Amid ruins of a Syrian town, Ramadan meal reunites a community

Syrian residents gather at sunset to share the iftar meal amid the rubble of a destroyed neighbourhood in Atareb town in the rebel-held western countryside of Syria's Aleppo province, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on May 7, 2020. (AFP)
An aerial view shows Syrian residents gathering at sunset to share the iftar meal amid the rubble of a destroyed neighbourhood in Atareb town in the rebel-held western countryside of Syria's Aleppo province, during Ramadan on May 7, 2020. (AFP)
A member of the Syrian civil defence, also known as the White Helmets, disinfects a destroyed neighbourhood before Syrian residents share the iftar meal in Atareb town in the rebel-held western countryside of Syria's Aleppo province, during Ramadan on May 7, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

Amid ruins of a Syrian town, Ramadan meal reunites a community

  • Fears that the new coronavirus would spread quickly through camps for the displaced at the Turkish border have encouraged some to return to their homes
  • So far, no cases of the virus have been confirmed in the rebel-held northwest
Reuters

ATAREB, Syria: Amid mounds of rubble and the ruins of buildings destroyed during nearly a decade of war, a Ramadan iftar meal has reunited a community in northwestern Syria.
Dozens of men and children sat out on a long line of blankets on the ground in the town of Atareb for the iftar, when Muslims break their daily fast at sundown during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Many have returned to the town from camps for the displaced since a March cease-fire halted the most recent government offensive against the rebel-held territory.
“This is the first time that we’ve got together since the enormous destruction that happened in the district,” said Mohamad Jabar, 30, who attended the iftar on Thursday with his children.
“We returned recently to our homes. Even if they are destroyed or half destroyed, they are better than the camps and the crowding.”
Fears that the new coronavirus would spread quickly through camps for the displaced at the Turkish border have encouraged some to return to their homes near the frontline.
So far, no cases of the virus have been confirmed in the rebel-held northwest, where just a few hundred tests have been carried out on a population of some 4 million people.
The site of the iftar was cleaned and sanitised by Civil Defense workers beforehand, said Abdel Malak Al-Sheikh, 37, a member of the charity that organized the meal.
Organizers encouraged the attendees to stay apart to respect social distancing rules. But most ended up sitting close together as the ate.
“From amid the destruction, we are trying to deliver a message to the whole world that we are steadfast. From the destruction that Bashar Assad caused, life and hope will spring,” Sheikh said.
Northwestern Syria is the last major piece of territory held by rebels fighting President Assad. Backed by his allies Russia and Iran, Assad waged his latest offensive to recover the area earlier this year.

Topics: Ramadan 2020 Syria

Palestinians say Israel targeting prisoners’ bank accounts

AP

Palestinians say Israel targeting prisoners' bank accounts

  • Israel has long objected to the Palestinian Authority’s payments to the families of prisoners and those killed in the conflict, including militants, saying it rewards terrorism
  • The apparent move to target banks comes as the Palestinians face a potentially severe economic crisis after weeks of lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic
AP

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Palestinian officials said Friday that Israel is forcing banks in the occupied West Bank to close accounts held by the families of prisoners in Israeli jails to prevent the Palestinian Authority from providing stipends to them.
Israel has long objected to the Palestinian Authority’s payments to the families of prisoners and those killed in the conflict, including militants, saying it rewards terrorism. The Palestinians view the payments as a social safety net for those living under decades of military occupation.
The apparent move to target banks comes as the Palestinians face a potentially severe economic crisis after weeks of lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It also comes as Israel vows to annex large parts of the West Bank in line with President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan.
Protesters shattered the windows of several bank branches and set fires outside some of them late Thursday and early Friday as word of the new regulations spread.
Qadora Fares, head of the Palestinian prisoners’ association, said relatives of current and former prisoners have told him they were forced to close their accounts because of a new Israeli law penalizing banks for facilitating the payments.
The father of one prisoner told The Associated Press he tried to use an ATM on Thursday but the request was declined. He says the bank told him to withdraw his funds and close the account because of the new Israeli regulations. He spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear Israel would target his assets.
A bank manager said COGAT, the Israeli military body that oversees civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, warned banks of the move months ago, saying it would go into effect Sunday. He said the banks are complying because they fear legal action or Israeli raids. He spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing retaliation from angry clients. Other bank managers declined to comment, citing similar concerns.
The Israeli Defense Ministry and COGAT did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Fares said the families of around 12,000 current and former prisoners receive monthly allowances from the Palestinian Authority. Prisoners who have served more than five years get around $700 a month until they find employment, and families receive aid according to how many children they have, he said.
He said the new regulation was a “blatant violation” of Palestinian sovereignty, since the banks are located in areas governed by the Palestinian Authority. The Israeli military regularly carries out arrest raids and other operations in those areas.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh issued a statement saying he has formed a committee to “to study the Israeli threats against banks that provide services to families of prisoners and martyrs.”
Hussein Al-Sheikh, an aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, rejected the closing of the accounts, calling it an affront to the “dignity of every Palestinian” and a “submission to the will of the occupation.”
“We hope to create a Palestinian national consensus in protecting our families & their rights & preserving their dignity,” he tweeted.
The payments are dispensed by the so-called Martyrs’ Fund, which also provides aid to the families of suicide bombers and other militants. Abbas has consistently rejected violence in favor of peace talks with Israel, but the negotiations stalled out more than a decade ago. He has repeatedly vowed to continue the payments despite Israeli pressure.
Over the last two years, Israel has deducted the amount of the payments from tax revenues it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority. Last year, the Palestinian Authority rejected all the tax transfers in protest, but it relented months later.
The Palestinian Authority imposed heavy coronavirus restrictions in mid-March, closing nonessential businesses in the parts of the West Bank where it enjoys limited autonomy and banning most travel between towns and villages.
Those measures appear to have succeeded in containing the outbreak, with Palestinian authorities reporting around 540 cases and only two fatalities. But the lockdown is expected to impose heavy economic costs on the territory and the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority.

Topics: Palestine Israel

