Saudi Arabia to host Yemen donor conference on June 2

Saudi Arabia will host a donor conference to support Yemen on June 2. (KSRelief)
  • The Kingdom’s hosting of the conference is an extension of its humanitarian contributions to Yemen and elsewhere in the world
  • Four people have died from coronavirus and there are a total of 22 confirmed cases in the country
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host a donor conference to support Yemen on June 2, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The conference will be held virtually in partnership with the United Nations as the Arab world’s poorest country battles widespread hunger and disease.

The event, being held under King Salman’s directives, serves as an extension of Saudi Arabia’s global humanitarian and development contribution. The Kingdom is urging other donor countries to participate.
In the past five years, Saudi Arabia has been the top donor in supporting Yemenis in their country, including those internally displaced, as well as Yemeni refugees in neighboring countries.
The Kingdom also provides ongoing development assistance for reconstruction in Yemen, including direct support to its Central Bank.
A total of 474 projects have been launched in Yemen by the King Salman Humanitarian and Aid Relief Center (KSRelief) at a total cost of $3 billion over a period of five years, with health and food security being the top project sectors.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Yemen

  • “The account has been recovered and the offensive tweets were deleted,” it said
RIYADH: The General Directorate for Prisons in Saudi Arabia said it has regained control of its Twitter account after it was hacked on Sunday and “incorrect tweets” were published. 
“The account has been recovered and the offensive tweets were deleted,” it said. 
The directorate expressed its apology to followers of its account for this breach. 
It said it will take the necessary measures against those responsible for the criminal act.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Twitter hack

