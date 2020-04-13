Coronavirus reshaping art auction market

You are here

The entrance of a branch office of Sotheby’s auction house is seen in Zurich, Switzerland. (Reuters/File)
An exhibitor displays a gold perpetual chronograph watch at the Christie’s in Dubai. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Bidding firms that have embraced technology likely to prosper as nervous investors seek a safe haven
AFP

LONDON: The coronavirus pandemic poses a huge global challenge to auction houses large and small,
but those that have embraced technology could prosper as nervous investors seek a safe haven, according to experts.

Major London-based house Sotheby’s has closed its London, Hong Kong, Dubai, Geneva, Milan, Paris and New York offices, throwing their marquee May auctions into doubt.
Main rival Christie’s, meanwhile, said it was “working swiftly” to reschedule postponed auctions.
“It’s a threat to all of us, but I do think we’ll get through it,” Giles Peppiatt, director for modern and contemporary African art at fellow London-based auction giant Bonhams, told AFP.
Although no longer able to hold live auctions, the pandemic has accelerated the move to online sales.
“We thank our stars that we have online bidding,” said Peppiatt.
“When online sales first started, all the auctioneers thought it would suck the life out of the auctions.
“But it’s amazing that the thing we feared most at the time is probably going to be our savior.”
Jen Zatorski, president of Christie’s America, told a media conference call that the company had responded by accelerating the reprogramming of its online sale platform using its own technology developed over the last decade.
“The art market and our clients are ready and wishing for this type of digital engagement and transaction,” she explained.
The outbreak poses different challenges for various sized auction houses, and for different segments of the market, experts said.

“I think small auction houses ... will really struggle through this because they just don’t have the ... liquidity to ride it out,” Clare McAndrew, CEO of Arts Economics, told AFP.
But Pierce Noonan, the chairman and CEO of London-based auction house Dix Noonan Webb, said that nimble smaller firms could thrive.
“Number one: It’s going to be technology,” he said. “This is a defining moment.”
His house, which specializes in small collectibles such as watches and jewelry, is planning to hold a live online sale next week, with the auctioneer presiding from home, if necessary.
A cut of the proceeds will go to Britain’s National Health Service.
“Our website traffic, it’s never been busier,” he added, explaining that people were stuck at home with little else to spend their money on.
Having tangible assets could also become more attractive as other investment options collapse.
A “sad truth is that art survives disaster,” art economics expert Kathryn Brown, from Britain’s Loughborough University, told AFP.
“People continued to buy art during the First World War. You can look at correspondence between the poet Guillaume Apollinaire, writing from the trenches to a dealer in Paris, telling him what art to buy.”
Christie’s president Jussi Pylkkanen said they had not experienced “falling appetite from our buyers.”
A bigger issue could be supply, explained McAndrew. “The problem is people might perceive it as a poor time to sell.”

So those in search of a cut-price Picasso could be disappointed.
“This idea of panic offers is a little bit rubbish,” she said. “They tend to sell from the bottom of the pile.”
This seemed to be borne out by Christie’s US chairman Marc Porter, who explained that “we have not seen, yet, people who need to raise capital immediately.”
The outbreak could hit different parts of the market more harshly, believes Peppiatt.
“It’s the areas where the market money ... is a little bit more ‘hot’ — in the sense this is a bit more speculation — that could be a bit more vulnerable,” he said, pointing to the mainstream contemporary market.
Live auctions could even shift to Asia as it eases lockdowns.
“As long as all the correct people have been made aware and all the correct people have seen the works, you should get pretty much the same price,” he said.
Despite shifting business online and the creation of virtual galleries, there will still be a crucial role for live auctions after the dust settles, according to the experts.
“There’s no doubt also that with a live auction, buyers tend to bid a bit more freely because they get wrapped up in the auction, in the heat of the moment, the drama, the theater,” said Peppiatt.
“I think for major works of art — when you’re talking over £100,000 ($120,000) — people do like to try to get in front of the picture themselves.”

World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in South Asia

A worker sprays disinfectant on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus as a precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus at a bus depot in New Delhi. (AFP)
Updated 17 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in South Asia

  • Measures taken to counter the coronavirus disease have disrupted supply chains across the region
Updated 17 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India and other South Asian countries are likely to record their worst growth performance in four decades this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the World Bank said on Sunday.

The South Asian region, comprising eight countries, is likely to show economic growth of 1.8 percent to 2.8 percent this year, the World Bank said in its South Asia Economic Focus report, well down from the 6.3 percent it projected six months ago.
India’s economy, the region’s biggest, is expected to grow 1.5 percent to 2.8 percent in the fiscal year that started on April 1. The World Bank has estimated it will grow 4.8 percent to 5 percent in the fiscal year that ended on March 31.
“The green shoots of a rebound that were observable at the end of 2019 have been overtaken by the negative impacts of the global crisis,” the World Bank report said.
Other than India, the World Bank forecast that Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh will also see sharp falls in economic growth.
Three other countries — Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Maldives — are expected to fall into recession, the World Bank said in the report, which was based on country-level data available as of April 7.
Measures taken to counter the coronavirus have disrupted supply chains across South Asia, which has recorded more than 13,000 cases so far — still lower than many parts of the world.

India’s lockdown of 1.3 billion people has also left millions out of work, disrupted big and small businesses and forced an exodus of migrant workers from the cities to their homes in villages.
In the event of prolonged and broad national lockdowns, the report warned of a worst-case scenario in which the entire region would experience an economic contraction this year.
To minimize short-term economic pain, the Bank called for countries in the region to announce more fiscal and monetary steps to support unemployed migrant workers, as well as debt relief for businesses and individuals.
India has so far unveiled a $23 billion economic plan to offer direct cash transfers to millions of poor people hit by its lockdown. In neighboring Pakistan, the government has announced a $6 billion plan to support the economy.
“The priority for all South Asian governments is to contain the virus spread and protect their people, especially the poorest who face considerable worse health and economic outcomes,” said senior World Bank official Hartwig Schafer.

