  US unemployment rate likely to get worse: Mnuchin

US unemployment rate likely to get worse: Mnuchin

People line up at The Community Kitchen and Food Pantry in New York. The Food Bank of New York City in conjunction with this food pantry is distributing food and flowers to mark the Mother’s Day. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

US unemployment rate likely to get worse: Mnuchin

  • Joblessness rate in the country surged to 14.7% in April, says Labor Department
WASHINGTON:  The staggering US unemployment rate reported by the government on Friday amid coronavirus lockdowns may get even worse, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday.

“The reported numbers are probably going to get worse before they get better,” Mnuchin told the Fox News Sunday program.

The unemployment rate surged to 14.7 percent in April, the Department of Labor reported. That shattered the post-World War Two record of 10.8 percent touched in November 1982.

Mnuchin indicated the White House was talking about more fiscal measures to ease the economic pain from the pandemic. But he said the federal government did not want to bail out states that were “poorly” managed.

However, economic adviser Larry Kudlow expressed optimism that the US economy would register a sharp recovery in the second half of the year, with Kudlow predicting “a tremendous snapback” in 2021.

Kudlow was asked on ABC’s “This Week” how US businesses could reopen with confidence when the White House — where virus protections are far more rigorous than most Americans enjoy — has recently seen at least two staff members infected.

Those cases, Kudlow said, represented a “small fraction” of the 500 or so staff members working in the White House complex.

He added that the combination of federal and state guidelines, coupled with private-sector innovation, should allow relatively safe reopening.

  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicates the White House is talking about more fiscal measures to ease the economic pain from the pandemic.

But he emphasized that the bottom-line responsibility would be not on government but on individual businesses.

“I think that businesses, large and small, are probably going to wind up leading this charge as we attempt to reopen the economy,” he said.

Both Kudlow and Mnuchin stressed that undue delay in reopening would also come at a cost.

“I think there’s a considerable risk of NOT reopening,” the Treasury secretary said on Fox.

“You’re talking about what would be permanent economic damage to the American public, and we’re going to reopen in a very thoughtful way that gets people back to work safely.”

Kudlow, pushing back on reports of growing partisan tensions over another tranche of emergency relief, said informal talks with Democrats were under way.

But both he and Mnuchin emphasized the need to move with caution.

“We just want to make sure that before we jump back in and spend another few trillion of taxpayers’ money, that we do it carefully,” Mnuchin said.

The White House has some of the most rigorous precautions of any US venue at the moment. The president, vice president and many others are tested daily.

But President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have frequently defied the government’s own guidance about wearing protective masks.

Three members of the White House’s coronavirus task force — including top expert Anthony Fauci — are now self-isolating after potential exposure to the pathogen, US media reported Saturday.

Officials confirmed Friday that Pence’s press secretary had tested positive for the virus.

Earlier in the week, a White House valet who served Trump tested positive.

Topics: Coronavirus US economy unemployment

French, Dutch urge EU to show teeth on trade

Updated 10 May 2020
Reuters

French, Dutch urge EU to show teeth on trade

  • Initiative comes as the bloc tries to negotiate a new deal with Britain
Updated 10 May 2020
Reuters

PARIS: France and the Netherlands have joined forces to urge the EU to enforce environmental and labor standards more forcefully with countries the bloc signs trade deals with.

The initiative comes as the EU tries to negotiate a new trade deal with Britain, which formally left the bloc on Jan. 31, amid concerns that it might seek to undercut EU labor and environmental standards to boost its competitiveness.

The involvement of the traditionally strongly pro-free trade Dutch underscores a shift in European thinking on the need to protect domestic industry and jobs, a French diplomat said, as the coronavirus pandemic batters the global economy.

A more assertive China and US President Donald Trump’s more protectionist “America-First” agenda have also helped to reshape European attitudes toward free trade.

In their joint proposal sent to the other 25 EU member states, the French and Dutch trade ministers urge the European Commission to be ready to raise tariffs against trade partners that fail to meet their commitments on sustainable development.

“Trade policy instruments can provide additional leverage to the implementation of international environmental and labor standards,” the document said.

The EU should link tariff reductions “where relevant” to the effective implementation of trade and sustainable development provisions and be willing to take action when those provisions are breached, it added.

The European Commission, which handles trade policy on behalf of EU member states, has yet to give a formal response to the joint proposals, which the French and Dutch want applied to deals under negotiation and to updates of existing trade pacts.

The document urges the Commission to inform member states more regularly on the impact that trade deals have on European jobs and domestic industries.

It also says a commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change must be a pre-requisite for any trade pact. Trump has decided to ditch the climate pact.

France has long favored a more protectionist stance on trade. As early as his first EU summit in 2017, President Emmanuel Macron said attracting foreign investment should not mean exposing Europe to “the disorder of globalization,” and he cautioned the EU against being too “naive” in global trade.

Topics: EU

