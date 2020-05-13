Germany to start easing border controls from Saturday

You are here

A German police officer wears a protective mask during a car control at the border crossing between Austria and Germany on May 7, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Earlier, Austria said its border with Germany would fully reopen in a month
  • Germany introduced coronavirus lockdowns in mid-March, early in the outbreak
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany will start to relax from Saturday some border controls introduced in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus with the aim of having free travel in Europe from mid-June, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday.
The tentative step, aimed partly at helping the tourism sector, comes as the European Commission prepares to urge a return to “unrestricted free movement,” though that push will stop if there is a major second wave of infections.
Germany introduced lockdowns in mid-March, early in the outbreak, and has managed to keep the death rate per capita relatively low compared to many of its European neighbors.
Seehofer said that blanket border controls agreed with France, Switzerland and Austria due to end on May 15 would be extended to June 15, but as many crossings as possible would be reopened and systematic checks would give way to spot checks.
“The goal is that from mid-June we want to have free travel in Europe,” he said, adding that controls could be re-imposed if there are new outbreaks.
Earlier, Austria said its border with Germany would fully reopen in a month. The Alpine country has been lobbying Germany hard to reopen the border, not least to boost its important tourism industry.
Germany’s border with Luxembourg can be completely opened and Seehofer said he was also ready to reopen crossings to Denmark from May 15 but that no formal agreement had been reached yet.
Controls at the EU’s external borders will remain until June 15, said Seehofer, adding it was too early to ease controls with Italy and that he would have big problems allowing travel to the United States. Both have been harder hit by the crisis.
However, he said he could imagine that people in safe parts of China could re-enter Germany after June 15.
In an indication of the toll the pandemic is having on the travel sector, tour operator TUI said earlier it needs to reduce its fixed cost base by 30 percent and cut thousands of jobs in response to the crisis.

Topics: Coronavirus Germany

Top UK court quashes Gerry Adams’ prison break convictions

AP

  • Gerry Adams’ two 1975 convictions for trying to escape from the Maze prison in Northern Ireland were invalid
  • He was one of the most influential figures of Northern Ireland’s decades of conflict
AP

LONDON: Britain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed Irish nationalist politician Gerry Adams’ convictions for trying to break out of prison in the 1970s, handing a long-awaited legal victory to the former Sinn Fein leader.
The UK’s top court said Adams’ two 1975 convictions for trying to escape from the Maze prison in Northern Ireland were invalid because his detention at the time was unlawful.
One of the most influential figures of Northern Ireland’s decades of conflict, Adams led the Irish Republican Army-linked party Sinn Fein between 1983 and 2018. He has always denied being a member of the IRA, though former colleagues have identified him as one of its leaders.
Adams, now 71, was jailed in 1972 under rules that allowed terrorism suspects in Northern Ireland to be detained without charge, but was released a few months later to attended secret peace talks with the British government. He was interned again the following year and twice tried to escape. He was convicted for the attempted escapes and sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
At a hearing held remotely to comply with social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, five Supreme Court judges ruled that because then-Northern Ireland Secretary Willie Whitelaw had not “considered personally” the order to detain Adams in 1973, it was invalid.
“In consequence, Mr. Adams’ detention was unlawful, hence his convictions of attempting to escape from lawful custody were, likewise, unlawful,” said one of the judges, Brian Kerr. “The appeal is therefore allowed and his convictions are quashed.”
About 2,000 people were detained under Northern Ireland’s highly contentious internment policy, which lasted from 1971 to 1975.
Adams said there was now “an onus on the British government to identify and inform other internees whose internment may also have been unlawful.”

Topics: Britain Gerry Adams

