You are here

  • Home
  • How online streaming is shaping Saudi pop culture — at the push of a button

How online streaming is shaping Saudi pop culture — at the push of a button

1 / 3
‘Game of Thrones’ star Jason Momoa takes a selfie with a young Saudi fan during his visit to Saudi Arabia. (File photo)
2 / 3
Game of Thrones is considered a favorite to many in the Kingdom due to individuals' love/hate sentiment towards many of its cast.
3 / 3
Fans of the Spanish Netflix series reacted to a Saudi influencer going to meet the cast as if they were greeting old friends, not actors portraying fictional characters.
Short Url

https://arab.news/9a6wh

Updated 1 min ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

How online streaming is shaping Saudi pop culture — at the push of a button

  • Affordability and quality of content are other factors behind the soaring popularity of new services
Updated 1 min ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Ever since streaming services became available in the Middle East, leading online sites have been dictating people’s tastes and preferences, their mass media effect influencing Saudi Arabia as it does the rest of the world.

Sara Al-Rifai, an English instructor in Jeddah, believes that streaming services are gaining influence in mainstream culture simply because younger people are unwilling to watch cable TV and sit through ads, or wait a week or more for new content.
“Competition on quality and cost is another factor in favor of streaming services. Neflix’s monthly subscription is affordable. The quality of its shows is rapidly improving, and many of its films and series have won prestigious awards such as the Oscars,” she told Arab News.
Renad Flimban, 26, from Jeddah, said that movies and TV shows have the ability to set mainstream culture in areas ranging from food to fashion and even hairstyles long before streaming became available.
“New streaming services have just made it easier to consume the media and the culture behind it,” she said.
The popular HBO series “Game of Thrones” is perhaps the best example of pop culture “spread,” with local fans joining a global audience in their love for the show. Many viewers in the Arab world watched the series on OSN, while it was also available on HBO.

New streaming services have just made it easier to consume the media and the culture behind it.

Renad Flimban

“I think it blew up here even though it was on HBO, which isn’t that popular here, because people seemed to really like/dislike the characters and the writing. They had extremely strong feelings on both ends of the spectrum,” Flimban said.
Popular shows in the 1990s and early 2000s have been reinvigorated after streaming services acquired the rights to reshow them for viewers. Many popular shows that used to air on MBC2 and Saudi TV, such as “Friends,” “Full House” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” have won new fans following recent exposure.
“Most of these shows’ themes — friendships, families and relationships — are still relevant today, and having easy access to these shows on current media platforms certainly helped to introduce them to a new audience and reconnect with an established audience,” Flimban said.
Al-Rifai agrees, saying these shows have become more popular among a younger generation due to their availability and a desire to understand the hype surrounding them.
“‘Friends’ is still the most-watched show on Netflix, yet it has been criticized for tolerating sexism and body shaming,” she said. “The generation gap and viewers’ beliefs affect the way they perceive a show, no matter how popular it was in the past.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Fans of popular shows and films in Saudi Arabia behave just as worldwide fans do.

• Young Saudis collect merchandise and organize character-themed parties.

For Razan Sijeeni, a Jeddah university graphic design instructor, the pinnacle of pop culture in the Kingdom would be “Tash Ma Tash,” which aired every Ramadan for 18 years, often tackling conservatism and racism, among other controversial social issues.
“Unfortunately, there is very little authentic representation of our culture in our own media nowadays, and whatever there is, even when it’s well executed, it is being Westernized and viewed through a Western gaze,” she said.
However, Sijeeni has Netflix to thank for her favorite series, “Star Trek,” which she discovered on the streaming site.
“It was fascinating to me, watching the visuals of an explosion or space in the 1960s, and how the series progressed and improved considerably as the years went by,” she said.


Sijeeni said that online streaming also offers people from around the world an introduction to different cultures, languages and beliefs at the press of a button.
“I’ve seen a Saudi influencer meet the cast of “Money Heist,” and people were reacting to it — it’s like they know these people and it isn’t just a show.”
She said that in an age where the internet has a growing place in people’s lives, even individuals who don’t watch shows such as “Game of Thrones” and “Friends” still know who the characters are, and go as far as creating memes to help cope with the coronavirus crisis, for example.
Fans of popular shows and films in Saudi Arabia behave just as worldwide fans do, collecting merchandise, holding character-themed parties and recreating recipes from fictional universes.
Flimban’s favorite show since 2010 has been “Gilmore Girls,” and she admits to owning a few show-inspired items and attending a “marvelous” Gatsby-themed party.
Sijeeni had not been as lucky with her “Star Trek” obsession, however, and said that she was envious of fan events she saw happening worldwide. “My favorite mug was given to me by a friend,” she recalled. “It has the main ‘Star Trek’ six and they transport as you fill the mug with boiling water.”
Now she is on the hunt for a “Star Trek” pilot jacket. We recommend Etsy artists for fan-replicated items. 

