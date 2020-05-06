You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Worst is over’ as oil stages a comeback

Opinion

Cornelia Meyer

Is the worst over for oil?

Read article

‘Worst is over’ as oil stages a comeback

West Texas Intermediate gained 20.5 percent. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g8tt3

Updated 24 sec ago
Frank Kane

‘Worst is over’ as oil stages a comeback

  • Prices surge as big banks, analysts say global glut of crude is being drained
Updated 24 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Oil markets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday amid tentative signs that the global glut of crude was being drained. 

Brent crude, the Middle East benchmark, traded above $30 a barrel for the first time since the middle of last month. It rose by $3.77, or 13.9 percent, to close at $30.97 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate, the US standard that collapsed into negative territory last month, gained $4.17, or 20.5 percent, to settle at $24.56 a barrel.

Western markets had the weekend to assess the impact of the big OPEC+ cuts that came into effect on Friday, and liked what they saw. Two of the world’s biggest investment banks said oil markets had bottomed out, and predicted a mild recovery.

FASTFACT

Two of the world’s biggest investment banks said oil markets had bottomed out, and predicted a mild recovery

Goldman Sachs said production has started to decline quickly, and raised next year’s forecast prices to $51.38 per barrel for WTI and $55.63 for Brent. “Demand is also beginning to recover from a low base, led by a restarting Chinese economy and improving transportation demand in developed market economies,” the bank said.

Morgan Stanley forecast Brent to rise steadily to $35 by the end of the year. The bank did not expect an immediate rally but “the greatest mismatch in supply/demand is probably behind us,” it said.

The bank said the peak of oversupply in global markets had probably been reached and a storage crunch was abating. “Inventories have built but not quite as strongly as feared. With social distancing measures ramped up in March ... the observed inventory increases have not been quite as strong as feared,” it said

Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group, said: “The market is starting to realize that demand destruction has been terrible, but we’re reopening and demand is going to get better. But the production pullback is just beginning.”

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in May are expected to drop to about 6 million barrels a day, the lowest in almost a decade, under the OPEC+ agreement, analysts told the Reuters news agency.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

The Swiss bank UBS said the easing of coronavirus restrictions in many countries would help balance out supply and demand, leading to a shortfall in supply by the end of the year.

US President Donald Trump, who has attacked OPEC in the past for keeping oil prices high to the detriment of American consumers, tweeted: “Oil prices moving up nicely as demand begins again!”

However, oil trading professionals did not share his optimism. Matt Stanley, a broker in Dubai for the global trader Starfuels, said: “I am fearful of prices suffering another collapse on the back of hope and a perceived demand that is ultimately only going to end in disappointment.”

Topics: Oil

Related

Business & Economy
Oil-hungry Asian nations pounce on low prices to build stockpiles
Business & Economy
Oil prices fall on renewed US-China tensions

Revealed: How rogue Iran airline spread coronavirus through Middle East

Updated 13 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Revealed: How rogue Iran airline spread coronavirus through Middle East

  • Mahan Air kept flying after ban on China travel
  • They took first COVID-19 victims to Iraq, Lebanon
Updated 13 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian airline under US sanctions flew passengers infected with the coronavirus to Iraq and Lebanon and between Iran and China, fueling the spread of the virus across the Middle East.

Mahan Air, a private company linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), continued flying to China and elsewhere for weeks after Tehran officially barred flights to and from the country on Jan. 31.

The airline lied about these flights taking place, according to an investigation by the BBC. Arrival and departure data from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini and Chinese airports shows flights continued into March.

One flight on Feb. 6 carried 70 Iranian students back from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated, before traveling on to Iraq the same day.

Mahan Air claimed it had ended all flights from China after an Iranian student newspaper criticized the Feb. 6 flight. But there were 55 more flights from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen until Feb. 23, data from commercial flight tracker Flightradar24 confirmed.

The BBC investigation established that Iraq’s and Lebanon’s first virus cases originated on Mahan Air flights.

Planes that went to Tehran from China also made onward travel within 24 hours to Barcelona, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Istanbul. Cabin crew raised concerns about their lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and containment measures on planes, but were silenced by the airline.

Mahan Air claims that it was sending humanitarian aid to China and that none of the flights were passenger flights. The data shows this was not the case, and they were confirmed as passenger flights.

Iran’s severe shortage of PPE and medical equipment throughout the coronavirus crisis also makes it extremely unlikely that they were supplying humanitarian aid to China.

Mahan Air is viewed worldwide as a rogue operation. The US designated it a supporter of terrorism in 2011 because of its support for the Quds Force of the IRGC. The airline is banned from Saudi airspace, and has been stripped of its landing rights in Germany, France, Spain and Italy.

As the battle to curb the spread of the virus continued on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia reported 1,595 new cases, taking the total to 30,251, and the death toll rose by nine to 200. Worldwide, the virus has infected nearly 3.7 million people and killed more than 250,000.

In the UK, there was growing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the pandemic after Britain overtook Italy to report the highest death toll in Europe.

More than 7,000 deaths were recorded in the week to April 24, raising the total to 32,313.

Only the US, with a population nearly five times greater, has suffered more confirmed fatalities.

Nearly 8,000 deaths from all causes were registered in care homes in the same week, three times higher than a month previously. “These figures show that talk of being ‘past the peak’ of this awful virus simply does not hold true for social care,” said Labour opposition MP Liz Kendall.

Topics: Mahan air

Related

Middle-East
Iran Guard’s Mahan Air continued flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak: report
World
France bans Iran’s Mahan Air for flying arms, troops to Syria, elsewhere

Latest updates

‘Worst is over’ as oil stages a comeback
US Democrats urged to oppose Israeli occupation
Revealed: How rogue Iran airline spread coronavirus through Middle East
Gunmen kill 3 Revolutionary Guard members in Iran
Mobile applications make charity easier this Ramadan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.