REVIEW: ‘The Platform’ rises above schlocky horror

Iván Massagué in 'The Platform.' (Netflix)
Ali Philips

LONDON: On paper, “The Platform” is a tough sell: a Spanish sci-fi horror film about a table of food that is lowered through a seemingly endless prison block full of questionable inmates. Interesting, sure, but at face value the film appears a little too niche for mainstream audiences. But if you can get past the outlandish premise, this dark and ever-so-slightly troubling movie asks a lot of questions — particularly relevant ones, given some of the issues of inequality and panicked consumerism that have been prevalent in recent weeks.




Zorion Eguileor in 'The Platform.' (Netflix)

Director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s film rushes to bring viewers up to speed. When inmate Goreng wakes up in the prison, his creepy cellmate Trimagasi acts as a conveniently agreeable plot device to explain (and demonstrate) how things work, while Goreng’s flashbacks clue audiences into the reasons he’s inside. But, in fairness, once that framework is in place, Gaztelu-Urrutia begins to poke and prod his characters, asking questions about selflessness and greed in the divided society he portrays — those above, who have, and those below, who don’t. And while the questions might not always get answered, they certainly leave the movie sticking in the memory. In part, that’s due to the performances of the small cast. Iván Massagué, Zorion Eguileor and Antonia San Juan are excellent as inmates with wildly different backstories and motivations. Such a surrealistic narrative makes it tough to turn in relatable performances, but the trio bounce off each other in interesting, engaging and sometimes shocking ways.

The film will also linger thanks to its violence and gore. But, while some directors opt for shock value in lieu of thoughtfulness, “The Platform” doesn’t use its more nauseating moments gratuitously, but rather as a demonstration of how Goreng comes to terms with his time in the prison — and how what he might once have considered unpalatable is now (to him, at least) eminently reasonable.

The film isn’t perfect. Though posing plenty of apposite questions can make for an engaging movie, “The Platform” leaves a few too many dangling at its conclusion. There are also some narrative curveballs that could have done with a little more exposition, and it’s fair to wonder how big the movie’s audience would have been had it not found a home on Netflix during a worldwide lockdown. But it is a film that makes you think — whether you want to or not.

Art during the coronavirus

Mona Chalabi uses data-driven illustrations to inform people about COVID-19. Photographed by Lizzy Johnston
Updated 26 April 2020
Denise Marray

Art during the coronavirus

  • Artists and experts speak out in programme marking 75th anniversary of the UN
Updated 26 April 2020
Denise Marray

LONDON: In a time of fear and uncertainty, when the world is grappling with a global pandemic, you might not imagine art having a practical purpose.


But when you see the work of data visualization artist Mona Chalabi, you immediately recognize that art can deliver important messages right now in a powerful, easily understood way.


She participated in a special online Earth Day YouTube discussion titled “Art in the time of the coronavirus,” moderated by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Arts and Health Lead Christopher Bailey alongside panelists Jerry Saltz, senior art critic for New York Magazine, and Anne Pasternak, director of the Brooklyn Museum.

Chalabi's art delivers important messages in a powerful, easily understood way. (Supplied)


The event marked the first in a series of UN75 Dialogues by The Future is Unwritten, a New York-based initiative by CULTURUNNERS and the World Council of Peoples for the UN, to engage the arts and culture sector in UN global policy discussions and implementation efforts.


One of the works Chalabi shared depicted the average time it takes for COVID-19 symptoms to manifest. Another showed in simple, little pictures how long the virus lives on surfaces.


Chalabi, born of Iraqi immigrant parents and raised in London, formerly worked with large data sets for the Bank of England, the Economist Intelligence Unit and the International Organization for Migration.


Her art has been exhibited at several galleries, including the Tate, the Design Museum and the House of Illustration.


She currently works as a journalist for The Guardian newspaper and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

A graphic portraying who is most susceptible to the disease. (Supplied)


With her background in research, she has an ability to quickly assimilate reputable examination from a wide variety of sources, and present her extrapolation of the findings in visual images.


Chalabi said she wants people to travel with her in tracking and evaluating data on important social issues, and to recognize that there is an element of ambiguity and uncertainty in rapidly evolving ‘live’ situations. She noted how the poor and marginalized have been hardest hit by the virus.


She said she is grateful to the WHO for access to its comprehensive data on the virus, adding that her wish is “to inform without terrifying people but with emotional impact.”

One of the works Chalabi shared depicted how long the virus lives on surfaces. (Supplied)


Bailey described the virus as “a harbinger of other existential threats arising from the environment due to mismanaged practices in the food system, deforestation and climate change.”


He said the richest in society cannot turn their backs on the poorest and most marginalized, because defeating the virus will require everyone to pull together. “The chain of human health is only as strong as its weakest link,” he added.

Chalabi has a background in research and is able to present her extrapolation of the findings in visual images. (Supplied)


Pasternak said museums and galleries without substantial endowments could easily go broke in the wake of the virus.


“Efforts to enhance diversity are going to be seriously challenged,” she said, adding that when managers ask questions such as “Who are we going to keep on the team?” they should address the issue “through the lens of equality.”


With regard to making art more widely accessible digitally, Pasternak said she wants to engage audiences around the globe as well as locally.


On climate issues, she said consistent public programs are needed to reinforce important messages, and flying around the globe to attend art fairs and conferences will need to be reassessed.

Another one of Mona Chalabi's data-driven illustrations. (Supplied)


Saltz said the era of “flying from New York to London” for the night to attend exhibitions is over.


Bailey said after World War II, a better vision emerged where people are perceived as one species living on one planet as joint caretakers.


He concluded that this time of lockdown gives everyone a time to pause and to “turn negative cycles into a virtuous circle with relatively minor changes.”

Topics: Coronavirus

