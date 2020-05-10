Saudi Arabia to host Yemen donor conference on June 2

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host a donor conference to support Yemen on June 2, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The conference will be held virtually in partnership with the United Nations as the Arab world’s poorest country battles widespread hunger and disease.

The event, being held under King Salman’s directives, serves as an extension of Saudi Arabia’s global humanitarian and development contribution. The Kingdom is urging other donor countries to participate.

In the past five years, Saudi Arabia has been the top donor in supporting Yemenis in their country, including those internally displaced, as well as Yemeni refugees in neighboring countries.

The Kingdom also provides ongoing development assistance for reconstruction in Yemen, including direct support to its Central Bank.

A total of 474 projects have been launched in Yemen by the King Salman Humanitarian and Aid Relief Center (KSRelief) at a total cost of $3 billion over a period of five years, with health and food security being the top project sectors.