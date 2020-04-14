Saudi Arabia’s aid agency continues humanitarian work in Yemen

King Salman chairs online Cabinet session

RIYADH: The Cabinet on Tuesday lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts to help stabilize the global energy markets and support the growth of the global economy in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

The ministers reiterated the Kingdom’s resolve to work with the international community to fight the viral outbreak and take measures to ensure the stability of the world economy. They also reviewed the final statement of the extraordinary meeting of the G20 energy ministers.

The Cabinet reviewed the precautionary measures taken in the Kingdom to check the spread of COVID-19.

It lauded the efforts made for the safety and repatriation of citizens stranded abroad. The ministers urged citizens and residents to abide by regulations introduced in the wake of the pandemic.

The Cabinet reviewed the latest developments in Yemen and the recently announced cease-fire for two weeks, which can be extended to confront the COVID-19 in the war-torn country.

The Cabinet approved the transformation of the historical Jeddah project into a full-fledged program to rehabilitate historical Jeddah. The ministers also decided that the suspension of international flights will not affect the validity of unused tourist visas.