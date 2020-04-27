You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s regional proxy machine has been derailed, says expert

Iran’s regional proxy machine has been derailed, says expert

Editor in Chief of Al Arabiya English Mohammed Khalid Alyahya. (Screengrab)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4wryg

Updated 36 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Iran’s regional proxy machine has been derailed, says expert

  • Mohammed Khalid Alyahya: In the region, limiting Iran’s ability to fund its proxy network is the strategy
  • Lack of a charismatic leader to replace Soleimani is derailing the proxy machine even further
Updated 36 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: The killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and the lack of dollars have derailed Tehran’s regional proxy machine, which will need time to recover, the editor in chief of Al Arabiya English said at a webinar on Monday.
“The Iranian regime needs US dollars to fund dozens and dozens of militias in Iraq. Many of them it exercises full control over, others a considerable amount — same in Syria and Lebanon,” said Mohammed Khalid Alyahya.

The lack of a charismatic leader to replace Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January, is derailing the proxy machine even further, Alyahya added.
“In the region, limiting Iran’s ability to fund its proxy network is the strategy. The US strategy is working. It’s not perfect, but it’s working,” he said.
“What we’re seeing right now is the maximum-pressure campaign putting Iran in a corner scrambling for resources.”

Alyahya noted that none of the regional actors had a say in the talks that led to the Iran nuclear deal.
“Every country within range of Iran’s ballistic missiles, long range or short, or that contains militias, which are many in the region, wasn’t included in the nuclear negotiations,” he said. 

“Those most at risk from Iranian aggression and expansionism were an afterthought of the discussions,” he added.
“Since the deal, Iran stepped up its activities across the region, doubled down on ethnic cleansing and genocide in Syria … and empowered Hezbollah.”
On Saudi-Iranian relations, Alyahya said: “If you go to Riyadh and ask what their biggest national security threat is, invariably you’d hear Iran. However, if you were to go to Iran to ask them what their biggest national security threat is, they’d say the US or Israel, or both … 

So primarily it’s a conflict between the US and Iran.”
The webinar was hosted by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, and was co-sponsored by Managing the Atom, the Iran Working Group and the Middle East Initiative.

Topics: Iran Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani Mohammed Khalid Alyahya

Related

The strike on Iran’s Soleimani
Middle-East
US imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals, companies amid coronavirus

Two Bahrainis bring fashion world to masks

Updated 27 April 2020
AFP

Two Bahrainis bring fashion world to masks

  • Noor Khamdan and Nada Alawi want to raise awareness and add enthusiasm to wearing masks
  • Khamdan’s designs include symbols from Gulf culture
Updated 27 April 2020
AFP

MANAMA: As the world combats the spread of the novel coronavirus, two Bahraini entrepeneurs are adding a little color to an item that is now almost part of everyday life — masks.
Noor Khamdan and Nada Alawi want to raise awareness and add enthusiasm to wearing masks in the small Gulf country.
Khamdan’s designs include symbols from Gulf culture, ranging from the traditional ghutra (headdress) or the Bahraini flag to the local viral hashtag #Team_Bahrain.
“The mask you are wearing is to protect you and others against COVID-19 and to also bring color and joy into your life in these hard times,” Khamdan, founder of BH Masks, told AFP.
“By giving people the option to invest in colorful, washable masks, we are ensuring medical masks are saved for those who need it the most, such as medical staff,” said the mother of three whose masks cost around $3.
Like many other Gulf countries, Bahrain has made it mandatory to wear masks outside the home, having eased some restrictions at the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
It has so far recorded more than 2,700 infections, including eight deaths.
Alawi, co-founder of the lifestyle brand Annada, repurposes uniquely-designed scarves into masks, saying she wants to cater for people who want “something different.”
“Some people want to wear something that gives them a bit of happiness, a bit of inspiration,” she told AFP.
“With masks being mandatory... you can’t tell someone’s feelings, you can’t tell if they’re smiling at you.”
“At least, this is a way to tell someone’s personality when they have color on their face.”
Annada’s masks, which come in a set of three, are giftwrapped in a teal box with a ribbon and cost about $52.
Twenty-five percent of the proceeds go to charity.
“Even at times like this, you want to get a surprise and to feel like you’re getting beauty,” said Alawi.

Topics: Bahrain Coronavirus face masks

Related

Middle-East
Major companies in Bahrain respond to government’s clean-up call in labor camps
Middle-East
Bahrain sets up coronavirus ICU in military hospital car park

Latest updates

Iran’s regional proxy machine has been derailed, says expert
World-class calligraphers supervise new online course
Two Bahrainis bring fashion world to masks
Saudi Arabia’s Madinah sets the bar high for welfare of migrant workers
Boeing CEO sees slow airline rebound, no dividend for ‘years’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.