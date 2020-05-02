British student reunites with family in Abu Dhabi amid coronavirus pandemic

You are here

Eilidh Ashton, 19, said she was born in the UAE, where she lives. (WAM)
  • Her mother Christina Ashton thanked the UAE’s leadership for helping in facilitating the return of her daughter to the country
ABU DHABI: A British student reunited with her family after being repatriated from Britain to Abu Dhabi, where she was stuck in the country for one month due to the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency WAM reported.
Eilidh Ashton, 19, said she was born in the UAE, where she lives.

“I am very thankful for the government of UAE for bringing me back home to be with my family,” she added.
Her mother Christina Ashton thanked the UAE’s leadership for helping in facilitating the return of her daughter to the country.

Topics: Coronavirus

