You are here

  • Home
  • UAE not planning VAT hike: finance minister

UAE not planning VAT hike: finance minister

UAE has a current VAT of 5 percent. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jc6zz

Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

UAE not planning VAT hike: finance minister

  • Saudi Arabia on Monday said it would raise VAT to 15 percent from 5 percent from July 1
Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has no plans to increase its value-added tax rate, its finance minister told Al Arabiya TV on Monday, after Saudi Arabia said it would triple its rate.
Saudi Arabia on Monday said it would raise VAT to 15 percent from 5 percent from July 1, seeking to shield finances hit by low oil prices and a slump in demand for its lifeline export worsened by the new coronavirus.

Topics: UAE

Related

Middle-East
UAE flies medical aid to African countries in fight against coronavirus spread

Saudi Arabia to cut oil production by additional 1 million bpd

Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to cut oil production by additional 1 million bpd

  • Voluntary cut for June is in addition to reductions already agreed with OPEC+ last month
  • Kuwait also announced additional cut for next month
Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will reduce its crude oil production for June by an additional one million barrels per day.

The voluntary cut is in addition to reductions already announced by the Kingdom as part of the OPEC+ agreement last month. 

Oil prices increased on the announcement.

The Ministry of Energy official said Saudi Aramco had been directed to reduce production.

“This brings the total production cut that will be carried out by the Kingdom to around 4.8 million barrels per day, from the April production level,” the official said. “Therefore, the Kingdom’s production for June, after both its targeted and voluntary cuts, will be 7.492 million barrels per day.”

The ministry also directed Aramco to reduce production for the rest of May, from the target level of 8.492 million barrels per day, in consent with its customers.

The official said the Kingdom “aims through this additional cut to encourage OPEC+ participants, as well as other producing countries, to comply with the production cuts they have committed to, and to provide additional voluntary cuts, in an effort to support the stability of global oil markets.”

Kuwait also joined Saudi Arabia on Monday in announcing fresh oil production cuts to be implemented in June.

Oil Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel said Kuwait would slash production by 80,000 barrels per day in June, on top of the cuts already agreed with OPEC+.

Topics: Aramco Oil prices drop oil price Saudi Arabia Energy ministry

Related

Business & Economy
Drastic change expected in Saudi Arabia’s fiscal program due to COVID-19, oil prices

Latest updates

Syria’s Assad replaces trade minister amid economic crisis
Saudi ministry announces nine new coronavirus deaths
English Premier League could restart next month without crowds
Focus: Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to cut oil production by additional 1 million bpd

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.