You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo: China could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives

Pompeo: China could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department on April 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vjswd

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Pompeo: China could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives

  • US in new attack on China over coronavirus
  • Pompeo sought to deflect questions about his claim the coronavirus emerged from a Chinese lab
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The US renewed its attack on China on Wednesday for concealing crucial information about the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have both accused Beijing of failing to share data that could have saved lives before COVID-19 took hold.

“They knew,” Pompeo said on Wednesday. “China could have prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. China could have spared the world descent into global economic malaise. They had a choice but instead – instead — China covered up the outbreak in Wuhan.”

Pompeo said China was withholding virus samples needed for global vaccine research and rejected suggestions that Washington was being unfair to Beijing. 

“They continue to be opaque, they continue to deny access to this important information that our researchers and epidemiologists need,” he said.

Pompeo’s criticism was the latest example of President Donald Trump’s administration criticizing China for its handling of the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus, which has infected nearly 3.8 million people and killed more than 260,000 around the world.

Critics believe the administration is seeking to deflect attention from what they see as a slow US response to the disease

Pompeo’s comment on Sunday that there was “a significant amount of evidence” that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory appeared at variance with his own comments last week as well as those of the top US general on Tuesday that it was still unknown where the coronavirus emerged from.

“Let me just put this to bed. Your effort to try to find just — to spend your whole life trying to drive a little wedge between senior American officials ... it’s just false,” he told a reporter, at times talking over her.

“Every one of those statements is entirely consistent. Every one of them. Lay them down together, there is no separation. We are all trying to figure out the right answer. We are all trying to get the clarity.

There are different levels of certainty assessed at different places,” he said. “We don’t have certainty, and there is significant evidence that this came from the laboratory. Those statements can both be true.” 

China said it would invite international experts to investigate the source of COVID-19 when the virus was defeated, and accused the US of politicizing the pandemic.

“The purpose is only deflection of their own failure at this moment to curb the spread of the virus in the US,” said Chen Xu, Beijing’s UN ambassador in Geneva.

“Some of the American politicians, the mindset is a constant problem. They adopted an approach that is against anything from China.”

(With Reuters)

 

Topics: Coronavirus China Mike Pompeo US Wuhan

Related

World
Pompeo says ‘enormous evidence’ virus came from Wuhan lab
Middle-East
Pompeo: US will stop Iran buying weapons when UN lifts arms embargo

Seoul reopens mosques for Ramadan

Updated 53 min 28 sec ago
Jeff Sung

Seoul reopens mosques for Ramadan

  • Move comes as South Korea reports zero new infections for third day
Updated 53 min 28 sec ago
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: Several mosques reopened in South Korea on Wednesday following a decline in coronavirus cases across the country, officials told Arab News.

“We’re still concerned about the spread of the novel coronavirus, so over the next 10 days visitors will be allowed to offer prayers only outside the mosque,“ A. Rhaman Lee Ju-hwa, chief imam at the Korea Muslim Federation (KMF), said in a phone interview.

The federation banned Friday prayers at its religious facilities across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus among South Korea’s 150,000 Muslims, who make up about 0.3 percent of the total population of 51.6 million.

However, the KMF said on Monday that mosques will be reopened for Friday and taraweeh congregational prayers with anti-virus measures observed at all times.

HIGHLIGHT

  • Worshippers must stay at least one meter away from each other to limit the spread of infection.

“All Muslims who come to the Seoul Central Mosque and mosques around the country should maintain conditions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as using hand sanitizers, wearing face masks and writing their names in the registry list,” it said.

Worshippers must also stay at least one meter away from each other to limit the spread of
infection.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic two months ago, the South Korean government asked religious communities to restrict mass gatherings and raised the national alert for the deadly respiratory disease to the highest level of “serious.”

With Ramadan starting on April 23, many are hoping to celebrate Eid — the festival to mark the end of the month — with special prayers at mosques.

“If all goes well, we will be able to hold a festival either on May 23 or 24,” Lee said.

Reopening of mosques, along with the flattening of the coronavirus curve, will boost confidence in the country.

On Wednesday, South Korea had the third consecutive day of zero, locally transmitted COVID-19 infections since the start of its “life quarantine” phase.

Only two more coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the total number to 10,806, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Korea’s death toll stands at 255, with an overall fatality rate of 2.36 percent.

Topics: Ramadan

Related

Special photos
Middle-East
A Ramadan TV show, hosted by a rabbi, is cementing Jewish-Muslim ties
Lifestyle
Perfect Ramadan wardrobe by Emirati-Danish designer Latifa Al-Gurg

Latest updates

London’s Arab eateries struggle to digest lockdown
Seoul reopens mosques for Ramadan
Winning the coronavirus war, one video game battle at a time
Iraq parliament approves PM Mustafa Kadhemi's new cabinet
UK faces bumpy inflation ride as virus hits price data

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.