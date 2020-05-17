You are here

  • Home
  • Russia reports 9,709 new coronavirus infections

Russia reports 9,709 new coronavirus infections

Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said the overall number of cases nationwide stood at 281,752. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Russia reports 9,709 new coronavirus infections

  • Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said the overall number of cases nationwide stood at 281,752
Updated 3 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia reported 9,709 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a rise from 9,200 new cases reported the previous day.
Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said the overall number of cases nationwide stood at 281,752. It added that 94 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll from the virus to 2,631.

Singapore reports 682 more coronavirus cases, taking total to 28,038

Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

Singapore reports 682 more coronavirus cases, taking total to 28,038

  • Majority of newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

Singapore registered 682 more infections of the new coronavirus, its health ministry said on Sunday, taking the city-state’s total to 28,038 cases.
The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said in a statement. Four are permanent residents.

Topics: Coronavirus Singapore

Related

Sport
Singapore F1 promoters say closed-doors race is not feasible
World
Singapore reports 465 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 27,356

Latest updates

Russia reports 9,709 new coronavirus infections
Singapore reports 682 more coronavirus cases, taking total to 28,038
Park Hyun-kyung wins Korean title in return to live golf
Ramadan recipes: flavorful grilled octopus from Chef Salvador
Israel finally set to swear in government after three elections

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.