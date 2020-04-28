Companies bet on AI to track social distancing, limit liability

You are here

People ride a subway with social distancing signs on the floor. Reuters Women practicing social distancing in a subway train in Milan. (AP)
Reuters

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA: Stores and workplaces eager to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus are equipping existing security cameras with artificial intelligence software that can track compliance with health guidelines including social distancing and mask-wearing.

Several companies said the software will be crucial to staying open as concerns about COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, persist around the world. It will allow them to show not only workers and customers, but also insurers and regulators, that they are monitoring and enforcing safe practices.

“The last thing we want is for the governor to shut all our projects down because no one is behaving,” said Jen Suerth, vice president at Chicago-based Pepper Construction, which introduced software from SmartVid.io this month to detect workers grouping at an Oracle Corp. project in Deerfield, Illinois.

Samarth Diamond plans to deploy AI from Glimpse Analytics as soon as its polishing factory reopens in Gujarat, India, while two Michigan shopping centers owned by RPT Realty will have distancing tracking from RE Insight in two weeks.

Buyers expect the technology will work because they already have used similar tools to profile shoppers entering stores and find helmet scofflaws on construction sites.

But some technology consultants that advise retailers and office landlords have cautioned clients against introducing new technology at a chaotic time and investing in tools that may be needed only for a period of months. Privacy activists concerned about increasingly detailed tracking of people also are urging businesses to limit use of the AI to the pandemic.

“The question becomes whether the tech remains after the public health problem goes away, and that is the real privacy fear,” said Al Gidari, a privacy expert at Stanford Law School. “Video in the store today to ensure social distancing remains to identify shoplifters tomorrow.”

Reuters spoke with 16 video analytics companies, many of them startups with a few million dollars in annual revenue, that have added offerings because of the coronavirus. Their systems can be set to produce daily reports, which site managers can use to correct recurring problems and document compliance.

Most work on a branch of AI technology known as computer or machine vision in which algorithms are trained on image libraries to identify objects with confidence of 80 percent or higher.

Several customers said the technology, which can cost $1,000 or more annually to analyze data from a handful of off-the-shelf video cameras, is cheaper than dedicating staff to standing guard. It also can be safer, as some guards enforcing distancing have clashed with people protesting safety measures, they said.

Pepper Construction’s Suerth said its SmartVid system has not flagged crowding issues yet because staffing has been limited. But Suerth said that as more crews arrive, the company will look at trends to issue reminders at “toolbox talks.”

“It’s another set of eyes on the site,” Suerth said, adding that software is less prone to mistakes than people and the “accuracy we’re seeing is really high.”

Samarth Diamond manager Parth Patel said he could adjust procedures when the software identifies spots where his 4,000 workers are clumping together in busy areas. People tagged as not having masks quickly would be offered one by a team reviewing camera feeds, Patel said.

“It will surely be helpful for the safety of employees and their comfort level, and it will be helpful to show it to authorities that we are adhering” to regulations, Patel said.

Patel said he has confidence in the algorithms after his family successfully used computer vision last year at supermarkets it owns to count female shoppers and decide where to stock a new line of dresses.

Oil market falls again as ‘tank top’ looms

Updated 26 min 7 sec ago
Frank Kane

Oil market falls again as ‘tank top’ looms

  • WTI fell 26 percent
  • Historic cuts by OPEC+ producers begin at the end of this week
Updated 26 min 7 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Oil prices crashed again in global trading on Monday amid predictions that by the middle of next month the world’s storage would be full to the brim.

West Texas Intermediate, the US standard, fell 26 percent to $12.20 a barrel — heading toward the catastrophic negative levels of last week. Brent, the Middle East benchmark, fell below $20 in European trading, down 9 percent at $19.60.

Continuing worries about the economic downturn cased by the coronavirus pandemic were not dispelled by hopes of relaxation of lockdown in many countries.

But what really spooked crude markets was a report from Goldman Sachs that oil storage facilities would hit “tank top” — maximum capacity — by the middle of May.

Another big US bank, JP Morgan, said US oil companies would close down 1.5m barrels a day of production in June, more than 10 percent of total US output, as demand and storage left them with no alternative.

“It will take another couple of months at least to get any kind of supply-demand balance,” said Matt Stanley, senior broker in Dubai at global trading firm Starfuels. “There needs to be some action by the suppliers. We can’t just wait for default bankruptcies to correct the market.”

Historic cuts by OPEC+ producers begin at the end of this week, but experts fear they will not be enough to compensate for the dramatic reduction of demand. The Brent contract for June expires on Thursday, which is likely to exert further pressure on prices.

Bankruptcies among small to middle-ranking US oil companies are accelerating. President Trump has pledged to support the industry, but there are doubts his measures will get through Congress.

