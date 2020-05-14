You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus pandemic will cost global insurers $203 billion: Lloyd’s

Coronavirus pandemic will cost global insurers $203 billion: Lloyd’s

Insurance losses could rise further if the current coronavirus lockdown continues into another quarter, Lloyd’s of London said. (Reuters)
Updated 14 May 2020
AFP

Coronavirus pandemic will cost global insurers $203 billion: Lloyd’s

  • Lloyd’s itself expects to pay out up to $4.3 billion on coronavirus claims
  • Global health crisis on a par with the September 11, 2001 terror attacks
Updated 14 May 2020
AFP

LONDON: The deadly coronavirus pandemic will cost the global insurance industry about $203 billion, the Lloyd’s of London market forecast on Thursday.
Lloyd’s itself expects to pay out up to $4.3 billion on coronavirus claims, putting the global health crisis on a par with the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, it added in a statement.
“The estimated 2020 underwriting losses covered by the industry as a result of COVID-19 are approximately $107 billion, on par with some of the biggest major claims years for the industry,” it said in a statement.
“In addition, unlike other events, the industry will also experience falls in investment portfolios of an estimated $96 billion, bringing the total projected loss to the insurance industry to $203 billion.”
Lloyd’s itself will take a vast hit from the pandemic, which has so far killed almost 300,000 people and infected some 4.3 million worldwide.
“Lloyd’s... today revealed that it will pay out in the range of $3.0 billion to $4.3 billion to its global customers as a result of the far-reaching impacts of COVID-19,” it added in the statement.
“This is on a par with 9/11 in 2001 and the combined impact of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017, all of which led to similar payouts by the Lloyd’s market.
“These losses could rise further if the current lockdown continues into another quarter.
“Lloyd’s believes that once the scale and complexity of the social and economic impact of COVID-19 is fully understood, the overall cost to the global insurance non-life industry is likely to be far in excess of those historical events.”
Lloyd’s paid out a total of $4.7 billion for claims arising from the 9/11 terror attacks, while combined payouts for hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria stood at $4.8 billion in 2017.
Lloyd’s of London Chief Executive John Neal added on Thursday that COVID-19 would have a “unique” impact on the sector due to its “devastating” economic, human and social cost.
“The global insurance industry is paying out on a very wide range of policies to support businesses and people affected by COVID-19,” Neal said.
“The Lloyd’s market alone is currently expected to pay claims amounting to some $4.3bn, making it one of the market’s largest payouts ever.
“What makes COVID-19 unique is the not just the devastating continuing human and social impact, but also the economic shock.
“Taking all those factors together will challenge the industry as never before, but we will keep focused on supporting our customers and continuing to pay claims over the weeks and months ahead.”

Turkey ‘faces high bar over US Fed funding’

Updated 14 May 2020
Reuters

Turkey ‘faces high bar over US Fed funding’

  • Former New York Fed chief cites ‘bumpy relations’ with Washington as major hurdle to currency swap
Updated 14 May 2020
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s foreign cash needs are unlikely to be relieved by the US Federal Reserve given its economic challenges and volatile diplomatic relations with Washington, the New York Fed’s former chief said.

William Dudley, who from 2009-2018 was vice chair of the US central bank’s policy-making committee and ran its New York branch that oversees foreign funding, said “there is definitely a significant reluctance” to expanding the dollar swap lines.

Ankara is facing a cash crunch of depleted foreign reserves and relatively high debt obligations, and has appealed directly to Washington for a Fed dollar swap line. It is also discussing funding with other central banks.

Dudley said that while some geopolitical friction between Ankara and Washington could pose a hurdle, a strong endorsement from US President Donald Trump could influence the Fed’s decision whether to extend funding to Turkey.

“I would be very surprised if the Fed did it unilaterally,” Dudley said by telephone.

“It seems the reasons the swaps are needed in Turkey do not fit into the Fed’s stated goals. It’s also hard to imagine that the Fed would run out swaps to a country that is having some bumpy relations with the US,” he added. “Never say never, but the bar is pretty high to extending these swaps.”

The comments could dampen Turkey’s hopes of securing funding from the Fed, which did not include Turkey when in March it expanded dollar lines to Brazil, New Zealand, South Korea and others in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Turkish lira tumbled to a historic low against the dollar last week and is down more than 15 percent this year as investors fretted over the cash crunch and a severe economic slump due to pandemic containment measures.

 

 Net foreign currency reserves at Turkey’s central bank have fallen to around $28 billion from $40 billion so far this year, reaching as low as $25 billion three weeks ago. The country’s short-term foreign obligations are around $170 billion.

Swap lines — in which the Fed accepts other currencies in exchange for dollars — are meant to support big foreign dollar markets and any facility would be conditional in part on counterparty risk.

The US central bank has not commented on Turkey’s request. Asked last week about extending swaps to Turkey or others in need, a current Fed policymaker said lines are already in place with countries that have a relationship of “mutual trust” and high credit standards.

Dudley, who played a role selecting the Fed’s original swaps recipients ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, said however the central bank could reconsider a facility especially if the White House lobbied on Turkey’s behalf.

“You could imagine the Trump Administration weighing in in a forceful way that would affect the Fed’s thinking,” he said, adding foreign funding remains controversial in Washington.

“The Fed doesn’t want to pick winners and losers and effectively choose who is following an appropriate set of economic policies. It’s really for that country and the IMF to decide how to support foreign investor confidence,” said Dudley.

Ankara’s relations with NATO ally Washington have been bruised by disputes over human rights, Western sanctions on Iran and Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses for which it faces potential US sanctions.

Decoder

A swap line

A swap line means the Fed accepts other currencies in exchange for dollars.

Topics: Turkey Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Turkey desperate for swap lines as recession looms
Middle-East
Older Turks enjoy walks outside as coronavirus rules relaxed in Turkey

Latest updates

Focus: US dollar strength
UAE confirms 698 new coronavirus cases, more recoveries and fatalities
UN envoy to brief Security Council on situation in Yemen 
US-Somali model Halima Aden in campaign to support COVID-19 frontline workers
Egyptian actor Khaled El-Nabawy: ‘I have been dreaming of this role for more than 20 years’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.