Hydrogen’s time is now in post-pandemic world

EU heads are beginning to pay closer attention to cleaner energy sources, like hydrogen, which advocates say is “ready” for the big time. (Reuters)
Updated 10 May 2020
Reuters

  • Alternative fuel hailed as the “holy grail” in bid to move away from oil and gas
LONDON: Hydrogen has long been touted as a clean alternative to fossil fuels. Now, as major economies prepare green investments to kickstart growth, advocates spy a golden chance to drag the niche energy into the mainstream of a post-pandemic world.

Green hydrogen was pushed to the fore last week when Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, said the technology was “ready for the big time” and urged governments to channel investments into the fuel.
Some countries, including the Netherlands, Australia and Portugal, have already begun investing in the technology. Now investors, politicians and businesses are pushing the EU and others to use its post-crisis recovery plan to support hydrogen in areas like trucking and heavy industry.
The promise of hydrogen as a fuel to help power vehicles and energy plants has been a talking point since the 1970s, but it is currently too expensive for widespread use. Proponents say infrastructure investment and more demand from transport, gas grids and industry will bring the cost down.
Most hydrogen used today is extracted from natural gas in a process that produces carbon emissions, which defeats the object for many policymakers. But there is potential to extract “green” hydrogen from water with electrolysis, an energy-intensive but carbon-free process if powered by renewable electricity.
EU officials, one of whom described green hydrogen as the “holy grail,” said it could replace fossil fuels in sectors that lack alternatives to align operations with the EU’s Green Deal plan to reduce net emissions to zero by 2050.
“Hydrogen could solve a lot of problems. We need everything else as well but the political interest is because to achieve deep energy efficiency and decarbonization, hydrogen seems relatively easy,” said Jesse Scott, senior advisor at think-tank Agora Energiewende.
“It is less alarming (for policymakers) than some other elements for meeting net zero,” she added, such as carbon removal technology for example.
Momentum appears to be building; EU industry chief Thierry Breton met hydrogen companies online this week to discuss the bloc’s recovery from the pandemic.
“We could use these circumstances, where loads of public money are going to be needed into the energy system, to jump forward towards a hydrogen economy,” said Diederik Samsom, who heads the European Commission’s climate cabinet.
This could result in hydrogen use scaling up faster than was expected before the pandemic, he added.
The European Commission has earmarked clean hydrogen — a loose term which can include gas-based hydrogen, if fitted with technology to capture the resulting emissions — as a “priority area” for industry in its Green Deal.
Over the past year, several governments, including Germany, the UK, Australia and Japan, have announced they were working on hydrogen strategies, and the pace has picked up over the past month during the coronavirus pandemic.
This week, Australia set aside A$300 million ($191 million) to jumpstart hydrogen projects. Portugal plans to build a new solar-powered hydrogen plant which will produce hydrogen by electrolysis by 2023.
The Netherlands unveiled a hydrogen strategy in late March, outlining plans for 500 megawatts (MW) of green electrolyser capacity by 2025. A German hydrogen strategy is expected later this month.

● Hydrogen long touted as clean alternative energy source.

● COVID-19 stimulus packages present unique opportunity.

● Companies, investors, politicians push for a green recovery.

● Hydrogen firms in talks with EU over pandemic plant.

