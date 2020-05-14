You are here

Iran warns of coronavirus cluster spread, says 71 more dead

Iranians, some wearing face masks against the COVID-19 coronavirus, attend Laylat Al-Qadr prayes routside a mosque in Tehran, on May 13, 2020. (AFP)
  • Iran stopped publishing provincial figures for the coronavirus last month
  • Experts inside and outside the country have voiced skepticism about the official figures
TEHRAN: Iran warned of a possible coronavirus cluster hitting another province on Thursday as it announced 71 new deaths and more than 1,800 infections nationwide.
“We are in situation similar to previous days (in most provinces) save for Khuzestan, which is still in a critical condition, and it seems that North Khorasan may be critical as well,” said health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.
“If this trend continues, North Khorasan will require more serious measures, too,” he added in televised remarks.
North Khorasan province lies in northeastern Iran on the border with Turkmenistan. Khuzestan province in the southwest borders Iraq.
The ministry had on Monday signalled a setback in its efforts to contain the virus in Khuzestan where authorities shut state bodies, banks and non-essential businesses again in around a third of its counties.
Iran stopped publishing provincial figures for the coronavirus last month.
Authorities in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, have also warned of a fresh spike in infections.
“We had not seen such an increase in coronavirus infections since” late February, said Ghasem Miri, deputy head of provincial capital Zahedan’s medical university.
The total number of people infected in the province had hit 909, of whom 821 had recovered and 59 died, Miri told ILNA news agency on Tuesday.
Miri said the jump was due to the failure of people to observe “social distancing and health protocols.”
Iran has deemed more than 150 counties across the country as low-risk from the virus and has allowed them to reopen mosques.
Since April 11, it has allowed a phased reopening of its economy and lifted restrictions on intercity travel.
Iran’s deputy health minister also announced on Thursday that athletes in 29 sports — including track and field, tennis and weightlifting — could resume training.
Iraj Harirchi also told ISNA news agency that a decision about Iran’s top flight football league would be made on Saturday.
According to health ministry spokesman Jahanpour, the latest deaths brought the official toll to 6,854.
He said 1,808 new cases of COVID-19 infection had been detected, raising the total to 114,533.
Of those hospitalized, 90,539 had recovered and been discharged, while 2,758 were in critical condition.
Iran has struggled to contain its outbreak of the novel coronavirus since announcing its first cases in the Shiite holy city of Qom on February 19.
Experts inside and outside the country have voiced skepticism about the official figures, saying the real toll could be much higher.

Turkish footballer confesses to killing son in hospital

  • The boy's death was initially not believed to be suspicious
  • No trial date has been set yet
ANKARA: Turkish authorities have arrested a former top-tier soccer player who confessed to killing his 5-year-old son while the boy was being treated in a hospital on suspicion of a COVID-19 infection.
Cevher Toktas, 32, handed himself over to police and confessed to having smothered his son, Kasim, with a pillow on May 4, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
The boy's death was initially not believed to be suspicious, although he tested negative for COVID-19. His body has been exhumed for an autopsy as part of the investigation, Anadolu reported.
HaberTurk television reported that Toktas, who currently plays with amateur league team Bursa Yildirimspor, told police that he tried to suffocate his son because he did not love him, and turned himself in to police 11 days later because he felt remorse.
The boy was admitted to the children's hospital in the northwestern province of Bursa with a cough and high fever on April 23 — an official Turkish public holiday celebrating children — and placed in isolation along with his father.
Soon after, Toktas said, he smothered the boy and called for help, saying Kasim had taken a turn for the worse. The 5-year-old was rushed to the hospital’s intensive care unit, where he died two hours later.
No trial date has been set yet.
Between 2007 and 2009, Toktas played for the Hacettepe soccer team, who briefly competed in the Turkish top-tier Super League.

