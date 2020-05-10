You are here

  Coronavirus pandemic a major blow for Airbnb

Coronavirus pandemic a major blow for Airbnb

Above, closed cafes and taverns at the Plaka district, usually popular with tourists from all over the world, on April 14, 2020 hit Airbnb accommodations emptied of their clientele. (AFP)
Updated 10 May 2020
AFP

Coronavirus pandemic a major blow for Airbnb

  Tourist industry has ground to a halt due to coronavirus
  San Francisco-based company's revenue will be 'less than the half' of the 2019 figure
Updated 10 May 2020
AFP

ATHENS: At the foot of the Acropolis hill, in the touristic Koukaki district, the coronavirus lockdown has silenced the sound of Airbnb customers’ wheeled luggage.
The tourist industry in Athens, as in many other European capitals, has ground to a halt, with planes grounded and restaurants, museums and archaeological monuments all closed.
This has left a huge hole in the Greek economy which had been recovering from a decade of crisis.
Owners of small apartments in Koukaki, who had been renting them on the Airbnb platform in order to provide income during the financial crisis, are once again struggling.
“The reservations stopped abruptly,” laments Romina Tsitou, an Airbnb host since 2014.
“I hope I won’t have to put them for long-term rental, but I may have to if this situation drags on,” she adds. For the time being her two Airbnb apartments accommodate medical staff.
Stefania Dimitroula has already put her apartment up for long-term rental.
“Since the beginning of the summer of 2018, it was fully booked via Airbnb, almost exclusively by foreign tourists,” the 32-year-old woman said, but “100 percent of the reservations for April, May and June have been canceled.”
Being unemployed, she had no other choice.
“I was counting on the earnings of this apartment, around 1,000 euros per month, to compensate for the loss of my job,” she explained, expressing pessimism about the summer season, which the Greek government is hoping to jumpstart on July 1.
Long-term rentals are becoming “a major trend,” according to Patrick Tkatschenko, a real estate agent in Athens.
“Airbnb is suffering a huge blow,” he said.
The “hard hit” American home-sharing platform announced on Tuesday that it will slash a quarter of its work force — some 1,900 people all around the world.
“We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime,” Airbnb co-founder and chief executive Brian Chesky said in a blog post.
This year the San Francisco-based company’s revenue will be “less than the half” of the 2019 figure, and Chesky admits he doesn’t know when the tourists will return.
Still there are many who believe that holiday apartments, rather than hotels, have a future, as safe havens away from the crowds.
Enrique Alcantara, president of Apartur, the holiday apartment owners’ federation in Barcelona, foresees an 85 percent drop in sales revenue for 2020.
He predicts though that holiday apartments “are going to adapt more easily to the new times that lie ahead, to the new needs of the tourists, mainly as far as security is concerned.”
In Athens too, despite the staggering drop in holiday reservations, there remains a glimmer of hope.
“Tourists will benefit from private apartments in order to feel more secure in comparison with hotels where they will have to interact with more people,” Stratos Paradias, president of the Greek Federation of Property Owners and of the International Union of Property Owners, said.
He also thinks apartments that manage to stay in the short-term rental market will bounce back “faster than elsewhere” because “Greece is considered one of the safe countries thanks to the way it has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In Barcelona, Sybille Campagne’s holiday letting calendar is empty.
“For July-August, all reservations were canceled,” the 43-year-old French woman explains.
Nevertheless she isn’t considering taking her apartment off the Airbnb platform because it accounts for 80 percent of all her reservations.
Juan Quilis, a 35-year-old telecom technician who owns an apartment in Seville, is also sticking with short-term rentals for the time being.
“I’m not too worried for now, because I have a savings cushion but if I see that things don’t come around, I will put my apartment in long term rental. As a last resort.”
In France, Airbnb expects to see its reservations come back swiftly thanks to its local clientele, with the French particularly fond of staycations.
Aurelien Perol, Airbnb director of communication in France, expects last-minute reservations to rise as lockdowns are lifted.
Meanwhile in Amsterdam, holiday rentals spiked in mid- April and have plummeted since, according to the local newspaper Het Parool.
A study conducted by Spitogatos, the most popular online property ads network in Greece, found a clear rise in apartments listed for long-term rentals in mid-April, accounting for 30 percent of the market in central Athens.
Spitogatos CEO Dimitris Melachroinos thinks the long-term rental sector will keep rising as it will be seen as “a safer option.”
This new turn in the real estate market will also lead to much-needed regulation of the sector.
“The short-term rentals practice grew out of control in Athens in recent years. The purge provoked by the COVID-19 crisis is necessary,” Paradias says.
In Koukaki, the number of short-time rentals skyrocketed between 2017-2019, from 360 to 1,150, according to AIRDNA, which analyzes rental platforms like Airbnb. As a result, property prices have nearly doubled causing problems for local apartment seekers.

