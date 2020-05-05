You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan healthcare workers pay heavy price in coronavirus battle

Afghan healthcare workers pay heavy price in coronavirus battle

A health worker checks the temperature of car passengers in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, as they enter the city in the Paghman district of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 3, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5py4d

Updated 15 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan healthcare workers pay heavy price in coronavirus battle

  • Lack of testing on arrival a national problem, says hospital chief
Updated 15 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Security guards at several hospitals in Afghanistan usually allow ambulances in after a brief check, especially in emergency cases, as medical personnel race against time to save the lives of those brought in. But this normal protocol has become a matter of grave concern as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said around 256 healthcare workers had become infected in hospitals since the virus began to spread in early March.

“These personnel have dealt with lots of patients daily in the regional hospital, the virus is the environment, and that is how they have been contaminated,” Dr. Ehsanullah Fazli, head of Kunduz province’s health department, told Arab News.

One of the worst affected places is Kunduz Regional Hospital (KRH), in Afghanistan’s northeast.

The province, which has a population of more than 350,000, serves as the country’s primary bread basket. It has also been a regional Taliban stronghold for a long time and witnessed deadly fighting for many years, with war casualties and other patients from Kunduz and adjacent provinces being treated at KRH.

Dozens of health workers at this hospital who have contracted the virus are either in isolation at home or under quarantine in a separate, 50-bed hospital designated for COVID-19 patients.

Ehsanullah said 23 out of 37 infected patients at Spin Zar hospital were KRH medical personnel.

Spin Zar, which was run in the past by Médecins Sans Frontières, was in the headlines in 2015 after it came under massive bombardment from the US military, killing dozens of patients including some local medical personnel.

Now it is in the news again after officials said infected health workers outnumbered actual patients at Spin Zar.

Dr. Naeem Mangal, chief of KRH, told Arab News that the lack of experience and facilities for medical staff to conduct rapid coronavirus tests on arrival was a national problem, and not one limited to Kunduz.

He said that a shortage of medical personnel – with nearly 70 of them either at home or in Spin Zar quarantine – meant it was advisable for all health workers at KRH to undergo a coronavirus test at the earliest opportunity to limit the spread of infection.

In Ghazni province between five to 10 war casualties are brought in for treatment, thereby increasing the spread of the virus among patients and medical staff, according to Zahir Shah Nekmal, who is director of the provincial health department.

The coronavirus death toll includes four doctors among the 85 who have lost their lives to the disease in Afghanistan so far, with the next of kin also becoming infected in some cases.

Ehsanullah’s brother, Dr. Assadullah Fazli, died in eastern Kunar nearly two weeks ago after contracting the disease.

“I have suffered enormously with his loss and know the pain of both - families who have lost their dear ones and the medical personnel fighting this disease,” Ehsanullah said. “On the one hand, I cry for the death of my brother, and on the other, I have to remain at the frontline for the treatment of people. I urge people to listen to the recommendations of doctors and observe the lockdown.”

Eirkan Faryabi, a 27-year-old nurse, said he became infected in a hospital in northwestern Faryab province while in the isolation ward testing patients suspected to have coronavirus.

He transmitted the disease to his brother and a cousin before being placed under quarantine in the same ward with other patients.

“After recovering, I will restart my job and go to help people again,” he told Arab News. “This is my duty as a medical staff, Afghan and Muslim. We all have to join hands to defeat the virus.”

Topics: Afghanistan Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Afghans face Ramadan under shadow of COVID-19
World
UK scientists begin testing drug to combat COVID-19

Congress, BJP spar over India’s plan to charge migrant workers returning home

Migrant workers from Maharashtra trying to return to their villages walk through a highway on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday. (AP)
Updated 05 May 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Congress, BJP spar over India’s plan to charge migrant workers returning home

  • Millions of workers in different parts of India have been without work for the past 40 days
Updated 05 May 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The government’s decision to charge stranded migrant workers a train fare for returning to their home states sparked outrage on Monday, with civil society activists saying it has created a “huge humanitarian crisis.”
“This crisis could have been avoided had the government given time to people before announcing the lockdown on March 24. It is insane on the part of the government to charge money from daily wage workers who have lost all their income in the lockdown,” Nikhil Dey of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (Workers and Farmers Solidarity Group), a New Delhi-based NGO, told Arab News.
With the sudden announcement of a nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, millions of daily wage workers were stranded in different parts of India with no income or food to eat.
On Friday, the government decided to run special trains from different parts of the country to take the workers back to their home states on the condition that they pay for their fare.
India’s main opposition party, the Congress Party, sensed an opportunity to connect with its lost constituents and announced on Monday that it would bear the cost of the train expenses for the workers.
“What is particularly disturbing is that the central government and the Rail Ministry are charging them for train tickets in this hour of crisis,” Congress President Sonia Gandhi said in a statement.
“The Indian National Congress has therefore taken the decision that every state congress committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant laborer and shall take necessary steps in this regard,” she added.

FASTFACT

With millions out of work due to COVID-19 lockdown, families struggle to make ends meet.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, however, said that the charges were “baseless and aimed to mess up the entire system and create chaos.”
“We never talked about charging workers; 85 percent fare would be borne by the railways and 15 percent by state governments,” a government official said at a press conference on Monday.
However, Ratan Pandey, a daily wage worker who traveled from the southern state of Kerala to the eastern state of Jharkhand on Monday by a special train told Arab News that he paid Rs850 ($11.50) for the travel expenses.
“Earlier, I was told that travel would be free. However, when my ticket was confirmed, they asked for money, and I had to spend whatever little I had in paying for the travel cost,” Pandey said.
A daily wage worker earns at least $6.50 per day. Millions of workers in different parts of India have been without work for the past 40 days.
Dey said the only solution to avert the crisis would be “imaginative and ambitious state-citizen partnerships.”
“Statesmanship in dealing with a pandemic requires responding with concrete measures and empathy to everyone’s distress and needs. Certain basic rights should be guaranteed to all citizens — the right to food, the right to work at minimum wages, and equal access to health care,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Setback for Indian PM as Delhi voters reject BJP in assembly election

Latest updates

Afghan healthcare workers pay heavy price in coronavirus battle
Young Jordanians showcase ‘talent from home’ for hit contest
China mocks America in Lego-like animation
In historic first, US Supreme Court hears cases by teleconference
Arrest order for abusive Saudi seen in social-media video

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.