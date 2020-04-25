You are here

Iran’s exports to China drop by 52% in first quarter of 2020 due to sanctions

The drop in exports came as a result of US sanctions impacting Iran’s crude deals. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 April 2020
Iran’s exports to China dropped by 52.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020, reaching a record low of $1.8 billion, Iranian daily Radio Farda reported.

The drop in exports came as a result of US sanctions impacting Iran’s crude deals. China was the biggest customer of Iranian oil before US sanctions came into effect last May.

Iran was exporting 2.5 million barrels of crude daily in 2018 before sanctions were imposed.

The International Monetary Fund warned Iran could face an $18 billion trade deficit in 2020 due to lack of oil exports, which could worsen if oil prices stay low.

Meanwhile, Chinese exports to Iran grew by 16 percent reaching over $2.1 billion, in the first quarter compared to the previous year.

Topics: Iran China

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to resume regular flight service on May 16

Updated 25 April 2020
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways announced on Saturday it will resume passenger flights on May 16, with a reduced flights schedule.

The airlines said it is working with the UAE government and global aviation authorities to restart their operations, adding it will now be accepting bookings.

“Our aim is to gradually return to a fuller schedule as soon as it is safe for us to do so, but for now, our flights remain suspended, and will return on 16 May,” the airline announced on their website.

The carrier has been working with the UAE government to repatriate foreign citizens who were stuck in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak that shuttered international flights.

The repatriation flights will continue until May 15, the airline said, with outbound flights to destinations such as Amsterdam, Chicago, London, Tokyo, and Manila.

