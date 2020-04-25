You are here

Hariri blames Prime Minister Diab for Lebanon’s economic crisis

Hariri resigned as prime minister in October last year, and was succeeded by Diab and his government. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri has blamed current Prime Minister Hassan Diab for Lebanon’s economic crisis, saying the government has failed to deliver a rescue plan on time, local daily The Daily Star reported.

Hariri said Diab – who was appointed in December last year - was trying to deflect blame on the central bank for the sharp depreciation of the Lebanese pound.

The former prime minister claimed Diab was using public opinion to “manipulate people’s emotions.”

Diab has earlier called into question Central Bank Governor Riadh Salameh’s performance amid the crisis. But Hariri said it was Diab’s administration that led to the worsening of the country’s financial crisis.

Hariri resigned as prime minister in October last year, and was succeeded by Diab and his government.

