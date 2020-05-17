You are here

China reports five new coronavirus cases

A child reacts while undergoing nucleic acid testing in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak on May 16, 2020. (Reuters)
BEIJING: Mainland China reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases for May 16, down from eight the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Sunday.
Two of the five confirmed cases were so-called imported infections, while three were locally transmitted in northeastern Chinese city of Jilin.
The number of confirmed cases in the mainland now stands at 82,947 and the death toll at 4,634.
The three domestically-transmitted cases are related to a district in Jilin city called Fengman, which has been classified by Chinese officials as a high-risk area for COVID-19.
Heightened disease control measures in the district include only allowing only one person from a family to go out and purchase daily necessities each day, according to the district’s official post on WeChat.
Residents were advised not to leave the city and any who do need to leave must provide a negative test result taken within the previous 48 hours.
Jilin is the second largest city of Jilin province, which borders North Korea and Russia. It temporarily suspended passenger train services last Wednesday.
The number of China’s new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus fell to 12 from 13, the NHC said.

Topics: Coronavirus China

Venezuela sees its largest one-day coronavirus increase

CARACAS, Venezuela: Venezuela is reporting its biggest one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit the South American nation.
Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Saturday that the 45 new cases bring Venezuela’s total to 504 illnesses, with 10 resulting in death. Officials have reported a relatively low number of cases since the first were discovered in mid-March.
While Venezuela has reported relatively few cases so far, health experts say its hospitals are especially vulnerable to being overwhelmed. Venezuela is in a deep political and economic crisis that has left its health care system in a shamble.
President Nicolás Maduro ordered a nationwide lockdown shortly after the first cases, and he recently extended it until mid-June, hoping to contain the virus’ spread.
Officials say that 35 of Saturday’s cases involved people returning to Venezuela, including several on a flight from Peru.

Topics: Coronvirus Venezuela

