders.
Bangladesh’s Supreme Court upheld the verdict in 2009 and five of the killers were executed several months later.
On Tuesday, counter-terrorism police officers arrested Majed as he rode a rickshaw in the capital early in the morning.
Bangladesh prison authorities carried out Majed’s execution by hanging days later, after the country’s president rejected a mercy plea from the convicted killer.
“He was hanged to death at 12.01 am Sunday (1801GMT),” law minister Anisul Huq told AFP, adding the execution took place at the country’s largest prison, just outside the capital Dhaka.
Majed is believed to have fled to India in 1996. He returned to Bangladesh last month.
Majed’s wife met him at the prison one last time on Saturday evening when the prison authorities had scheduled his execution.
Security has been tightened at the areas outside the prison at Keraniganj town, with scores of policemen patrolling the jailgate, police chief of Dhaka district Maruf Hossain Sorder told AFP.
Prime Minister Hasina, whose public celebrations this year for the centenary of her father’s birth have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, was in Europe with her sister at the time of the 1975 attack.
In a video message, the country’s home minister this week called Majed’s arrest “the best gift of Mujib centenary year.”
The road to getting justice for the 1975 assassination was long, and the killing continues to poison Bangladesh’s murky political scene to this day.
Successive post-coup military governments rewarded the killers with diplomatic positions and several of them were even allowed to form a political party and contest polls in the 1980s.
For 21 years, an indemnity law enacted by the post-coup government prevented a prosecution of the killers. This was only overturned after Hasina came to power in 1996.
Hasina has also long accused Ziaur Rahman, president from 1977 until his assassination in 1981, of orchestrating her father’s murder.
This is denied by his widow Khaleda Zia, prime minister from 1991-1996 and 2001-2006 and Hasina’s former ally turned arch enemy who was convicted of graft in 2018, charges she said were fabricated.

Topics: Bangladesh Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

