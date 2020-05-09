You are here

Iran stock index breaks through 1 million mark amid warnings market is overheating

Analysts say the booming stock market is at odds with Iran’s economic fundamentals. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

  • Analysts say the booming stock market is at odds with Iran’s economic fundamentals
DUBAI: Iran’s main stock index broke through the 1 million point mark for the first time on Saturday, state media reported, amid warnings that the market is overheating.
The Tehran Stock Exchange’s benchmark TEDPIX index gained 25,663 points in early trading on Saturday, rising above 1,000,000 points, the official IRNA news agency said.
The TEDPIX had closed the previous session on Wednesday at 977,923.47, down 2,647.54 points, or 0.27 percent.
Analysts say the booming stock market is at odds with Iran’s economic fundamentals, which are deteriorating under the weight of sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak, raising the risk of a stock market bubble.

Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad operating one-way flights to return stranded residents

Updated 09 May 2020
Arab News

  • But interested passengers must register first before booking flights
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways is operating one-way flights from a dozen cities to help residents return to the UAE.

But would-be passengers must apply for approval via the UAE Twajudi Resident service, available at MoFAIC.gov.ae, before booking any flight.

“If your application is successful, you’ll receive a unique ICA approval number, which you will have to provide to our agents when you book,” the airline said. “When your ICA approval has been received, please call our contact center to book your flight to return to the UAE.”

The fist inbound flight, from London, is due on Friday, May 9 while succeeding flights are scheduled in different dates:

- from Amsterdam on May 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29;

- from Barcelona on May 14, 17, 24 and 31;

- from Frankfurt on May 17, 24 and 31;

- from Jakarta on May 15 and 29;

- from Kuala Lumpur on May 23 and 30;

- from London on May 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30;

- from Manila on May 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30;

- from Melbourne on May 13, 20 and 27;

- from Seoul on May 22 and 29;

- from Singapore on May 20 and 27;

- from Tokyo on May 20 and 27; and

- from Toronto on May 12

