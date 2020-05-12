You are here

  • Home
  • UAE confirms 783 new coronavirus cases, more recoveries and fatalities

UAE confirms 783 new coronavirus cases, more recoveries and fatalities

Short Url

https://arab.news/jswfm

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

UAE confirms 783 new coronavirus cases, more recoveries and fatalities

  • The ministry also announced 631 recoveries and two fatalities
  • The cases were discovered through 33,000 new coronavirus tests
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed 783 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of people that are - or have been infected – to 19,661, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The ministry has also announced 631 recoveries, which puts the number of recovered patients in the country at 6,012. There were two fatalities, increasing the death toll to 203.
The cases were detected through the new 33,000 coronavirus tests conducted by authorities.
Earlier this week, the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization said employees infected with coronavirus will be given sick leave in accordance with Federal Law.
Law No. 8 of 1980 states that an employee who has completed over three months employment after their probation period is over, can get a sick leave for not more than 90 days for every year.
They should also get paid a full salary for the first 15 days, half salary for another 30 days, and no salary for the remaining 45 days, it added.

Topics: UAE United Arab Emirates Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
UAE not planning VAT hike: finance minister
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East countries continue to take precautionary measures as coronavirus cases rise

Israeli army: Soldier killed by rock during West Bank raid

Updated 12 May 2020
AP

Israeli army: Soldier killed by rock during West Bank raid

  • The military typically carries out such predawn raids against wanted militants in the West Bank
Updated 12 May 2020
AP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli soldier was killed on Tuesday morning during a West Bank arrest raid when a rock thrown off a rooftop struck him in the head, the military said.
The military typically carries out such predawn raids against wanted militants in the West Bank, occasionally encountering local resistance, but the killing of a soldier is rare and this marked the first military casualty of the year.
The military said 21-year-old Staff Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal was on routine “operational activity” near the West Bank city of Jenin when a large rock was thrown off a rooftop and struck him on the head. A search was on for the attacker.
Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said the forces had completed their mission and were leaving the village of Yaabed when the soldier was struck. He called the village a “known hotbed of militant activity.” He said the soldier was wearing a protective helmet and was quickly evacuated for medical treatment but later died of his wounds.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent condolences to the soldier’s family and vowed that “Israel’s long arm would reach the terrorist” behind the attack.
Israel has seen a series of shootings, stabbings and car-ramming attacks in recent years, mostly carried out by lone attackers with no apparent links to armed groups. Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups have praised the attacks but have not claimed responsibility for them. The most recent such attack came two weeks ago, on Israel’s Memorial Day, when a Palestinian teenager stabbed an Israeli woman outside a shopping center before he was shot and wounded by a bystander.
Tuesday’s raid was aimed at arresting four Palestinians wanted for stone-throwing at Israeli vehicles and other recent attacks. It comes a day after Israeli forces demolished the home of a Palestinian accused of being behind a deadly blast in the West Bank last year.
Israel says 22-year-old Qassem Barghouti carried out the attack last August that killed 17-year-old Israeli Rina Shnerb and wounded her father and brother near the settlement of Dolev. As the demolition took place Monday, dozens of Palestinians burned tires and hurled rocks and firebombs toward Israeli troops. Several Palestinians were wounded in the ensuing clashes.
The uptick comes as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to arrive Wednesday for a quick visit to discuss Israeli plans to annex large parts of the West Bank as early as this summer.
Netanyahu is set to swear in his new government this week and his new coalition agreement with former rival Benny Gantz allows him to present an annexation proposal as soon as July 1.
The Palestinians claim the entire West Bank, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as the heartland of an independent state. Annexing chunks of this territory would likely put an end to the Palestinians’ already diminishing hopes of a two-state solution. Annexation also would anger the international community, which overwhelmingly supports Palestinian statehood.
But with a friendly White House behind him, and a Trump Mideast plan envisioning handing 30% of the West Bank to permanent Israeli control, Netanyahu appears poised to push forward with the plan and bring dozens of Jewish settlements under Israeli sovereignty.

Topics: Israel West Bank Palestine

Related

Middle-East
Britain would not support Israeli West Bank annexation, says minister
Middle-East
Israeli army destroys home of Palestinian bomb suspect

Latest updates

UAE confirms 783 new coronavirus cases, more recoveries and fatalities
Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik announces new wellness series on Instagram
Israeli army: Soldier killed by rock during West Bank raid
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives call from Sudan’s President of Sovereignty
Kuwait reminds people to adhere to curfew

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.