The Dutch government is pushing for the EU to follow suit and present an “action plan” for clean hydrogen, a spokesperson told Reuters.
When it comes to transport, hydrogen fuel cells trail electric batteries in the push for greener cars, given their higher price and the lack of refuelling stations. But proponents see potential for heavier vehicles.
Daimler and Volvo Trucks unveiled plans last month to bring hydrogen fuelled heavy-duty vehicles to market within the decade.
Hydrogen gas is already used in industry to produce ammonia, which goes into fertilisers, and methanol, used to make plastic.
A major drawback of the green hydrogen that governments are most interested in is that it requires a large amount of renewable electricity to produce. The good news is renewables prices have fallen sharply in recent years.
According to Bernstein analysts, hydrogen made from fossil fuels currently costs between $1-$1.8 per kilogram (kg). Green hydrogen can cost around $6 per kg today, making it significantly more expensive than the fossil fuel alternatives.
However, increased demand could reduce the cost of electrolysis. Coupled with falling renewable energy costs, green hydrogen could fall to $1.7 per kg by 2050 and possibly sub-$1 per kg, making it competitive with natural gas. Higher carbon prices would also encourage the shift.
“Clean hydrogen produced from electricity is around three times more expensive than that from natural gas, but solar and wind costs have decreased in recent years and if they continue to fall, clean hydrogen produced with lower electricity costs would become more affordable,” said Philippe Vie, global energy and utilities lead at consultancy Capgemini.
“On hydrogen we are right now where we were with renewables in 2000-2005. Ten to 15 years is probably a good time lapse to become competitive,” he added.
Any serious attempt at large-scale use — either in industry or transportation — would require major infrastructure investments. For example, power from an offshore wind farm would need to be connected to an electrolyser that produces the green hydrogen, which would then need to be transported to end users.
Europe has around 135 MW of electrolyser capacity, but planned green hydrogen projects could bring that to 5.2 gigawatts, according to consultancy Wood Mackenzie. But many projects hinge on further investment partners or subsidies, which advocates fear will be scarcer in the coronavirus-induced economic slump.
“Investments that would have been foreseen to be done now are not made because production is delayed,” Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, secretary general of lobby group Hydrogen Europe, told Reuters.
To help lower costs, several projects are being worked on across the gas infrastructure, industry, mining and energy sectors.
Royal Dutch Shell and Dutch gas firm Gasunie unveiled plans in February to build a mammoth wind-powered hydrogen plant in the northern Netherlands, capable of producing 800,000 tonnes of hydrogen by 2040.
In Germany, oil refinery Raffinerie Heide is embarking on a project using excess wind energy and abundant water supply in the region to produce hydrogen to make kerosene.
"The price of hydrogen we pay for now is four times natural gas from an external source fed through the pipeline and produced 30 km away," said CEO Juergen Wollschlaeger.
A big fear for companies in the hydrogen industry is that they will be unable to take advantage of the unique opportunity presented by vast economic stimulus packages, and that governments will favour supporting traditional high-carbon fuel sectors that have been hit hard by a collapse in energy demand.

"For us, that will be the question to be answered in the next weeks. Will the carbon fuel industry succeed in convincing the officials to support them?" Bernd Hübner, chief financial officer at German green hydrogen start-up Hy2gen said.

Topics: Hydrogen

INTERVIEW: ‘There is going to be pain and maybe some austerity’ — Saudi Citi chief

Frank Kane

  • CEO Carmen Haddad believes the Kingdom’s economy is robust and well resourced 
The coronavirus crisis has changed everything in the economic world as governments struggle to adapt to the new reality of collapsing growth and the likelihood of a Great Depression-type period ahead.

But some economies are better placed to handle a major downturn than others, according to Carmen Haddad, head of the US banking giant Citi in Saudi Arabia.

“Let’s put things into perspective, Saudi Arabia remains a G20 economy, and a very robust economy, the largest in the Middle East,” she told Arab News.

Her optimism is tempered by a realistic assessment that the Kingdom, along with every other economy in the world, will have to adapt as countries emerge from the crisis.

“I think there’s going to be pain, and maybe some austerity measures will be needed if this period extends. The government has taken several measures, including a 5 percent cut on its 2020 expenditure. This will probably come from entertainment and tourism sectors as the policymakers need to reallocate spending to ensure the right sectors receive funding,” she said.

“Maybe this will give some reflection on some of the projects. They have the opportunity to revisit the projects they have, especially the mega-projects that require huge capital expenditure.”

Citi has been busy in the Kingdom for many years, since it first opened up there in the 1950s, and recently has been part of the banking team that had helped Riyadh raise money on international capital markets, as well as advising on project financing, trade and other forms of corporate activity. Haddad is well placed to analyze the current economic and financial situation in which the Kingdom finds itself.

 

 

As well as the global economic downturn as a result of pandemic-related lockdowns, Saudi policymakers also have to reckon with the effects of the collapse in oil prices — still the government’s biggest source of revenue.

Haddad is aware of the challenges. “Saudi is largely an oil-based economy and possesses about 12.5 percent of the world’s proven reserves. Even with the implementation of the economic and social reforms under Vision 2030 and the plan to diversify away from being an oil-based economy, the non-oil revenue accounts for one-third of total revenues.

“This one-third now was only 13 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) five years ago, so the vision has been in execution mode for a few years. But considering the developments in crude oil supply demand dynamics and COVID-19, this has naturally had an impact on revenues as we saw the first-quarter  budget figures from the Ministry of Finance. We saw decline of 22 percent year on year. Expenditures were higher by 4 percent and there was a 9 per deficit,” she added.

The Kingdom has a number of policy options available to deal with the challenges, she believes.

“Regarding the deficits, the ratio of debt to GDP figure was 24 percent at the end of 2019, so even if you get to 30 percent by year end you still have a relatively robust and strong economy. I think the self-imposed debt ceiling increase from 30 percent to 50 percent will help during these times, until oil prices stabilize.

