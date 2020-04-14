You are here

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency continues humanitarian work in Yemen

The center has carried out 453 projects worth $2.99 billion. (SPA)
The center has carried out 453 projects worth $2.99 billion. (SPA)
ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Tuesday distributed 2,450 cartons of dates in different parts of Yemen’s Aden governorate.
Earlier, the center in cooperation with Al-Khair Coalition for Humanitarian Relief, distributed food and other relief goods among 1,800 internally displaced Yemenis in Hadramout.
Yemen is the top beneficiary of Saudi aid distributed through the center.
In Yemen, the center has carried out 453 projects worth $2.99 billion, working alongside 80 partners, including 204 initiatives in the health sector, 79 in food security, 27 involving water and environmental sanitation, and 26 in the field of support and coordination of humanitarian operations.
KSRelief provides urgent treatment for wounded and injured Yemenis in their country, and those for whom treatment is not possible in Yemen are transferred to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.  

King Salman chairs online Cabinet session

King Salman chairs the weekly Cabinet session via videoconferencing in Riyadh on Tuesday to review latest global and local developments. (SPA)
Updated 15 April 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Cabinet on Tuesday lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts to help stabilize the global energy markets and support the growth of the global economy in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
The ministers reiterated the Kingdom’s resolve to work with the international community to fight the viral outbreak and take measures to ensure the stability of the world economy. They also reviewed the final statement of the extraordinary meeting of the G20 energy ministers.
The Cabinet reviewed the precautionary measures taken in the Kingdom to check the spread of COVID-19.
It lauded the efforts made for the safety and repatriation of citizens stranded abroad.  The ministers urged citizens and residents to abide by regulations introduced in the wake of the pandemic.
The Cabinet reviewed the latest developments in Yemen and the recently announced cease-fire for two weeks, which can be extended to confront the COVID-19 in the war-torn country.
The Cabinet approved the transformation of the historical Jeddah project into a full-fledged program to rehabilitate historical Jeddah. The ministers also decided that the suspension of international flights will not affect the validity of unused tourist visas.

 

