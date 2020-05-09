Iran stock index breaks through 1 million mark amid warnings market is overheating

Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad operating one-way flights to return stranded residents

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways is operating one-way flights from a dozen cities to help residents return to the UAE.

But would-be passengers must apply for approval via the UAE Twajudi Resident service, available at MoFAIC.gov.ae, before booking any flight.

“If your application is successful, you’ll receive a unique ICA approval number, which you will have to provide to our agents when you book,” the airline said. “When your ICA approval has been received, please call our contact center to book your flight to return to the UAE.”

The fist inbound flight, from London, is due on Friday, May 9 while succeeding flights are scheduled in different dates:

- from Amsterdam on May 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29;

- from Barcelona on May 14, 17, 24 and 31;

- from Frankfurt on May 17, 24 and 31;

- from Jakarta on May 15 and 29;

- from Kuala Lumpur on May 23 and 30;

- from London on May 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30;

- from Manila on May 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30;

- from Melbourne on May 13, 20 and 27;

- from Seoul on May 22 and 29;

- from Singapore on May 20 and 27;

- from Tokyo on May 20 and 27; and

- from Toronto on May 12