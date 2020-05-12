DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed 783 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of people that are - or have been infected – to 19,661, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The ministry has also announced 631 recoveries, which puts the number of recovered patients in the country at 6,012. There were two fatalities, increasing the death toll to 203.
The cases were detected through the new 33,000 coronavirus tests conducted by authorities.
Earlier this week, the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization said employees infected with coronavirus will be given sick leave in accordance with Federal Law.
Law No. 8 of 1980 states that an employee who has completed over three months employment after their probation period is over, can get a sick leave for not more than 90 days for every year.
They should also get paid a full salary for the first 15 days, half salary for another 30 days, and no salary for the remaining 45 days, it added.
UAE confirms 783 new coronavirus cases, more recoveries and fatalities
https://arab.news/jswfm
UAE confirms 783 new coronavirus cases, more recoveries and fatalities
- The ministry also announced 631 recoveries and two fatalities
- The cases were discovered through 33,000 new coronavirus tests
DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed 783 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of people that are - or have been infected – to 19,661, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.