Emirates to raise debt as it braces for most difficult months ever

Updated 10 May 2020
Reuters

Emirates to raise debt as it braces for most difficult months ever

  The airline, which has been promised financial aid from its Dubai state owner, did not say how much it expected to raise
  Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in the group's annual report released on Sunday that he was confident Emirates would emerge from the crisis strong
Updated 10 May 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, said on Sunday it will raise debt to help it through the coronavirus pandemic and may have to take tougher measures as it faces the most difficult months in its history.
The state-owned airline, which suspended regular passenger flights in March due to the virus outbreak that has shattered global travel demand, said that a recovery in travel was at least 18 months away.
It reported a 21 percent rise in profit for its financial year that ended on March 31, but said the pandemic had hit its fourth quarter performance and it would tap banks to raise debt in its first quarter to lessen the impact on cash flows by the virus.
The airline, which has been promised financial aid from its Dubai state owner, did not say how much it expected to raise.
“The COVID-19 pandemic will have a huge impact on our 2020-21 performance,” Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said in a statement.
“We continue to take aggressive cost management measures, and other necessary steps to safeguard our business, while planning for business resumption.”
In an internal email sent to staff on Sunday and seen by Reuters, Sheikh Ahmed said the months ahead would be the most difficult in the airline’s 35-year history.
“At some point, if our business situation doesn’t improve, we will have to take harder measures,” he said in the email.
Emirates did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the internal email.
Emirates Group, which counts the airline among its assets, said it will not pay an annual dividend to its shareholder, Dubai’s state fund. Its cash assets stood at $7 billion, it said.
Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in the group’s annual report released on Sunday that he was confident Emirates would emerge from the crisis strong, and a global leader in aviation.
Dubai said in March that it would inject funding into the airline. Emirates said in the annual report that Dubai would financially support the airline if it was required.
The airline made a profit of $299.5 million in the year to March 31, up from $237.17 million a year earlier, it said. However, it cautioned that the virus outbreak had hit its final quarter.
Revenue contracted 6.1 percent to $25.05 billion as the number of passengers carried fell 4.2 percent to $15.3 million.
In March, Emirates also temporarily cut staff pay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It is not clear when Emirates will resume normal flights. Rival Qatar Airways has said it would begin rebuilding its network from this month, while Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways plans to resume regular flights from June.
International connectivity is crucial for Emirates’ Gulf hub model, which transformed Dubai six years ago into the world’s busiest international airport. It does not operate domestic flights and most of its passengers transit through its hub.
Emirates sister company dnata saw profit drop by 57 percent in the year through March 31 to $168.277 million, which the company attributed to investments in its catering and airport services divisions and weak demand in its travel business.
Dnata has laid off some employees so that they could be eligible for unemployment schemes, Sheikh Ahmed said in the internal email.
Dnata is reviewing its operations in Australia after it was excluded from a government job protection scheme there due to its foreign state ownership.
Profit at the Emirates Group, which also includes dnata, fell 28 percent to $462.9 million. Revenue was down 4.8 percent to $28.318 billion.
Unfavorable currency exchange rates cost the Group $272.294 billion in profit, it said, while it saw some respite from cheaper oil prices.

Topics: Emirates Coronavirus COVID-19 economy

