Saudi Arabia’s aid agency continues humanitarian work in Yemen

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Tuesday distributed 2,450 cartons of dates in different parts of Yemen’s Aden governorate.
Earlier, the center in cooperation with Al-Khair Coalition for Humanitarian Relief, distributed food and other relief goods among 1,800 internally displaced Yemenis in Hadramout.
Yemen is the top beneficiary of Saudi aid distributed through the center.
In Yemen, the center has carried out 453 projects worth $2.99 billion, working alongside 80 partners, including 204 initiatives in the health sector, 79 in food security, 27 involving water and environmental sanitation, and 26 in the field of support and coordination of humanitarian operations.
KSRelief provides urgent treatment for wounded and injured Yemenis in their country, and those for whom treatment is not possible in Yemen are transferred to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.
