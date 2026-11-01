JEDDAH: Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre departed Jeddah on Sunday following an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

He was seen off at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi and several other officials.

Meanwhile, Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz received Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Shri Vipul at the governorate’s headquarters.

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial conversations and discussed matters of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.