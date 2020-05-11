UAE not planning VAT hike: finance minister

DUBAI: The UAE has no plans to increase its value-added tax rate, its finance minister told Al Arabiya TV on Monday, after Saudi Arabia said it would triple its rate.
Saudi Arabia on Monday said it would raise VAT to 15 percent from 5 percent from July 1, seeking to shield finances hit by low oil prices and a slump in demand for its lifeline export worsened by the new coronavirus.
