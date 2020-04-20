You are here

Case against deposed Qatari emir's grandson Sheikh Talal Al-Thani 'fabricated'

Sheikh Talal is the grandson of the late Sheikh Ahmad bin Ali Al-Thani, the former emir of Qatar who reigned from 1960 until 1972. (Screengrab)
Sheikh Talal is the grandson of the late Sheikh Ahmad bin Ali Al-Thani, the former emir of Qatar who reigned from 1960 until 1972. (Screengrab)
Case against deposed Qatari emir's grandson Sheikh Talal Al-Thani 'fabricated'

  • The wife of Sheikh Talal said last week her husband is being tortured in custody and that his condition is deteriorating
RIYADH: The case against detained Qatari royal Sheikh Talal Al-Thani has been fabricated by the authorities in Doha, a fellow royal family member said Sunday.
The wife of Sheikh Talal said last week her husband is being tortured in custody and that his condition is deteriorating.
Sheikh Talal is the grandson of the late Sheikh Ahmad bin Ali Al-Thani, the former emir of Qatar, who was deposed in 1972 by his cousin Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad, the grandfather of the current emir. He was jailed in 2013.
Speaking during a telephone interview with Al Arabiya, Sheikh Saud bin Jassim said the Qatari authorities fabricate charges “against anyone who opposes them.”
He said there were “great concerns” over Sheikh Talal’s health.
Sheikh Talal’s wife, Asma Arian, posted a video on her Twitter account on Wednesday raising concerns over her husband’s health.
“Sheikh Talal has been imprisoned in extremely harsh conditions and in violation of his fundamental human rights,” she said. 
“The mistreatment to which he has been subjected has put his life in serious danger. It has also forcibly separated his younger children and myself.”
She also said the Qatari authorities prevented his family from communicating with him.
She said he has not been properly charged, although he has been detained for seven years, and he has not been given the option of a “fair” trial.

Topics: Qatar Al-Thani

TRIPOLI: Already tired of the tribulations of war, Libyans in the capital Tripoli are reluctant to respect intensified lockdown measures introduced on Friday to forestall coronavirus.
The round-the-clock curfew was flagged by the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on Wednesday night and will apply for 10 days in areas under its control, although people are allowed to shop on foot between 7 a.m. and noon.
An earlier curfew had forbidden only nighttime movement. Driving is now banned.
Data from authorities shows 49 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the country.
Hassan, a 52-year-old who only gave his first name, ignored the restrictions as he drove to fill water containers, while artillery boomed in the distance.
“I don’t have a choice,” he said. “With my back pain, I can’t carry all this on foot” for 500 meters — the distance from his house to the well at the neighborhood mosque.
The capital’s water supply has been cut since April 6 by an armed group in a region to the south under the control of Khalifa Haftar, the eastern-based strongman who has been fighting to seize Tripoli, the seat of the GNA, since last April.
Ahead of the driving ban, long queues formed outside petrol stations on Thursday. And while Tripoli’s usual traffic has reduced, there are still cars on the road, particularly in the suburbs where there are few police to enforce the lockdown.
“There is nearly nothing around us, without a car we can’t do the shopping, especially to buy cooking gas, milk or water containers ... only the bakery is within 500 meters of us,” said Abdel Alim Al-Abded, who lives with his wife and three children on a family farm on the southeastern outskirts of Tripoli.
With sheep, chickens, and outdoor space, the family has all the meat, eggs and vegetables they need. But most Libyans are not this self-sufficient and many have not received government salaries and pensions for months.
Meanwhile, the curfew has resulted in long queues outside stores, raising transmission risks. In the suburb of Janzour east of the capital, more than 100 men, women and children waited outside the only neighborhood bakery on Friday.
Baker Jamal Al-Nafati struggled to enforce social distancing requirements on his customers.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The round-the-clock curfew was flagged by the UN-recognized Government of National Accord on Wednesday night and will apply for 10 days in areas under its control.

• Data from authorities shows 49 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the country.

“We are trying to bake more bread early in the morning,” he said. “But because of the health risks four of my employees have quit, leaving me with only three guys to do the work.”
He continued: “It’s difficult. I hope that opening hours for bakeries will be extended to reduce these queues.”
While most Libyans consider the lockdown another frustration on top of existing wartime difficulties, for a privileged few it represents a chance to stretch their legs unhindered by traffic.
Hallouma, a retiree who only gave her first name, is finally wearing the trainers she bought years ago but never wore. Accompanied by her son “for more security,” she said she was “profiting from the lockdown by going for a walk ... it’s something rare for us.”
Four young women wearing bright clothes said they had the same idea. “I never go out on foot, even to buy something from the corner store,” said one.
“But with the curfew, we can be sure we won’t be harassed by men in cars,” said another.
Acknowledging limited compliance with the lockdown, the GNA Health Ministry reminded citizens of the rules on Saturday, warning of fines for those who ignored them.

 

Topics: Libya