Topics: Game of Thrones

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi gamers lead the way at Nexus e-sports festival
Saudi Arabia
A man’s world? Not for these Saudi game-changers

Experts warn against vulnerabilities of apps, videoconferencing platforms

Users of the platform can invite multiple people to a single call, making the app popular. (Reuters)
Updated 12 April 2020
Rashid Hassan

Experts warn against vulnerabilities of apps, videoconferencing platforms

  • “Over 300 compromised Zoom accounts are available on the dark web, which include each account’s connected email address, password, meeting ID, host key, and hostname”
  • “Zoom has been found using a nonstandard type of encryption to encrypt video, audio and text during online conferencing sessions”
Updated 12 April 2020
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Cyber experts are warning of the potential threats that come with online applications and video conferencing platforms as their use skyrockets during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown.
Videoconference platform Zoom has gained much fame in recent weeks. Users of the platform can invite multiple people to a single call, making the app popular among families, workers and celebrities alike. In a blog posted to the application’s website on April 1, the company announced that it had reached 200 million users in March, compared to just 10 million in December 2019.
A string of targeted attacks by hackers and trolls, however, revealed that the application was not end-to-end encrypted, leaving users vulnerable to a phenomenon called “Zoom-bombing” while on video calls. Zoom-bombing involves a perpetrator or unsolicited participant abusing Zoom’s default screen-sharing settings to take over meetings and post racist or pornographic material or otherwise harass users during a video conferencing session.
Zoom has published guidelines to protect against this by setting up password-protected meetings and enabling waiting room options, he said.
On April 8, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan apologized to users in a YouTube livestream for a string of security lapses that have hit the app in recent weeks, pledging to take the breaches seriously.
The Information Security Department of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority has warned against the app, saying: “The use of a remote meeting application known as Zoom has spread recently, and there are several associated security vulnerabilities that could lead to meetings being spied on and sensitive information, such as passwords, being leaked. We warn against using this application.”
Muhammad Khurram Khan, professor of cybersecurity at the King Saud University told Arab News: “In the current lockdown, working, learning and socializing from home has led to a significant spike in the use of online applications and video conferencing platforms including Zoom, WebEx, Skype, Google Hangouts and Microsoft Teams.
“Some popular videoconferencing and distance learning applications have added millions of users overnight, causing their share price in the stock market to soar.”
Khan, who is also founder and CEO of the Washington-based Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research, believes the reason behind Zoom’s popularity is due to its user-friendly features.
Khan further said: “Cybercriminals have exploited this increased popularity, registering over 3,300 Zoom-related website domains to hack or phish users. These websites contain malicious and impersonated Zoom applications, which could harm smartphones and computing devices by stealing sensitive data and conducting ransomware attacks.
“Over 300 compromised Zoom accounts are available on the dark web, which include each account’s connected email address, password, meeting ID, host key, and hostname.”
Zoom also has its inherent security and privacy vulnerabilities, which have sparked a vigorous debate in the cybersecurity community and global media.  
“Zoom has been found using a nonstandard type of encryption to encrypt video, audio and text during online conferencing sessions,” Khan said.
“It is highly recommended for government agencies, journalists, businessmen, ministers, and officials working on sensitive projects to consider only those applications that have strong security and privacy features for video conferencing sessions,” Khan said.

Khan also recommended that normal users wishing to communicate with family, friends or colleagues likewise take precautionary measures in choosing video conferencing applications.
The National Cybersecurity Authority has issued recommendations on how to protect remote meetings using Zoom, such as not using personal meeting IDs for public meetings, using strong passwords for all organized meetings, and locking meeting sessions once all participants are logged on.

Topics: ZOOM Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi police make arrests across the country, including curfew violators
Women and children top Saudi cybersecurity agency’s list of priorities

Latest updates

A somber Easter for Christians amid Egypt’s coronavirus shutdown
Cuba: US sanctions ‘cruel’ during pandemic
Furloughed staff in Sweden retrain to help hospitals
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: It is too early to prejudge the largest oil output cut in history
Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining debate on tracking

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.