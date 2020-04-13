You are here

  • Saudi energy minister: Kingdom will cut oil production further if necessary

Kirill Dmitriev

Russia-Saudi ties will only be stronger after the pandemic

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman chairs a virtual extraordinary meeting of G20 Oil ministers, in the capital Riyadh. (Saudi energy ministry)
Updated 13 April 2020
Frank Kane

  • “Flexibility and pragmatism” would govern oil policy, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman
  • Output cuts could eventually reach about 19.5 million barrels after non-OPEC+ reductions were factored in
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia can reduce its oil output even further if the global economy requires it and other producers do the same, the Kingdom’s energy minister said on Monday.

“Flexibility and pragmatism” would govern oil policy, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said, as markets digested Sunday night’s historic agreement by the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production by a record amount.

Brent crude, the Middle East benchmark, gyrated as traders took in details of the deal, which will take 9.7million barrels of oil a day off global markets from next month. It settled at just under $32, barely changed on the day..

“We have to watch what is happening with demand destruction and demand improvement, depending on how things evolve,” the minister said. Oil experts estimate that about 25 million barrels per day of demand, about a quarter of the total, have been lost because of the impact of the coronavirus on global economies.

Output cuts could eventually reach about 19.5 million barrels after non-OPEC+ reductions were factored in, along with purchases for strategic reserves, Prince Abdul Aziz said. “We are still dealing with uncertainty related to the virus and its impact. The will is there and the structure is there.”

The prospect of even deeper cuts was also raised by US President Donald Trump. “The number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 million barrels a day, not the 10 million that is generally being reported,” he said.

OPEC+ sources said natural reductions in output were under consideration by non-OPEC+ countries such asthe US, Canada and Norway. Further OPEC+ cuts are unlikely before the alliance’s next meeting in June.

The repercussions of Sunday’s historic agreement continued to reverberate around the global oil industry. Saudi Aramco announced its pricing structure for May, reflecting demand and supply fundamentals, under which it will offer customers in Asia the cheapest oil in many decades.

Purchasers in China, India and Japan will receive discounts of up to 5.5 per cent on market prices. European rates are virtually unchanged, but American customers, a decreasing proportion of Aramco’s exports, will be charged a premium of up to 4.2 per cent.

“Asia is the main battleground in the international oil business. It looks like Aramco is content to stay out of the US for a while,” one oil expert said.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman saudi energy ministry

Business & Economy
OPEC+ oil producers to cut output by 9.7m barrels

ADB triples coronavirus rescue package to $20bn

Updated 14 April 2020
Reuters

ADB triples coronavirus rescue package to $20bn

Updated 14 April 2020
Reuters

MANILA: The Asian Development Bank is tripling the amount of quick-disbursing loans available to developing member countries in Asia to $20 billion to help them battle the economic and health effects of the coronavirus pandemic, its president said.

President Masatsugu Asakawa said the ADB was adding $13.5 billion to the initial $6.5 billion package it announced last month because the economic impact of the pandemic is expected to be more severe than previously thought. “It is clear that the scope and scale of this crisis require greater efforts,” Asakawa said in an interview.

The increase will allow the Manila-based lender to provide $2 billion to the private sector to support liquidity-starved small and medium enterprises, help companies cope with supply chain disruptions and rejuvenate trade financing, he said.

To ensure faster delivery of support, Asakawa said the ADB would streamline its processes and make its lending terms “much more flexible.”

Growth in developing Asian economies, already slowing, is set to weaken even more sharply this year due to the coronavirus pandemic before bouncing back strongly next year, the ADB said in its Asian Development Outlook report on April 3.

Its baseline forecast called for growth in developing Asia, a group of 45 economies that includes China and India, to slow to 2.2 percent in 2020 from a previous forecast of 5.2 percent, which would be the weakest in more than two decades.

BACKGROUND

Growth in developing Asian economies, already slowing, is set to weaken even more sharply this year due to the coronavirus pandemic before bouncing back strongly next year, the Asian Development Bank said in its report on April 3.

To try to halt the spread of COVID-19, governments around the world have implemented draconian containment measures from halting travel to strict stay-at-home orders, hammering the global economy.

The ADB now expects the global gross domestic product to shrink between 2.3 percent to 4.8 percent, higher than it estimated last month.

Asakawa said it was important to avoid the crisis evolving into a currency and financial crisis.

“Fiscal policy, monetary policy and this kind of policy coordination among ourselves are very much needed for us to survive this very severe and unprecedented challenge,” he said.

More than 1.8 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 113,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally. 

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

Special
Middle-East
World
