Relative danger: Selling of shares is a common cause of disputes in family businesses, says CEO of Saudi Arabia’s NCFB

In 2017, 538,000 businesses in Saudi Arabia were family owned, which was 63 percent of the total number, a study by the NCFB found. The NCFB aims to help family businesses to apply the best governance standards. Right: Talal Al-Ajlan (Reuters/File)
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The lack of proper governance policies to regulate the professional relationship between partners in a family business is the primary reason for disputes in such companies, according to Talal Al-Ajlan, the CEO of the National Center for Family Businesses.

He said that the most common cause of friction is when a family member interferes with the way a business is being run by the executive directors entrusted with the task. Most often, the person interfering with the management of the company holds shares in the business and so has a vested interest. As a result, disputes arise between executives and the shareholders infringing on their’ management powers.

“Family businesses in the Kingdom encounter various challenges similar to the ones that family businesses in other parts of the world face,” said Al-Ajlan. “Social and family relationships can be impacted by the disputes that arise within family businesses.

“These disputes arise because there is no clear governance policy regulating the relationship between the owners and executive management. Another cause of disputes is nepotism: The person in charge assigns power to a relative and not to the most qualified person.”

Sometimes, family members step in and try to take over the running of a business even though they lack the experience to do so, Al-Ajlan said, because they have equity shares or other interests in the enterprise. Such interference usually leads to disputes.

He added that such disputes are inevitable in the absence of a strict governance policy that clearly sets out the powers granted to owners and to management. It is imperative, therefore, that a robust policy is in place.

The selling of shares is another common cause of disputes in family businesses, especially when one or more shareholders want to dispose of their shares but there is no clear-cut and fair mechanism to do so. Some disagreements escalate, Al-Ajlan said, and end up in the courts. In some cases, the business collapses or is split into smaller entities that might find it harder to survive in the long term.

The NCFB was launched in 2019 in recognition of the fact that family businesses are the main driver of the Kingdom’s economy in general and its private sector
in particular. It aims to support the sustainable development of such companies.

A study by the center found that in 2017, 538,000 businesses in the Saudi Arabia were family owned, which was 63 percent of the total number. The research also revealed that they contributed SR810 billion to the country’s GDP that year, representing 66 percent of the private sector’s total contribution. Al-Ajlan said these figures illustrate the vital role family businesses play in boosting the nation’s economy.

“The NCFB aims to promote the importance of family businesses and help them apply the best governance standards,” said Al-Ajlan. “The center also aims to familiarize family businesses with the concept of sustainability and raise their awareness of having set plans for future generations.”

In 2018, the Ministry of Commerce issued guidelines for regulating the relationships between the owners of family businesses to help reduce the number of disputes. Al-Ajlan said that the NCFB is planning to launch initiatives in the near future to raise awareness of the importance of good governance.

The center is also creating programs that will to help to ease the transition when one generation takes over a business from another, achieve sustainability, and improve governance standards to ensure a family business survives and thrives in the long term.

Ensuring the stability of family businesses has a positive effect on the national economy in terms of economic development and job creation, Al-Ajlan said. They also play a pivotal role in attracting foreign investment, he added, through the formation of successful international partnerships.

Companies bet on AI to track social distancing, limit liability

Updated 7 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Companies bet on AI to track social distancing, limit liability

Updated 7 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA: Stores and workplaces eager to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus are equipping existing security cameras with artificial intelligence software that can track compliance with health guidelines including social distancing and mask-wearing.

Several companies said the software will be crucial to staying open as concerns about COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, persist around the world. It will allow them to show not only workers and customers, but also insurers and regulators, that they are monitoring and enforcing safe practices.

“The last thing we want is for the governor to shut all our projects down because no one is behaving,” said Jen Suerth, vice president at Chicago-based Pepper Construction, which introduced software from SmartVid.io this month to detect workers grouping at an Oracle Corp. project in Deerfield, Illinois.

Samarth Diamond plans to deploy AI from Glimpse Analytics as soon as its polishing factory reopens in Gujarat, India, while two Michigan shopping centers owned by RPT Realty will have distancing tracking from RE Insight in two weeks.

Buyers expect the technology will work because they already have used similar tools to profile shoppers entering stores and find helmet scofflaws on construction sites.

But some technology consultants that advise retailers and office landlords have cautioned clients against introducing new technology at a chaotic time and investing in tools that may be needed only for a period of months. Privacy activists concerned about increasingly detailed tracking of people also are urging businesses to limit use of the AI to the pandemic.

“The question becomes whether the tech remains after the public health problem goes away, and that is the real privacy fear,” said Al Gidari, a privacy expert at Stanford Law School. “Video in the store today to ensure social distancing remains to identify shoplifters tomorrow.”

Reuters spoke with 16 video analytics companies, many of them startups with a few million dollars in annual revenue, that have added offerings because of the coronavirus. Their systems can be set to produce daily reports, which site managers can use to correct recurring problems and document compliance.

Most work on a branch of AI technology known as computer or machine vision in which algorithms are trained on image libraries to identify objects with confidence of 80 percent or higher.

Several customers said the technology, which can cost $1,000 or more annually to analyze data from a handful of off-the-shelf video cameras, is cheaper than dedicating staff to standing guard. It also can be safer, as some guards enforcing distancing have clashed with people protesting safety measures, they said.

Pepper Construction’s Suerth said its SmartVid system has not flagged crowding issues yet because staffing has been limited. But Suerth said that as more crews arrive, the company will look at trends to issue reminders at “toolbox talks.”

“It’s another set of eyes on the site,” Suerth said, adding that software is less prone to mistakes than people and the “accuracy we’re seeing is really high.”

Samarth Diamond manager Parth Patel said he could adjust procedures when the software identifies spots where his 4,000 workers are clumping together in busy areas. People tagged as not having masks quickly would be offered one by a team reviewing camera feeds, Patel said.

“It will surely be helpful for the safety of employees and their comfort level, and it will be helpful to show it to authorities that we are adhering” to regulations, Patel said.

Patel said he has confidence in the algorithms after his family successfully used computer vision last year at supermarkets it owns to count female shoppers and decide where to stock a new line of dresses.

