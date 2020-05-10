You are here

South Korea’s Moon warns of COVID-19 second wave as cases rebound

South Korean nurses wearing protective gear arrive for their shift to care for patients infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus at Keimyung University Daegu Dongsan Hospital in Daegu. (File/Jung Yeon-je/AFP)
Reuters

  • The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 34 new infections, the highest since April 9
  • The daily tally of new infections had hovered around 10 or less in recent weeks, with no or very few domestic cases over the past 10 days
SEOUL: South Korea warned of a second wave of the new coronavirus on Sunday as infections rebounded to a one-month high, just as the authorities were starting to ease some pandemic restrictions.
“It’s not over until it’s over,” President Moon Jae-in told the nation, saying a new cluster shows the virus can spread widely at any time, and warning of a second wave late this year.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 34 new infections, the highest since April 9, after a small outbreak emerged around a slew of nightclubs, prompting the authorities to temporary close all nightly entertainment facilities around the capital.
The death toll remained at 256.
Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said the government will decide on whether it will reopen schools in stages starting from May 13 as planned after examining the impact of the nightclub cases for two to three days.
Battling the first major coronavirus outbreak outside China, South Korea brought infections of the virus, and the disease COVID-19 that it causes, down drastically through widespread testing, aggressive contact tracing and tracking apps. The response has helped Asia’s fourth-largest economy come to grips with the pandemic without extensive the lockdowns seen elsewhere.
The daily tally of new infections had hovered around 10 or less in recent weeks, with no or very few domestic cases over the past 10 days.
The fresh outbreak comes just as the government was easing some social distancing restrictions and moving to fully reopen schools and businesses, in a transition from intensive social distancing to “distancing in daily life.”
“We must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention,” Moon said in a televised speech marking the third anniversary of his inauguration. “We are in a prolonged war. I ask everyone to comply with safety precautions and rules until the situation is over even after resuming daily lives.”
He said the KCDC will get greater power as part of the long-term fight and be renamed the Disease Control and Prevention Administration to reflect its enhanced position, while the authorities beef up local expertise.
The resurgence is driven by an outbreak centered around a handful of Seoul nightclubs, which a man in his late 20s had visited before testing positive last week.
At least 24 out of the 26 new domestically transmitted infections were traced to that man, bringing the infections related to the case to 54, the KCDC said.
The KCDC said officials are tracking down about 1,900 people who have gone to the clubs, which could be increased to 7,000, asking anyone who was there last week to self-isolate for 14 days and be tested.
“This case is once again showing a rapid spread of the virus as well as high infectiousness,” KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing. “We’re in a battle against time to head off additional transmissions in the local communities.”

AFP

  • Media reports say he will change the government’s advice to the public from “stay home” to “stay alert,” to begin the process of urging people to go back to work
  • The focus is likely to be on a plan to contain infection rates in the longer term
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Sunday set out the next stage of his plan to tackle coronavirus, but with the highest toll in Europe and deaths still rising, few changes are expected to a nationwide lockdown.
In a televised address to the nation at 7:00pm (1800 GMT), Johnson is expected to extend most of the stay-at-home orders imposed in late March, although garden centers will reopen.
Media reports say he will change the government’s advice to the public from “stay home” to “stay alert,” to begin the process of urging people to go back to work.
But the focus is likely to be on a plan to contain infection rates in the longer term, with ministers considering imposing a 14-day quarantine on anyone coming in from abroad.
An alert system is also being developed to monitor the outbreak, which will inform when and how lockdown measures might be lifted — or tightened — at a national and local level.
Johnson, who himself spent a week in hospital with coronavirus last month, has made clear he will proceed with “maximum caution.”
He has been criticized for failing to take the outbreak seriously enough at the start, still shaking hands in early March and delaying the imposition of a lockdown.
Britain has now recorded more than 31,500 deaths among people who have tested positive for COVID-19 — the second highest figure in the world after the United States.
There are growing demands from his own MPs to lift the lockdown as it wreaks economic havoc — the Bank of England this week predicted a 14-percent slump in British GDP this year.
But in an interview with the Sun on Sunday newspaper, Johnson warned that now was “the most dangerous bit.”
“We’re past the peak now but we’ll have to work even harder to get every step right,” he said.
“Mountaineers always say that coming down from the peak is the most dangerous bit. That’s when you’re liable to be over-confident and make mistakes.
“You have very few options on the climb up, but it’s on the descent you have to make sure you don’t run too fast, lose control and stumble.”
The government has had to lower expectations about Johnson’s address, after newspaper reports earlier this week suggested the lockdown would be eased.
Public adherence to the rules has so far been good, but crowds flocked to parks this weekend to take advantage of the hot weather.
There is some concern that the government’s message to “stay alert” might sow confusion, with Scotland’s first minister among the critics.
“Given the critical point we are at in tackling the virus, #StayHomeSaveLives remains my clear message to Scotland at this stage,” Nicola Sturgeon tweeted.
Johnson’s announcement will only concern England, as Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have already announced they are maintaining stay-at-home measures.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said England’s new messaging was about people taking “personal responsibility” by maintaining social distancing and washing their hands.
“We should be staying at home as much as possible but when we do go to work and go back to our business we need to remain vigilant,” he told Sky News television.
He revealed details of the new alert system, led by a new center for biosecurity, which will assess the risk of coronavirus at one of five levels and monitor the impact of any changes.
Britain is also trialling a new phone app to identify localized outbreaks, and in recent weeks has increased its capacity to test for coronavirus to around 100,000 a day.