“They’ve been doing things very proactively. The Ministry of Finance recently announced the total impact of the current environment will be $29 billion on the 2020 budget deficit, so that means the forecast deficit has been revised to $79 billion, and it will be funded by debt and reserves.

“If you look at the debt issuance in the market by Saudi Arabia this year, it has been very well measured. They issued in January and then again in April — Saudi already raised $20 billion in debt between Eurobond and domestic sukuk.

“In the April issuance, Saudi raised a $7 billion multi tranche bond and it was 7.5 times oversubscribed. It was the largest order book from and emerging market sovereign this year, and a remarkable transaction from demand and pricing perspective,” she said. Citi was part of the finance team that advised on that bond issue.

The Kingdom has big reserves it can tap into, Haddad said. “The finance minister said it’s going to be painful and difficult, but I think Saudi has the capacity to manage. I think you have enough headroom to raise more debt and fund the deficit from local and international markets, and also tap into reserves from the government current account.

“Let’s not forget the reserves. The Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority (SAMA) announced a drop in the reserves to $475 billion, that’s down by $25 billion, but you know it’s expected there is going to be some pressure on reserves.

“If you look at the package of support for the banking system of $13 billion, aimed at easing the private sector, SMEs, and lending conditions. Those are very important steps that have been taken as well, and already reflected in the drop in the reserves.

BIO

BORN: Hamburg, Germany

EDUCATION:

  • Schooling in Baghdad and London
  • University of Richmond, UK
  • American International University, London

CAREER:

  • JP Morgan Chase, asset manager
  • Lehman Brothers, sales
  • Merrill Lynch, trading and brokerage
  • Citi private bank, KSA
  • Chief country officer, Citi Qatar
  • CEO, Citi KSA

“Overall, there are other reserves in the system that we don’t often look at. The Ministry of Finance has $130 billion of reserves and other government agencies like the Public Pension Agency, the General Organization for Social Insurance and the Public Investment Fund, we estimate they have a combined figure of around $500 billion in assets under management, of which $100 billion are in foreign liquid assets. So total reserves available are above $600 billion,” she said.

And there is the likelihood that oil prices will revive toward the end of the year as global demand recovers. Citi is looking at an average of $36 per barrel this year and $56 for 2021.

“Assuming that, we should be OK. Again, the debt appetite is there, reserves are high and the deficit is being managed, so hopefully this is going to be OK.  We need to look beyond 2020.  The IMF expects a bounce back in GDP in to 2.9 percent for next year,” she said.

Saudi Arabia, like other governments trying to tackle the pandemic shock, will have to take some hard decisions, Haddad said. “They may delay some projects that are not critical, given COVID and future challenges on certain sectors, like tourism.

“There will be huge changes in the way that we operate, so there may be some thought around what is a priority and what is not. Some of the mega-projects around entertainment and travel, for example — maybe those might be deferred or scaled back,” she said.

The pandemic crisis does not necessarily involve a complete halt to corporate and financial activity. “A lot of focus has been on privatization, but now it becomes even more important to accelerate the privatization agenda. Project financing or project-led funding for the public sector is important, as well as tapping into the export agency is also something that could be considered, the Export Credit Agency program. And then some optimization around certain portfolios. Tapping liquidity is increasing, so I’m sure there are other ways they can consider funding. So the focus there will be going forward and diversifying the funding base,” she said.

There could even be a buying opportunity for the Kingdom as foreign assets are going at bargain prices. The Public Investment Fund has already been active, snapping up opportunities in global leisure and energy sectors.

“The PIF has a lot of assets under their belt. They could go to the market and start looking for cheaper discounted prices to expand and enter the market today, especially the international market given their focus on the main pillars of investment.

“They have some liquidity to be able to buy at a cheaper price. They’ve done that and they can continue to do that. There’s some valuation dislocation happening in equity markets and from that there are opportunities for people who hold cash and have the ability to do that,” she said.

From her base in Dubai’s international financial center, Haddad is planning what she calls “phase two” of the reaction to the crisis, when Citi is thinking about getting back to some kind of post-pandemic reality.

“Although governments have announced some easing of restrictions, we are taken our own pace to ensure the safety of our people and coordinating with all stakeholders from government, the health ministry and regulators, to ensure we return to the workplace in a phased and measured approach, and need to make sure we get this right.

“We have not set out an exact timeline or dates because much depends on external factors. We are focused on the data, not the date, in our planning to return to office, and it will be done in multiple phases,” she said.

But she believes there will be permanent shifts in business practice as a result of the crisis.

“We have to understand that there is going to be a new normal. I don’t think I’ll be traveling as much, for sure,” she said.

Topics: Carmen Haddad Interview Coronavirus CitiBank

